Recluse Books
Recluse Books
Recluse Books
Recluse Books
Recluse Books
Recluse Books
01
06

There's even a children's book section at Recluse Books. (Courtesy)

02
06

The shelves at Recluse Books are stocked with an array of titles. (Courtesy)

03
06

Numerous genres fill the shelves at Recluse. (Courtesy)

04
06

If you can't find what you're looking for, the team at Recluse can order it for you. (Courtesy)

05
06

Find a nook and dig into your newest read. (Courtesy)

06
06

Recluse is next door to City Cave on South Main. (Courtesy)

Recluse Books
Recluse Books
Recluse Books
Recluse Books
Recluse Books
Recluse Books
Culture / Entertainment

A New Indie Bookstore Opens in Fort Worth’s Near Southside With Book Clubs, Open Mic Nights, and Art Crawls

Recluse Books Gives Cowtown A New Place for Storytelling

BY // 06.13.25
There's even a children's book section at Recluse Books. (Courtesy)
The shelves at Recluse Books are stocked with an array of titles. (Courtesy)
Numerous genres fill the shelves at Recluse. (Courtesy)
If you can't find what you're looking for, the team at Recluse can order it for you. (Courtesy)
Find a nook and dig into your newest read. (Courtesy)
Recluse is next door to City Cave on South Main. (Courtesy)
1
6

There's even a children's book section at Recluse Books. (Courtesy)

2
6

The shelves at Recluse Books are stocked with an array of titles. (Courtesy)

3
6

Numerous genres fill the shelves at Recluse. (Courtesy)

4
6

If you can't find what you're looking for, the team at Recluse can order it for you. (Courtesy)

5
6

Find a nook and dig into your newest read. (Courtesy)

6
6

Recluse is next door to City Cave on South Main. (Courtesy)

In a changing world where technology continues to evolve, independent bookstores have unfortunately seen a decline in business, as consumers shift to online purchases and use digital platforms instead of physical books for reading. (Personally, you’ll never catch me with a Kindle.) But this hasn’t stopped bibliophiles from continuing to keep traditional bookstores alive, including the owners of Fort Worth’s newest independent bookstore, Recluse Books, on South Main.

Opened recently on Main Street, Recluse Books is the creation of owners Josie Smith-Webster and James Webster. Josie, who grew up in nearby Arlington, met James while working at a bookstore together in New York City in early 2019. The couple moved to Fort Worth in 2023 to be closer to family and opened the bookstore in Near Southside to give the community a local gathering place where they can also immerse themselves in new ideas and stories.

“Near Southside has such a strong sense of small business community and culture, and that’s what we were looking for when dreaming about the store,” Josie tells PaperCity. “We want to know the names and lives of our neighbors and be able to collaborate on events and programs that can reach the whole neighborhood, and we found that immediately here.”

image2 (Photo by Courtesy)
The shelves at Recluse Books are stocked with an array of titles. (Courtesy)

Browse the shelves and you’ll find a little bit of everything, from children’s books and about a dozen nonfiction sections to adult fiction and more. They carry a lot of small-press titles as well, plus various translated literature, which Josie and James recommend. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Just ask Josie or James, and they can order it for you or recommend something similar.

“We’re thrilled when someone leaves excited about a book they hadn’t known existed before walking in,” Josie says.

As far as favorites go, Josie is recommending books to get people out of their reading comfort zone, such as short story collections or novellas, if you’re used to plot-heavy titles, for example.

Father's Day Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025

“I’ve loved Robin McLean’s Get ‘Em Young, Treat ‘Em Tough, Tell ‘Em Nothing recently,” she notes, while mentioning that James is excited about Lonely Crowds by Stephanie Wambugu, which publishes next month. Want a challenge? Josie says that I Hotel by Karen Tei Yamashita is well worth all 600-plus pages.

Recluse Books Fort Worth
Find a nook and dig into your newest read at Recluse Books. (Courtesy)

And the bookstore’s name, Recluse? It comes from the owners’ fascination with the idea of the “reclusive author,” who we usually only know through their books, plus they thought of reclaiming a word with a negative connotation.

“We liked the idea of reclaiming it for the introverts. There’s a lot we can discover about the world and ourselves through stories, and much of that work we’re doing alone,” Josie says. “There’s also something a little tongue-in-cheek about it, too, by intentionally curating a community space for what is often such a solitary activity.”

Aside from a wide array of books, merch, and greeting cards available for purchase, Recluse also hosts events like a lo-fi (no technology) open-mic night, where guests are invited to read their own writing, pick a tune to a guitar, or read someone else’s poem that they love (while giving credit where credit is due). There are also themed book clubs that meet weekly, and the Third Thursday Art Crawl, which promotes local artists and encourages the community to shop local.

“Every neighborhood deserves their own indie bookstore,” says Josie. “Fort Worth is a long way from that kind of saturation, so we figured we might as well start our own.”

This Father’s Day, he’s not dreaming of ties or tools—He wants the Recteq DualFire 1200 from Bering’s.

Featured Properties

Swipe
9314 Saddle Lane
Spring Branch Oaks
FOR SALE

9314 Saddle Lane
HOUSTON, TX

$1,275,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
9314 Saddle Lane
5712 Arabelle Lake
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5712 Arabelle Lake
HOUSTON, TX

$500,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
5712 Arabelle Lake
34 Pravia Path Drive
Sienna Village Of Bees Creek
FOR SALE

34 Pravia Path Drive
Missouri City, TX

$1,225,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
34 Pravia Path Drive
2 Wexford Ct.
Piney Point
FOR SALE

2 Wexford Ct.
Piney Point, TX

$5,985,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
2 Wexford Ct.
2007 Bolsover Street
Southampton Place
FOR SALE

2007 Bolsover Street
Houston, TX

$1,725,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2007 Bolsover Street
2347 Glen Haven Boulevard
Braeswood
FOR SALE

2347 Glen Haven Boulevard
HOUSTON, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2347 Glen Haven Boulevard
9718 Checkerboard Street
Marilyn Estates
FOR SALE

9718 Checkerboard Street
HOUSTON, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
9718 Checkerboard Street
3653 Inverness
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3653 Inverness
HOUSTON, TX

$13,000,000 Learn More about this property
Beverly Berry
This property is listed by: Beverly Berry (713) 302-6999 Email Realtor
3653 Inverness
3266 Locke Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3266 Locke Lane
HOUSTON, TX

$3,500,000 Learn More about this property
George Sutherland
This property is listed by: George Sutherland (832) 435-7942 Email Realtor
3266 Locke Lane
1657 Banks
North Edgemont
FOR SALE

1657 Banks
Houston, TX

$1,725,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
1657 Banks
2016 Dryden
Southgate
FOR SALE

2016 Dryden
HOUSTON, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2016 Dryden
3717 Carlon
Southside Place
FOR SALE

3717 Carlon
Southside Place, TX

$3,550,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
3717 Carlon
1023 Waverly
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1023 Waverly
HOUSTON, TX

$1,325,000 Learn More about this property
Jason Knebel
This property is listed by: Jason Knebel (713) 232-9712 Email Realtor
1023 Waverly
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X