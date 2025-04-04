Dallas Insiders — Stylist Extraordinaire Reed Robertson On Favorite Sushi, Mahjong Hotspot, Parking Tips, and More

The lights are always up on the patio at the Grapevine Bar

According to Reed Robertson, you should come to Hudson House for the popcorn chicken and stay for the bellinis. (Photo by Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)

An insider….Merriam-Webster defines an insider as a person in a position of power or one who has access to confidential information. But, for our purposes, it’s anyone who can tell us the best spot to play mahjong. Yes, we’re a glamorous city, but we’re also a tricky one. Our Dallas Insider is that chic confidante with the scoop on how to get a reservation at the hottest new Omakase joint or the best spot to people-watch or, in some cases, be seen.

This was our criteria when forming our list: (1) We see them all the time at the most swellegant spots, (2) We know they’re generous and want to share tips, and (3) They’re witty.

Next up in our new Dallas Insiders series is stylist extraordinaire at Highland Park Village, witty to a fault, and father of poodle progeny, Roo, Reed Robertson.

Reed Robertson’s Top Dallas Spots and Advice

Weekly Restaurant: Hudson House. Come for the popcorn chicken, stay for the bellinis.

Scoring a Res: Pretend you’re Todd Fiscus.

Sushi & Roll: Sushi | Bar. It’s actual dinner theater. It’s all good.

Jewish deli/bagels: Cindi’s is the only answer. Black and white cookie is the only answer.

Comfort food (code for hangover): Obviously, it’s Whataburger. Or Shug’s, if Whataburger isn’t serving taquitos.

Cocktailing: The Grapevine Bar and sit as close to the exit as possible.

Specific spot within your go-to: As close to the exit as possible.

In the bag for a big event: My LinkedIn profile does say I’m a stylist, so I better answer safety pins and Hollywood tape.

Spot to eat after an event if the food was a yawn: Whataburger.

Spot to play mahjong: Park House for the people-watching that comes with playing the Jong. And order French fries and champagne, of course.

Groceries: I am not allowed to cook at home per fear of fire.

Spot for a “discreet” conversation with a friend: A whole lotta tea gets spilled at Lucky’s Diner.

Four-legged family member care: Barking Hound Village is truly the best. The daily updated photos for worrisome pup parents are essential.

Ideal place to park at NorthPark Center: Inside the parking garage, third floor between Nordstom and AMC.

Ideal place to park at Highland Park Village: Who needs to park when you can just use Highland Park Village’s Personal Shopping team? But if you must…outskirts by the exits. Easy in and easy out.

Prep advice on the day of DMA Art Ball, Crystal Charity, TWO x TWO: All secrets are held within a methodical checklist BY TIME in my phone.

Your go-to event bartender: Alex with Todd Events. It’s the only answer that’s correct.

First call for high-profile event outfit advice: The four top women on my speed dial who shall, for government reasons, remain nameless.