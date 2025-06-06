Dallas-based Reliant Destinations launches new all-inclusive experience, Reliant Cruising.

When you travel with Regent Seven Seas Cruises, you’re guaranteed an all-inclusive experience that covers every detail so you don’t have to worry about a thing.

When it comes to traveling, Dallasites know a thing or two. Conveniently located in the middle of the country and within spitting distance of two airports (including a major hub), it’s hard to stay put when the world is at your fingertips. From the mountains to the coasts to international destinations, you’ll frequently hear Dallasites discussing their latest adventures or whispering about their latest finds off the beaten path. If you’re lucky, they’ll share a resort that’s yet to be uncovered by the masses.

Travel visionary and Dallas local, Addison Jaynes, knows this better than anyone and is the mastermind behind multiple successful ventures, including Reliant Destinations, the top-ranked travel partner of Sandals Resorts. And now, he’s launching Reliant Cruising — a bespoke approach to luxury travel planning with unparalleled service and ultra-luxury cruising. Sign us up.

For Jaynes, one name in luxury cruising stands above the rest: Regent Seven Seas Cruises®. With their trademarked promise, “Nobody Does It Better®”, Jaynes assures his clients that Regent continues to set the gold standard in all-inclusive, opulent travel.

A Luxury, All-Inclusive Experience

When you travel with Regent Seven Seas Cruises, you’re guaranteed an all-inclusive experience that covers every detail so you don’t have to worry about a thing. Amenities include: unlimited free shore excursions, exquisite dining (including unlimited beverages), a customizable in-suite mini bar, unlimited access to spa facilities, pre-paid gratuities, unlimited WiFi, valet laundry service, 24-hour in-suite dining, and more.

Coming Soon: The Seven Seas Prestige

A new era of elegance is coming to cruising with the Seven Seas Prestige. Set to debut in late 2026, the Seven Seas Prestige is Regent’s first new ship class in a decade, marking a significant milestone in luxury cruising. At 77,000 tons and accommodating up to 822 guests, Prestige boasts one of the highest passenger-to-space ratios in the cruise industry, ensuring Unrivaled Space at Sea®. It will also feature seven exquisite dining venues, including Azure (a new Mediterranean restaurant offering fresh, regionally inspired dishes), Prime 7 (an intimate and elegant steakhouse), Chartreuse (classic French fare with a modern twist), Pacific Rim (a dramatic Pan-Asian dining experience) and La Veranda (sumptuous breakfasts and lunch buffets). Each restaurant is designed to provide an unforgettable culinary journey, complemented by the ship’s sophisticated ambiance. And, of course, the ship will introduce brand-new accommodation categories, including a reimagined Regent Suite, offering unparalleled luxury and comfort.

Why Book with Reliant Cruising

While Regent provides an exceptional cruise experience, booking through Reliant Cruising offers additional benefits.

You’ll receive personalized trip planning, as Jaynes and his team provide tailored itineraries to match your preferences. Their expertise shines, thanks to their deep understanding of luxury travel, ensuring every detail is meticulously planned. Their first-hand experience of the entire fleet means that recommendations are based on authentic onboard moments — including carefully curated Regent Seven Seas insider content on Jaynes’ YouTube channel — Mr TraveLux.

Plus, you have access to their exclusive offers, including access to amenities, hidden rates, and experiences not available when booking directly.

Pro tip: Regent Seven Seas Cruises has partnered with Reliant Cruising to offer an exclusive extra promotion to PaperCity readers.