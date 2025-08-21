One lucky winner will win an unforgettable getaway.

Pool Deck at The Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West.

Enter to win a getaway at Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West.

Looking for a night away with luxury and perks? We’re partnering up with Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel to give one lucky winner an unforgettable getaway. The giveaway package includes an overnight stay at the hotel, a poolside cabana rental, and a $200 dining credit to enjoy during your stay.

Enter now for your chance to experience this new level of luxury with PaperCity’s Sweepstakes.

ONE LUCKY WINNER WILL RECEIVE: (Total prize value: around $1,000)

During their stay, the winner will experience the following:

– A one-night stay at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West hotel.

– Poolside Cabana rental.

– $200 Dining credit to use during stay.

ENTER HERE NOW!