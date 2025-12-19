Taylor Swift Knows That Rhode Island Is The Place To Be

Respect for the pond and its inhabitants remains of supreme importance to the Inn and its caretakers. (Courtesy)

Covered in red cedar shingles, the Inn's exterior is accented by dark brown trim and red shutters. Bicyles are lined up. Hyndrangeas are blooming and blowing in the breeze. (Courtesy)

During summer, Ocean House offers a plethora of dining options, from the Verandah Raw Bar to Théa at Dune Cottage, a beachside Mediterranean spot exclusively for hotel guests and members. (Courtesy)

A perfect place to celebrate an anniversary or special occasion, COAST stood out as an elegant spot for an intimate dinner without having to leave the magnificent property. (Courtesy)

At COAST, diners choose between a prix-fixe savory or vegetarian degustation menu that showcases that season's best and brightest, with a majority of ingredients sourced from local farms. (Courtesy)

Ocean House originally opened in 1868, just after the Civil War. In the early 1900s, the grand Victorian hotel was "a genteel resort on the beach where generations of families and guests from across America came 'to summer.'"(Courtesy)

My own Instagram bio reads, “Charming, if a little gauche.” I borrowed the line from one Taylor Alison Swift (a songwriter, maybe you’ve heard of her?), from her song “the last great american dynasty.” As any Swiftie knows, the song tells the story of Holiday House, the sprawling home that Swift owns in Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

I recently visited Rhode Island for the first time, and I left completely enchanted by the state. Texas is 221 times larger than Rhode Island. What a wild statistic! What she lacks in total area, Rhode Island makes up for in charm in spades.

In the thick of winter, it’s time to daydream about summer and escaping to the east coat (“clam bakes, trips to The Cape”). Here is what I want to tell you— forget Nantucket. (The internet is actively ruining it.) This summer, we’re going to Rhode Island, babe.

Watch Hill is an absolute salt water taffy of a town. A Hallmark movie set, prime for a meet cute. Lately, the whole town is abuzz with rumors that Swift and fiancee Travis Kelce will get married at Ocean House on Saturday, June 13, 2026. These rumors are, of course, unsubstantiated. But, the rumors also make sense. Ocean House sits immediately next door to Holiday House, and it’s absolutely It. Private. Luxurious. Elegant. So American.

Ocean House

Ocean House originally opened in 1868, just after the Civil War. In the early 1900s, the grand Victorian hotel was “a genteel resort on the beach where generations of families and guests from across America came ‘to summer.'” After operating for 135 years, though, the hotel fell into disrepair and closed in 2003. The following year, a new structure that perfectly replicated the original exterior design was conceived, successfully recreating the romance of Ocean House’s storied past. More than 5,000 artifacts were lovingly salvaged from the original interior. You would never know the building is only 21 years old.

Pulling up to Ocean House’s buttery yellow facade feels like a summer exhale. My body instantly relaxed. Ocean House looks enormous from the outside, but there are actually only 46 guest rooms and 23 signature suites. I stayed in a Club King room, located on the first floor and connecting to the oceanfront Club Room Terrace. Highlights from the beautifully-appointed room included the fireplace and a deep soaking tub. The decor is tastefully and delightfully east coast, with wood furnishings, a muted color palette, and New England-inspired artwork adorning the walls. I always know I love a hotel when I have no desire whatsoever to leave the property. There is entirely too much to love about Ocean House, but here are some of my personal recommendations:

Christmas items Swipe

















Next

Dine at COAST. The Bistro is Ocean House’s year-round restaurant, and at night, part of the space transforms into COAST. Diners choose between a prix-fixe savory or vegetarian degustation menu that showcases that season’s best and brightest, with a majority of ingredients sourced from local farms. Standouts from my meal included the Warm Jonah Crab with cilantro emulsion, Osetra caviar, and English muffin. A perfect place to celebrate an anniversary or special occasion, COAST stood out as an elegant spot for an intimate dinner without having to leave the magnificent property.

During summer, Ocean House offers a plethora of dining options, from the Verandah Raw Bar to Théa at Dune Cottage, a beachside Mediterranean spot exclusively for hotel guests and members. There’s also a Secret Garden Sushi Bar that’s the perfect little escape for Japanese bites, perched high above the sea. Don’t threaten me with a good time!

Ocean House houses the largest permanent private collection of artwork by Ludwig Bemelmans in North America. As a huge fan of the artist (whom you know from Madeline and the iconic murals of Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle in New York City), viewing The Bemelmans Gallery at Ocean House dazzled me. An absolute NO SKIP during your visit.

Ocean & Harvest, The Spa at Ocean House, offers one of the most heavenly relaxation rooms of any spa I’ve visited. Schedule a service (I recommend the “Soothing Waves” massage), and spend an afternoon luxuriating in the Forbes Five-Star spa. Ocean House offers complimentary yoga and Pilates classes, and there’s also a lap pool with an ocean view.

I escaped to Ocean House for the autumnal respite of my dreams, and I think that visiting in any season offers a wealth of charm. I know Ocean House shines brightest in the summer, though, and I anxiously await a return trip filled with a sunset cruise aboard Charis, Ocean Houses’s Wilbur 34 yacht. Maybe some croquet on the lawn. Certainly sushi in the Secret Garden Sushi Bar. And of course a day under the sun in a beachside cabana. Ok, fine. I’ll say it. I want to summer in Rhode Island!

Weekapaug Inn

While you’ve probably heard of Ocean House before, I surmise that you’re likely unfamiliar with its nearby sister property, Weekapaug Inn. On my visit to Rhode Island, I decided to stay at both properties, and I’m so glad that I did. Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn remind me of twins, raised in the same household by the same parents, who have totally different interests, personalities, and styles. Don’t make me choose a favorite.

Like Ocean House, Weekapaug Inn offers a storied history. The original property opened in 1899, damage from the hurricane of 1938 led to a relocation, a tough business model ultimately led to a closing, and a hero reopened the beloved property in 2012. $20 million was poured into bringing back her original sparkle, and she’s shining brighter than ever as a result.

Arriving to Weekapaug Inn is a Cape Code dream realized. Covered in red cedar shingles, the Inn’s exterior is accented by dark brown trim and red shutters. Bicyles are lined up. Hyndrangeas are blooming and blowing in the breeze. “Picturesque” is an understatement. Located in Westerly, Rhode Island, Weekapaug Inn overlooks Quonochontaug Pond, with the Atlantic Ocean just beyond it.

In total, Weekapaug Inn offers 33 guest rooms, including four two-bedroom Signature Suites. I stayed in one of the Fenway Suites (there are three), which is detached from the main building and provides a panoramic view of the pond. Each Fenway Suite has an enclosed furnished deck with a deep soaking tub. As one might expect, taking a bubble bath al fresco underneath the New England stars is, in fact, sublime. 10/10. Healing!

The Restaurant (that’s its name) at the Inn is a little slice of Stars Hollow. Elegant and sunshine-drenched, The Restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner and acts as the central hub for guests. I loved seeing the familiar faces. Honeymooners recounting every little detail of their wedding day. A mother and son catching up over breakfast. At lunch, I enjoyed an ahi tuna tartare with homemade crackers and a lobster mac and cheese with a Ritz cracker crumble. Of course, you can’t go wrong with a lobster roll, either. When in Rome!

Throughout my stay, “the pond” was referenced repeatedly. Respect for the pond and its inhabitants remains of supreme importance to the Inn and its caretakers. Weekapaug Inn employs an onsite Naturalist (Nick!), who shared a wealth of information about the property throughout my stay. On the guided beach walk I scheduled, Nick pointed out interesting plants, wildlife, and landmarks. Since my visit coincided with the beginning of seal-spotting season, I even took a ride on Innsight, the Inn’s Sundance motorboat, to spot harbor seals in the waters of Quonochontaug salt pond.

Schedule a Jeep Tour around Westerly and visit the Watch Hill Lighthouse and Museum, of course.

Head into town one night. I recommend dinner at The Café, a local favorite in Westerly, where I enjoyed the most incredible sticky toffee pudding.

Visiting Rhode Island unlocked a new chamber in my traveling heart. Suffice it to say, I was bewitched by New England, and I cannot wait to return. The lobster rolls call for me. See you there this summer?

Just don’t make me choose between Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn. I simply cannot!