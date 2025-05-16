Rich and Nancy Kinder; Photo Courtesy of Jenny Antill
Rich and Nancy Kinder are giving $150 million to help create the Kinder Children's Cancer Center. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Rich and Nancy Kinder, Dr. Debra Sukin and Dr. Peter WT Pisters share a moment at the Kinder gift announcement. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Dr. Huda Zoghbi (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Lovett & Melanie Shaper (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Gift boxes from the Kinder Children's Cancer Center speak to the promise of what is coming. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Dr. Richard Gorlick and Dr. Will Parsons know what a life saver this new Kinder Children's Cancer Center can be. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Patsy Fourticq andGreg Fourticq (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Park Shaper and Kevin P. Eltife (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Cathy & Joe Cleary (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Culture / Newsy

$150 Million Mega Gift From Rich and Nancy Kinder To Establish New Texas Children’s Cancer Center Hospital in Houston

Inside the Big Reveal and What's Coming to the Med Center

BY // 05.16.25
Rich and Nancy Kinder are giving $150 million to help create the Kinder Children's Cancer Center. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Rich and Nancy Kinder, Dr. Debra Sukin and Dr. Peter WT Pisters share a moment at the Kinder gift announcement. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Dr. Huda Zoghbi (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Lovett & Melanie Shaper (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Gift boxes from the Kinder Children's Cancer Center speak to the promise of what is coming. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Dr. Richard Gorlick and Dr. Will Parsons know what a life saver this new Kinder Children's Cancer Center can be. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Patsy Fourticq andGreg Fourticq (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Park Shaper and Kevin P. Eltife (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Cathy & Joe Cleary (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Rich and Nancy Kinder are giving $150 million to help create the Kinder Children's Cancer Center. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Rich and Nancy Kinder, Dr. Debra Sukin and Dr. Peter WT Pisters share a moment at the Kinder gift announcement. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Dr. Huda Zoghbi (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Lovett & Melanie Shaper (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Gift boxes from the Kinder Children's Cancer Center speak to the promise of what is coming. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Dr. Richard Gorlick and Dr. Will Parsons know what a life saver this new Kinder Children's Cancer Center can be. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Patsy Fourticq andGreg Fourticq (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Park Shaper and Kevin P. Eltife (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Cathy & Joe Cleary (Photo by Jenny Antill)

How appropriate is it that announcement of the Kinder Foundation’s $150 million gift for a collaboration in childhood cancer research between Texas Children’s Hospital and MD Anderson Cancer Center took place in the Nancy and Rich Kinder Building at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. This is just the most recent mega gift from this Houston billionaire couple, who are noted for their unprecedented generosity and several years ago joined the philanthropic Giving Pledge.

This grant was just the latest in the Kinders’ ongoing transformational philanthropy that stretches across Houston from parks to museums, grants that impact urban green space, education, quality of life and now medical research. The $150 million is one of the largest gifts in the Texas Medical Center’s history.

More than 300 VIPS gathered for the invitation-only gift celebration that began with a performance from the Houston Children’s Chorus, stationed in the grand staircase in the building foyer, from which the Kinders would make their entrance to the proceedings.

Rich and Nancy Kinder, Dr. Debra Sukin and Dr. Peter WT Pisters share a moment at the Kinder gift announcement. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Joining the couple in the presentation of the Kinder Children’s Cancer Center were Debra Sukin, president and CEO of Texas Children’s Hospital; Dr. Peter WT Pisters, president of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; Kevin P.Eltife, chairman of the UT System Board of Regents; and Park Shaper, chair of Texas Children’s Board of Trustees.

Remarks included gratitude for Mark Wallace, who retired from his post as head of Texas Children’s in October, and UT board of regents member Jodie Jiles, both among those instrumental in bringing this collaboration to reality.

The big reveal of the gift was received with an exuberant response as applause and cheers resonated through the cavernous museum foyer.

