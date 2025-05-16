$150 Million Mega Gift From Rich and Nancy Kinder To Establish New Texas Children’s Cancer Center Hospital in Houston

Dr. Richard Gorlick and Dr. Will Parsons know what a life saver this new Kinder Children's Cancer Center can be. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Gift boxes from the Kinder Children's Cancer Center speak to the promise of what is coming. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Rich and Nancy Kinder are giving $150 million to help create the Kinder Children's Cancer Center. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

How appropriate is it that announcement of the Kinder Foundation’s $150 million gift for a collaboration in childhood cancer research between Texas Children’s Hospital and MD Anderson Cancer Center took place in the Nancy and Rich Kinder Building at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. This is just the most recent mega gift from this Houston billionaire couple, who are noted for their unprecedented generosity and several years ago joined the philanthropic Giving Pledge.

This grant was just the latest in the Kinders’ ongoing transformational philanthropy that stretches across Houston from parks to museums, grants that impact urban green space, education, quality of life and now medical research. The $150 million is one of the largest gifts in the Texas Medical Center’s history.

More than 300 VIPS gathered for the invitation-only gift celebration that began with a performance from the Houston Children’s Chorus, stationed in the grand staircase in the building foyer, from which the Kinders would make their entrance to the proceedings.

Joining the couple in the presentation of the Kinder Children’s Cancer Center were Debra Sukin, president and CEO of Texas Children’s Hospital; Dr. Peter WT Pisters, president of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; Kevin P.Eltife, chairman of the UT System Board of Regents; and Park Shaper, chair of Texas Children’s Board of Trustees.

Remarks included gratitude for Mark Wallace, who retired from his post as head of Texas Children’s in October, and UT board of regents member Jodie Jiles, both among those instrumental in bringing this collaboration to reality.

The big reveal of the gift was received with an exuberant response as applause and cheers resonated through the cavernous museum foyer.

Mother's Day Gifts Swipe

















Next

The Kinder Foundation gift will serve as the lead funds for a multi-year campaign to secure monies for the new Kinder Children’s Cancer Center and for breakthrough pediatric oncology research and patient care. The bottom line — research aimed to ultimately end childhood cancer. The new cancer center hospital, according to the Business Journal, will be built on the 6700 block of Main Street, directly across from TCH’s main campus, and will be connected to the existing campus through a skybridge.

The reception included hors d’oeuvres from City Kitchen and a departing serenade from the Houston Chamber Ringers. Attendees were gifted with a branded crystal bell said to signify the hope, awakening and power of community coming together to create change.

“Our philanthropic efforts center on supporting transformational projects in Houston, and this initiative exemplifies that mission in every way,” Rich Kinder notes in remarks given to Texas Children’s. “We were deeply impressed by the extraordinary leadership and unwavering commitment of both UT MD Anderson and Texas Children’s to pursue a bold, collaborative model of care.

“It is a rare and powerful moment when two leading organizations come together to create something entirely new — something capable of reshaping the future of pediatric cancer care.”

PC Seen: Steven Sukin, Kathy Pisters, Meghan Pisters, Mary Eliza Shaper, Dan Diprisco, Dr. Will Parsons. Dr. Richard Gorlick, Dr. David Poplack, Jodie and Sunny Jiles, Emily Crosswell, Guy Hagstette, Sarah Newbery, Patsy Fourticq, Greg Fourticq, Melanie and Lovett Shaper, Joe and Cathy Cleary, and Dr. Huda Zoghbi.