The Ritz-Carlton Luminara joined the hospitality group's luxury yacht collection with a launch in early July. (Photo courtesy of Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection)

The Beach House Pool on the Luminara, the third luxury vessel in the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. (Photo courtesy of Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection)

Interior view of Art Bar on the Ritz-Carlton Luminara. (Photo by Edgardo Contreras)

The living room of the Residential Suite on the Ritz-Carlton Luminara. (Photo by Edgardo Contreras)

An exterior view of Art Bar on the Ritz-Carlton Luminara (Photo by Edgardo Contreras)

Deck 10 whirlpools on the Ritz-Carlton Luminara. (Photo by Edgardo Contreras)

View of Deck 10 whirlpools on the Ritz-Carlton Luminara. (Photo by Edgardo Contreras)

Haesu Bit sushi bar on the Ritz-Carlton luxury yacht Luminara. (Photo by Edgardo Contreras)

Mistral on the Ritz-Carlton yacht Luminara. (Photo by Edgardo Contreras)

A look at Seta su Luminara, the exclusive dining salon on the Ritz-Carlton yacht Luminara. (Photo by Edgardo Contreras)

The Living Room and Living Room Bar on the Ritz-Carlton Luminara. (Photo by Edgardo Contreras)

Drone capture of the Marina on Luminara. (Photo courtesy of Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection)

Culture / Travel

Luxury Yacht Fleet Adds Another Grand Floating Palace — Why Ritz-Carlton Continues To Embrace the Water

Inside The Yachting Life

BY // 07.09.25
The Ritz-Carlton Luminara joined the hospitality group's luxury yacht collection with a launch in early July. (Photo courtesy of Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection)

The Beach House Pool on the Luminara, the third luxury vessel in the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. (Photo courtesy of Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection)

Interior view of Art Bar on the Ritz-Carlton Luminara. (Photo by Edgardo Contreras)

The living room of the Residential Suite on the Ritz-Carlton Luminara. (Photo by Edgardo Contreras)

An exterior view of Art Bar on the Ritz-Carlton Luminara (Photo by Edgardo Contreras)

Deck 10 whirlpools on the Ritz-Carlton Luminara. (Photo by Edgardo Contreras)

View of Deck 10 whirlpools on the Ritz-Carlton Luminara. (Photo by Edgardo Contreras)

Haesu Bit sushi bar on the Ritz-Carlton luxury yacht Luminara. (Photo by Edgardo Contreras)

Mistral on the Ritz-Carlton yacht Luminara. (Photo by Edgardo Contreras)

A look at Seta su Luminara, the exclusive dining salon on the Ritz-Carlton yacht Luminara. (Photo by Edgardo Contreras)

The Living Room and Living Room Bar on the Ritz-Carlton Luminara. (Photo by Edgardo Contreras)

Aficionados of luxury cruise travel now have another luxe option for their future itineraries — the Ritz-Carlton Luminara, a 452-passenger floating palace that departed Monaco in early July and will continue with international sailings throughout the coming years.

The third in the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Luminara takes preeminence over sister vessels Evrima and Ilma with only the tiniest of tweaks that could improve on the excellence of her predecessors. As this level of luxury travel afloat expands across markets, Ritz-Carlton proudly notes that it was the first hospitality brand to expand into “yachting.”

The Beach House Pool on the Luminara, the third luxury vessel in the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. (Photo courtesy of Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection)
The Beach House Pool on the Luminara, the third luxury vessel in the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. (Photo courtesy of Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection)

“This launch brings together years of collaboration and intentional design to deliver a yacht that sets a new benchmark for the industry,” Ernesto Fara, president of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, says in a statement. “Unparalleled accommodations, exceptional service, and an unwavering commitment to excellence define the experience we are proud to offer guests aboard Luminara.”

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Life

After sailing on the Evrima in January, my husband and I can attest to the yacht-based level of luxury, comfort and service that is inherent in all aspects of the Ritz-Carlton hospitality stable. Yes, we loved our experience and yes, we would highly recommend a yachting excursion of your own.

Luminara, Edgardo Contreras_The Residential Suite
The living room of the Residential Suite on the Ritz-Carlton Luminara. (Photo by Edgardo Contreras)

Spanning 794 feet (242 meters), Luminara houses 226 suites, designed by AD Associates of London. Each suite comes with its own private terrace and floor-to-ceiling windows that invite a seamless connection to the surrounding water. No portholes on these beauties.

Upper-category suites, including the all-new Residential Suite, are kicked up a notch up with statement pieces from renowned design houses like Minotti, Giorgetti, Talenti, Poltrona Frau and Molteni.

Luminara, Edgardo Contreras_The Living Room
The Living Room and Living Room Bar on the Ritz-Carlton Luminara. (Photo by Edgardo Contreras)

The exceptional interior design of the ship includes a curated art collection of some 731 pieces, two-thirds commissioned exclusively for the yacht. Works from influential figures in modern and contemporary art onboard include Paul Klee, David Hockney, Alexander Calder, Henri Matisse, Gerhard Richter and Andy Warhol.

Great food is part of the Luminara experience with five distinctive restaurants on this Ritz-Carlton yacht offering everything from Asian cuisines to Mediterranean coastal fare. There is even a refined tasting menu inspired by the spice routes of Venetian tradesmen. Add seven cocktail bars and lounges to the adult diversions.

he Ritz-Carlton Luminara, Edgardo Contreras_Art Bar Interior
Interior view of Art Bar on the Ritz-Carlton Luminara. (Photo by Edgardo Contreras)

The Ritz-Carlton Spa, offering treatments from ESPA, 111SKIN and Pisterzi for the gents, provides high-style pampering while water play and high-end shopping are expanded on the Luminara. Consider the dynamic floating lounge platform with a central pool that allows yacht voyagers to swim in the ocean and enjoy a variety of activities that include kayaking, paddle boarding, Seabob and electric foiling boards. A host of new luxury retail brands are also inboard, including Cartier, IWC Schaffhausen and Piaget beckon. Who isn’t up for a little retail therapy at sea?

Following the Mediterranean season, the Luminara will head to the Asia Pacific and in May of 2026, the Ritz-Carlton yacht will journey to Alaska and Canada. Inquiries and reservations can be made here.

