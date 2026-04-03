Houston’s River Oaks Tennis Tournament Unveils a Swank New Club — When Schmoozing Is as Important as the Serves

The new Club Tenenbaum offers a swank patio for socializing during the tennis tournament at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Ladies taking a lunch break at Club Tenenbaum during the US Men's Clay Courty Championship (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

River Oaks Country Club tennis plaer taking a break at Club Tenenbaum 'The Courtside Lounge' set up for the tennis tournament (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

The outdoor lounge at Club Tenenbaum, the new hospitality venue at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tournament at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

The outdoor lounge at Club Tenenbaum, the new hospitality venue at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tournament at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Tournament director Bronwyn Greer, Tenenbaum Jewelers' Tony Bradfield in Club Tenenbaum at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Ladies lunching at Club Tenenbaum, the new hospitality venue at the US Men's Clay Court Championship (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Tennis, Tenenbaum and Tootsies — oh the breath-taking early days of the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club. Actually, all days of Houston’s must-see and be-seen tennis tournament rank as glorious. But the trifecta of Tootsies’ back-to-back fashion show luncheons, which sell out in a nano second; Tenenbaum’s select sponsorship and dazzling pop-up; and, of course, the world class tennis make the mid-tournament festivities the social highlight of spring.

New this year for tennis fans is Club Tenenbaum, a swank air-conditioned retreat offering a sophisticated level of food and drink from Levi Goode’s live-fire restaurant Credence. From the richly furnished outdoor lounge to the Palm Beach influenced interiors, The Courtside Lounge is as important a place to schmooze as the Lexus Pavilion, but entree there is limited to tournament sponsors and their guests.

This new hospitality venue is open to ticket holders with a couple of Benjamins in their pocket. Admission, which covers food and drink for the full day, runs $250 per person on Friday and $200 on Saturday and Sunday.

“We got a lot of requests from people for there to be some place to be able to entertain their clients if they weren’t members (of River Oaks Country Club) or didn’t have access to the Lexus Pavilion,” tournament director Bronwyn Greer tells PaperCity. “We just wanted to make sure they had access to a brand new space and we are excited to bring it.”

It’s the ideal place for tournament goers to relax, meet friends and enjoy the air conditioning inside and breezes on the very pleasant terrace with its decorative/functional umbrellas, cushy furnishings and flowering bougainvilleas.

The Tenenbaum Connection

Jewelry store owner/entrepreneur Tony Bradfield has been involved with the River Oaks Tennis Tournament for some 14 years and several years ago introduced his Tenenbaum jewelry pop-up shop, a must visit for these ladies who lunch and watch tennis.

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Greer had approached him regarding the new lounge.

“She’s constantly trying to improve the amenities and the experience for the people that are in the tournament and that’s why this all came about,” says Bradfield who signed on as court-side lounge sponsor.

From the cushy sofas and window side tables of Club Tenenbaum one has a look straight to the Tenenbaum pop-up that is always a post-luncheon hot spot. Special guest this week was Anthony Hopenhajm, owner and creative director of heritage jewelry house Seaman Schepps. Joining Bradfield in hosting the stylish clutch was Kari Dagley, chief development officer for Tenenbaum.

Among the femmes dropping in for the champagne reception honoring Hopenhajm and perusing his to-die-for pieces were Mary Eads, Ann Neeson, Carson Grisham, Elizabeth Elder, Angie Matula and Zinat Ahmed.

The River Oaks Tennis Tournament runs through this Sunday, April 5.