Houston’s River Oaks Tennis Tournament Unveils a Swank New Club — When Schmoozing Is as Important as the Serves

Club Tenenbaum (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Bronwyn Greer, Tony Bradford (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Club Tenenbaum (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
IMG_1080 (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Club Tenenbaum (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Club Tenenbaum (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
IMG_1085 (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
IMG_1116 (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
IMG_1142 (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
IMG_1119 (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
IMG_1131 (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
IMG_1101 (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Club Tenenbaum (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Club Tenenbaum (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
01
14

Ladies lunching at Club Tenenbaum, the new hospitality venue at the US Men's Clay Court Championship (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

02
14

Tournament director Bronwyn Greer, Tenenbaum Jewelers' Tony Bradfield in Club Tenenbaum at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

03
14

The outdoor lounge at Club Tenenbaum, the new hospitality venue at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tournament at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

04
14

The outdoor lounge at Club Tenenbaum, the new hospitality venue at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tournament at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

05
14

River Oaks Country Club tennis plaer taking a break at Club Tenenbaum 'The Courtside Lounge' set up for the tennis tournament (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

06
14

Ladies taking a lunch break at Club Tenenbaum during the US Men's Clay Courty Championship (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

07
14

Clever cocktail napkins at Club Tenenbaum at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

08
14

(Photo by Shelby Hodge)

09
14

Seaman Schepps owner and creative director Anthony Hopenhajm discusses pearls with Elizabeth Elder (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

10
14

Mary Eads, Kari Dagley at the Tenenbaum Jewelers pop-up at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

11
14

(Photo by Shelby Hodge)

12
14

(Photo by Shelby Hodge)

13
14

The new Club Tenenbaum offers a swank patio for socializing during the tennis tournament at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

14
14

(Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Club Tenenbaum (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Bronwyn Greer, Tony Bradford (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Club Tenenbaum (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
IMG_1080 (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Club Tenenbaum (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Club Tenenbaum (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
IMG_1085 (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
IMG_1116 (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
IMG_1142 (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
IMG_1119 (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
IMG_1131 (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
IMG_1101 (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Club Tenenbaum (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Club Tenenbaum (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Culture / Sporting Life

Houston’s River Oaks Tennis Tournament Unveils a Swank New Club — When Schmoozing Is as Important as the Serves

Get a Look Inside Club Tenenbaum

BY //
photography Shelby Hodge
Ladies lunching at Club Tenenbaum, the new hospitality venue at the US Men's Clay Court Championship (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Tournament director Bronwyn Greer, Tenenbaum Jewelers' Tony Bradfield in Club Tenenbaum at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
The outdoor lounge at Club Tenenbaum, the new hospitality venue at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tournament at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
The outdoor lounge at Club Tenenbaum, the new hospitality venue at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tournament at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
River Oaks Country Club tennis plaer taking a break at Club Tenenbaum 'The Courtside Lounge' set up for the tennis tournament (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Ladies taking a lunch break at Club Tenenbaum during the US Men's Clay Courty Championship (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Clever cocktail napkins at Club Tenenbaum at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
(Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Seaman Schepps owner and creative director Anthony Hopenhajm discusses pearls with Elizabeth Elder (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Mary Eads, Kari Dagley at the Tenenbaum Jewelers pop-up at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
(Photo by Shelby Hodge)
(Photo by Shelby Hodge)
The new Club Tenenbaum offers a swank patio for socializing during the tennis tournament at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
(Photo by Shelby Hodge)
1
14

Ladies lunching at Club Tenenbaum, the new hospitality venue at the US Men's Clay Court Championship (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

2
14

Tournament director Bronwyn Greer, Tenenbaum Jewelers' Tony Bradfield in Club Tenenbaum at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

3
14

The outdoor lounge at Club Tenenbaum, the new hospitality venue at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tournament at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

4
14

The outdoor lounge at Club Tenenbaum, the new hospitality venue at the US Men's Clay Court Championship tournament at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

5
14

River Oaks Country Club tennis plaer taking a break at Club Tenenbaum 'The Courtside Lounge' set up for the tennis tournament (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

6
14

Ladies taking a lunch break at Club Tenenbaum during the US Men's Clay Courty Championship (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

7
14

Clever cocktail napkins at Club Tenenbaum at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

8
14

(Photo by Shelby Hodge)

9
14

Seaman Schepps owner and creative director Anthony Hopenhajm discusses pearls with Elizabeth Elder (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

10
14

Mary Eads, Kari Dagley at the Tenenbaum Jewelers pop-up at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

11
14

(Photo by Shelby Hodge)

12
14

(Photo by Shelby Hodge)

13
14

The new Club Tenenbaum offers a swank patio for socializing during the tennis tournament at River Oaks Country Club. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

14
14

(Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Tennis, Tenenbaum and Tootsies  — oh the breath-taking early days of the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club. Actually, all days of Houston’s must-see and be-seen tennis tournament rank as glorious. But the trifecta of Tootsies’ back-to-back fashion show luncheons, which sell out in a nano second; Tenenbaum’s select sponsorship and dazzling pop-up; and, of course, the world class tennis make the mid-tournament festivities the social highlight of spring.

Club Tenenbaum (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
The outdoor lounge at Club Tenenbaum, the new hospitality venue at the US Men’s Clay Court Championship tournament at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

New this year for tennis fans is Club Tenenbaum, a swank air-conditioned retreat offering a sophisticated level of food and drink from Levi Goode’s live-fire restaurant Credence. From the richly furnished outdoor lounge to the Palm Beach influenced interiors, The Courtside Lounge is as important a place to schmooze as the Lexus Pavilion, but entree there is limited to tournament sponsors and their guests.

Club Tenenbaum (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
After a round of tennis, players take a break at Club Tenenbaum, The Courtside Lounge, which is the new hospitality venue for the River Oaks Tennis Tournament (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

This new hospitality venue is open to ticket holders with a couple of Benjamins in their pocket. Admission, which covers food and drink for the full day, runs $250 per person on Friday and $200 on Saturday and Sunday.

Bronwyn Greer, Tony Bradford (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Tournament director Bronwyn Greer, Tenenbaum Jewelers’ Tony Bradfield in Club Tenenbaum at the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

“We got a lot of requests from people for there to be some place to be able to entertain their clients if they weren’t members (of River Oaks Country Club) or didn’t have access to the Lexus Pavilion,” tournament director Bronwyn Greer tells PaperCity. “We just wanted to make sure they had access to a brand new space and we are excited to bring it.”

It’s the ideal place for tournament goers to relax, meet friends and enjoy the air conditioning inside and breezes on the very pleasant terrace with its decorative/functional umbrellas, cushy furnishings and flowering bougainvilleas.

The Tenenbaum Connection

IMG_1116 (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Marcus Fisher, Rosangela Capobianco, Toy Bradfield, Zinat Ahmed at the Tenenbaum Jewelers pop-up during the US Men’s Clay Court Championship at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Jewelry store owner/entrepreneur Tony Bradfield has been involved with the River Oaks Tennis Tournament for some 14 years and several years ago introduced his Tenenbaum jewelry pop-up shop, a must visit for these ladies who lunch and watch tennis.

Spring at Bering's

Swipe
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026

Greer had approached him regarding the new lounge.

“She’s constantly trying to improve the amenities and the experience for the people that are in the tournament and that’s why this all came about,” says Bradfield who signed on as court-side lounge sponsor.

IMG_1142 (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Seaman Schepps owner and creative director Anthony Hopenhajm discusses pearls with Elizabeth Elder (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

From the cushy sofas and window side tables of Club Tenenbaum one has a look straight to the Tenenbaum pop-up that is always a post-luncheon hot spot. Special guest this week was Anthony Hopenhajm, owner and creative director of heritage jewelry house Seaman Schepps. Joining Bradfield in hosting the stylish clutch was Kari Dagley, chief development officer for Tenenbaum.

Among the femmes dropping in for the champagne reception honoring Hopenhajm and perusing his to-die-for pieces were Mary Eads, Ann Neeson, Carson Grisham, Elizabeth Elder, Angie Matula and Zinat Ahmed.

The River Oaks Tennis Tournament runs through this Sunday, April 5.

Featured Events
NorthPark - Discover shopping
Discover the Art of Shopping

Curated Collection

Swipe
4815 Saint Johns Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4815 Saint Johns Drive
Dallas, TX

$24,900,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
4815 Saint Johns Drive
4541 Westway Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4541 Westway Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4541 Westway Avenue
4700 Dorset Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4700 Dorset Road
Dallas, TX

$9,997,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4700 Dorset Road
3930 Cedarbrush Drive
Midway Hollow
FOR SALE

3930 Cedarbrush Drive
Dallas, TX

$1,175,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine Osborne
This property is listed by: Catherine Osborne (214) 733-9727 Email Realtor
3930 Cedarbrush Drive
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Dallas, TX

$11,495,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
3504 Cornell Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3504 Cornell Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,990,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3504 Cornell Avenue
4351 Cotton Belt Lane
Prosper
FOR SALE

4351 Cotton Belt Lane
Dallas, TX

$1,595,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4351 Cotton Belt Lane
10010 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10010 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$24,999,900 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
10010 Strait Lane
2909 Fondren Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

2909 Fondren Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,399,999 Learn More about this property
Wendi Jones
This property is listed by: Wendi Jones (214) 538-9693 Email Realtor
2909 Fondren Drive
722 Tenna Loma Court
West Kessler
FOR SALE

722 Tenna Loma Court
Dallas, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
722 Tenna Loma Court
9435 Inwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9435 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$4,595,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
9435 Inwood Road
4201 Potomac Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4201 Potomac Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Jackie Converse
This property is listed by: Jackie Converse (214) 673-7852 Email Realtor
4201 Potomac Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X