RodeoHouston Steer Committee members and founders of Rodeo Auction Angels Tony Bradfield and Dana Barton, pictured here at the 2025 auction, are back in the saddle for this year's Junior Market Steer Auction.

Youngsters showing at RodeoHouston's Junior Market Steer Auction (Photo courtesy of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

A proud youngster shows off his ribbon from the 2025 Junior Market Steer Auction.

Culture / Entertainment

Houston’s Rodeo Auction Angels Swoop In To Save the Day — Making Sure Hard-Working Kids Get Rewarded

Raising Steers Sometimes Takes a Village

This youngster spent the last year raising this steer from a calf for presentation at the Junior Market Steer Auction. The Rodeo Auction Angeles make sure none of those journeys go to waste.
A contestant in the 2025 Junior Market Steer Auction (Instagram photo)
Youngsters showing at RodeoHouston's Junior Market Steer Auction (Photo courtesy of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)
A proud youngster shows off his ribbon from the 2025 Junior Market Steer Auction.
This youngster spent the last year raising this steer from a calf for presentation at the Junior Market Steer Auction. The Rodeo Auction Angeles make sure none of those journeys go to waste.

RodeoHouston Steer Committee members and founders of Rodeo Auction Angels Tony Bradfield and Dana Barton, pictured here at the 2025 auction, are back in the saddle for this year's Junior Market Steer Auction.

Youngsters showing at RodeoHouston's Junior Market Steer Auction (Photo courtesy of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

A proud youngster shows off his ribbon from the 2025 Junior Market Steer Auction.

Thank-you notes have come pouring in for the Rodeo Auction Angels from youngsters whose steers at the bottom of the auction barrel in the  Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Junior Market Steer Auction were purchased by the group of dedicated philanthropists. Without the support of these angels, plenty of participating kids — with no sale — would have left the auction downhearted.

A contestant in the 2025 Junior Market Steer Auction (Instagram photo)

In 2024 Dana Barton and full-time jeweler/part-time philanthropist Tony Bradfield, veteran Steer Committee members, gathered together a team of Houston Rodeo enthusiasts whose generosity would guarantee that no youngster would go home empty handed.

The flurry of handwritten thank you notes that the group received after last year’s auction tell the story of how important the work of the Rodeo Auction Angels truly is.

RodeoHouston Steer Committee members and founders of Rodeo Auction Angels Tony Bradfield and Dana Barton, pictured here at the 2025 auction, are back in the saddle for this year’s Junior Market Steer Auction.

A few examples of those touching thank you notes:

— “Because of your generous support I will continue my 4-H projects. I have already purchased my steer for next year. A long time from now, I hope my steer project will help me go to college to be a vet.”

— “The sale will go toward my savings account and to help me with steers. Thank you again.”

— “I was very excited to finally make the sale and get a brand. I truly appreciate your support.”

This rodeo season out of some 2,500 entries, more than 400 steers raised by youngsters ages 9 to 18 will be put up for auction and only a handful of those will earn top auction dollars. But with the Rodeo Auction Angels, no one goes home wanting. Last year, the group bought 42 steers, representing 10 percent of the auction entries. This year, the goal is to raise enough funds to purchase 60 steers.

Junior Market Steer Auction
Youngsters showing at RodeoHouston’s Junior Market Steer Auction (Photo courtesy of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

“As the long day gets closer to an end, the room begins to empty. Rodeo Auction Angels patiently wait until the bidding slows down to start buying bottom lots,” Barton says. “This is when the RAA makes sure that all students get the full experience of wining a spot at the auction. Whether first or last in the auction, all students deserve the best experience.”

It is a win-win for the 4-H and Future Farmers of America youngsters who have spent the past year raising their animals from calves to steers, a 365 day commitment that teaches responsibility, respect and leadership.

“Each of the kids goes back to school proud that someone bid on and bought their steer,” Bradfield says. “It’s the complete experience of the auction. They get to meet the buyers and have their photograph taken with them. They get to talk about raising the animal. And they thank the buyer.”

It’s a valuable learning experience top to bottom, Bradfield adds.

Membership in Rodeo Auction Angels is $6,500 but membership is not required to contribute to the program. The more money brought in, the more kids are made happy.

