The 7 Most Romantic Hotels in North America To Visit This Valentine’s Day (or Any Other Time)

While heart-shaped tubs may have earned their place in the hall of questionable design choices, we have to admire the commitment to setting the mood for romance. Luckily, today’s luxury properties have mastered a far more subtle art of seduction. Coveted escapes for couples have thankfully moved beyond tacky love-themed decor, trading kitschy cupid tricks for lavish ambiance, adventure experience, cozy accommodations, and attentive service that inspire l-o-v-e.

These new temples of romance understand that true luxury lies in the whispered details: the private terrace that seems to float above the ocean, the indulgent room service breakfast by a crackling fireplace, or a cozy robe to warm you up for a relaxing massage. In an age of constant connection, some hotels have perfected the art of making a loving duo feel like they are the only ones on earth.

Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day, toasting a milestone, or simply due for some quality time with your main squeeze, here are the 7 most romantic hotels in North America. No sweetheart clichés required.

Amangiri | Canyon Point, Utah

Staying in one of Amangiri’s spacious suites with views of the orange canyons beyond feels like you’re on another planet. The modern architected spaces built into the rocks allow the surroundings to let nature tell a story of serenity. The romantic property is quiet and low-density, perfect for unwinding with your loved one and soaking up the five-star luxury details. With a world-class spa and guided adventures just steps away from guest rooms, you and your love will be transported.

San Ysidro Ranch | Montecito, California

At San Ysidro Ranch, the magic begins at the doorstep of each guest cottage, where a personalized placard marks your private sanctuary while custom “In Residence” stationery awaits inside – details that set the tone for a bespoke stay. Each spacious hideaway comes complete with outdoor rainfall showers and pristine whirlpools while meandering pathways lead you through groves of sun-ripened lemon trees and gardens heavy with fragrant blooms.

For a classic romantic dinner by candlelight, The Stonehouse restaurant beckons with sophisticated American fare and an encyclopedic wine list transforming dinner into an event worth dressing for.

White Barn Inn | Kennebunkport, Maine

This East Coast escape is as classic as it is decadent, making it one of the most romantic hotels in North America. The quintessential New England Inn brings fine dining and plush suites along a quiet street just a bike ride away from the bustling village of Kennebunk. Aside from its sumptuous spa, the property’s other crown jewel is its award-winning restaurant, a wood-lined dining space serving up inventive cuisine amidst moody lighting that lulls guests into a romantic trance throughout each course.

One & Only Mandarina | Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

The treehouses at One & Only Mandarina perched amidst the thick jungle scenery overlooking the ocean allow guests to feel immersed in nature while being enclosed in the lap of luxury. With spacious patios with comfy sunbeds and plunge pools, couples need not leave their room, except for the beckoning clifftop bar serving up mouthwatering cocktails overlooking the ocean, the award-winning Mexican fine dining, and state-of-the-art spa.

86 Canon | Charleston, South Carolina

Nestled in the heart of historic downtown Charleston, 86 Canon is an adults-only sanctuary. The 10-room boutique hotel boasts tons of impeccably designed spaces to linger, including a courtyard garden, a library, and a saltwater pool. Enjoy daily wine and cheese pairings or borrow the hotel’s bikes to ride to one of the many award-winning restaurants nearby.

Post Ranch Inn | Big Sur, California

The panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and mountains found at every vantage point throughout Post Ranch Inn are as awe-inspiring as they are serene. The hotel’s Ocean-View Cliff Houses feature expansive windows framing the horizon and are an otherworldly spot to unwind with your love. Get lost in nearby hiking trails, two mesmerizing infinity pools, and a calming spa, and end the evening at Post Ranch Inn’s glass-walled Sierra Mar restaurant.

Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge | Vancouver Island, Canada

Any love doctor would prescribe basking in the wild nature on a remote inlet off of Canada’s postcard-worthy Vancouver Island. This award-winning nature land is so remote that most guests arrive via helicopter. With 25 luxury glamping tents (complete with heated floors), countless adventure activities, and limited wifi in common areas, the world-renowned lodge is ideal for disconnecting from chaotic reality and reconnecting with your person.

These are truly the most romantic hotels in North America.