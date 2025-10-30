Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort That’s a Direct Flight from DFW and Your New Hawaiian Home Away From Home

What I particularly appreciated about Kona Village was the availability of cabanas (no additional fee), loungers, and umbrellas. You don't need to set an alarm for 7 AM to go claim seats. (Photo by Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort)

For the Texans, I would be remiss if I didn't also highlight Kahuwai Cookhouse, Kona Village's on-property restaurant that celebrates Hawaii's cowboy culture, featuring Kiawe wood-fired cooking and traditional Hawaiian techniques like pickling and salting. (Photo by Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort)

Kona Village restored the beloved schooner of the resort's founder, Johnno Jackson, and quite literally turned it into a bar that serves Maki rolls, Nigiri, and sashimi. (Photo by Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort)

We all know them. “Hawaii people” — Texans devoted to making the most of their annual vacation and loyalists to The Aloha State. I understand honeymooners, but what draws the general population of Texans to Hawaii? It’s a considerable haul compared to our neighbor, Mexico, after all. In service of you, dear reader, I set my sights on the Big Island to answer the question of “How Far I’ll Go.”

Why the Big Island? Well, I suppose because I’m a hero and wanted to do the work for you before American Airlines launches a direct flight from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole (KOA) on November 20. There is no better travel hack than a direct flight, and DFW provides accessibility to so many far-flung parts of the world. We are #blessed. Let’s be real, a direct flight from DFW to KOA is a serious win because it shaves off at least three additional hours from a connecting flight. I connected to get to the Big Island, but in a mere three weeks, you don’t have to. (Just in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas! Mele Kalikimaka, anyone?)

Equally as noteworthy, the Big Island houses one of the chicest resorts in Hawaii — Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort.

The “Rosewood” preface speaks for itself. We know her; we love her. We even have our own local legend in the celebrated lineup with Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek (“The Mansion” to us). Rosewood “reawakened” the ancient fishing village in 2023, and she is a wonder to behold! Arriving at Kona Village, I found the terrain itself— 81 acres of a diverse geological landscape that integrates volcanic rock and black lava fields — quite mystical. (It made me pose the question, “If Jurassic Park were real, would I go?”)

A Heavenly ‘Hale’

Kona Village offers freestanding villas called “hales,” with high-pitched ceilings, charming thatched roofs, and that island je ne sais quoi that keeps the Hawaiian people coming back. The collection of one-to-four bedroom offerings includes views of the ocean, mountains, gardens, or lagoon. Believe me when I say there’s no bad choice. As Rosewood does so masterfully, each hale honors the sense of place, and its chicly appointed furnishings felt natural and refined. My room included an open-air shower, a deep-soaking tub, and an expansive private lanai with a daybed. Needless to say, I took advantage of all three during my stay. It’s called healing.

Speaking of healing, Kona Village has an incredible spa, Asaya, whose amenities guests can utilize during their stay. Admittedly, most of the time I could be found at the Shipwreck Adult Pool. (“Adult Pool” are magic words to me on a trip.) What I particularly appreciated about Kona Village was the availability of cabanas (no additional fee), loungers, and umbrellas. You don’t need to set an alarm for 7 am to go claim seats. Whether you want to be in the sand or under a cabana, ample options await at any hour. This is a must for me at a luxury resort; don’t make me fight for a spot by the pool!

Kona Village offers a plethora of ocean activities, family activities, a cultural center, and more. (I recommend you take time to explore the petroglyph field!) When I visit a luxury property, though, I want to stay on the grounds the entire time. I want it to be so fabulous that I never feel compelled to leave, even for a meal.

Pacific Rim-to-Table Decadent Dining

On my first night, I enjoyed pre-dinner cocktails with my toes in the sand (while watching for whales!) at Talk Story Bar, a classic Hawaiian beach bar. From there, I went to dinner at Moana, the central restaurant that’s the heart of the property and offers gorgeous Pacific Rim-to-table cuisine. As always, I trusted my waiter to guide the lineup. (I like to say, “So, what’s the move?”) We ended up with such an exquisitely ordered meal that I want to share it in full. (Maybe don’t read this if you’re at work with a Sad Desk Lunch.)

Charred Kona prawns with garlic chili butter

Kumamoto oysters with a green apple shiso mignonette

Kamuela tomato and strawberry salad with pickled mustard seeds and a white Shoyu vinaigrette (a nominee for best dish of the trip!)

Huli Huli Kurobuta pork chop with pork jus and meaux mustard, red wine braised cabbage and pineapple, with fondant potato

I was too full to order dessert, which speaks for itself.

Your Chipotle bowl doesn’t hit quite the same now, does it?

For breakfast, I returned the next morning to Moana, which is known as one of the best breakfasts in all of Kona. “For research,” I also enjoyed a lavish breakfast spread on the patio of my hale the morning of my departure. I can confirm that this is a good life.

An essential and standout experience that “harmonizes the nostalgia of Kona Village’s past with the excitement of its rebirth” is Shipwreck Bar & Sushi. The resort restored the beloved schooner of the resort’s founder, Johnno Jackson, and quite literally turned it into a bar that serves Maki rolls, Nigiri, and sashimi. It’s so special that Travel + Leisure named it one of the “10 Best Bars Around the World.” One of my PaperCity colleagues recently honeymooned with her new husband at Kona Village and cited Shipwreck Bar & Sushi as one of the highlights of their time on the island.

For the Texans, I would be remiss if I didn’t also highlight Kahuwai Cookhouse, Kona Village’s on-property restaurant that celebrates Hawaii’s cowboy culture, featuring Kiawe wood-fired cooking and traditional Hawaiian techniques like pickling and salting.

What can I say except, “You’re welcome!”