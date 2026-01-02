The Romance and Mystical Passageways of Rosewood Mayakoba

After motoring along the lagoon with a welcome cocktail in hand, the captain delivers you directly to your room. (Photo by Rosewood Mayakoba)

“Now this is my kind of place.”

You never know what it’s going to be that makes you declare a place your kind of place. When I ordered a poolside Diet Coke during brunch at Rosewood Mayakoba, the waiter brought out a chilled glass filled with — wait for it — *Diet Coke ice cubes.* When the Mexican sun inevitably melted the cubes, they did not water down my Diet Coke at Rosewood Mayakoba. What luxury!

Truthfully, any Rosewood property is invariably my kind of place. (My visit to Rosewood Kona Village turned me into a bona fide “Hawaii Person” that had me looking at flights over the holiday. Mele Kalikimaka!) Rosewood properties always feel simultaneously expansive and intimate. They master a sense of place and feel luxuriously thoughtful.

An Otherworldly Respite

For Texans, it couldn’t be easier to journey a world away. Hop a direct flight from Dallas or Houston to Cancun. Rosewood Mayakoba is a short 28-mile drive south from the Cancun airport to Riviera Maya, a region in southeast Mexico with 75 miles of Caribbean coast that borders the second largest coral reef in the world. Nestled in an emerald jungle and surrounded by winding lagoons, Rosewood Mayakoba provides guests an otherworldly respite.

The decadence commences upon arrival, as staff transport guests to their suites via boat. After motoring along the lagoon with a welcome cocktail in hand, the captain delivers you directly to your room. Your personal butler welcomes you (as does the fresh guacamole he just whipped up for you) and provides a lay of the land. The 129 suites at Rosewood Mayakoba are truly sensational. A heated plunge pool on the outdoor terrace. An outdoor garden shower surrounded by jungle foliage. The actual largest bathtub I’ve ever seen (that requires 45 minutes to fill). Bicycles by the front door for cruising to breakfast. Fresh fruit replenished daily. Nespresso. Dyson. The gang’s all there. If it’s on your list of ideal hotel amenities, you can rest assured that Rosewood already thought of it.

A Sensorial Gallery

Rosewood Mayakoba describes its culinary offers as “a sensorial gallery,” and I would agree. Taste your way through Mexico’s regional cuisine at the property’s seven restaurants and bars. Each is worthy of a visit, but indulge me in highlighting a few favorites.

My single favorite meal at Rosewood Mayakoba (that you absolutely must add to your itinerary) took place at La Ceiba Garden & Kitchen, an open-air kitchen and restaurant designed to be interactive for guests. As you might surmise from its name, La Ceiba pays homage to Mayan cuisine and heritage, including serving only food cooked over an open flame, per Mayan tradition. An 18-person communal table anchors the al fresco space. The chefs and staff share a little about themselves and the menu (and often require a little liquid courage in the form of tequila to do so!), and I loved getting to know other guests at the communal table, which was suspended over the garden’s bed of fresh herbs. On the night I dined at La Ceiba, we enjoyed everything from roasted baby beets with a honey vinaigrette and goat cheese to a tamale stuffed with short rib to a roasted lamb chop with a sweet potato puree. Farm to table at its purest!

Have lunch at La Cantina at Aquí Me Quedo, the adults-only beachfront oasis “inspired by the residential style of a grand seaside home and the relaxed, natural beauty of Riviera Maya.” Aquí Me Quedo introduced me to the Diet Coke ice cubes and offers a traditional Mexican cantina vibe.

Sense, A Rosewood Spa

I don’t know about you, but to me, the spas in Mexico just hit different. Designed as a retreat-within-a-retreat, Sense, A Rosewood Spa, absolutely shines. To reach the private spa island, Rosewood Mayakoba guests cross a bridge to arrive at the 17,000-square-foot spa that includes 12 treatment rooms and eight Wellness Suites, where “every element of in-room experiences has been thoughtfully considered to maximize relaxation and inspire renewal.”

Before my treatment, I took advantage of the amenities at Sense, such as the therapeutic plunge pools, steam grottos, saunas, and experiential showers. Outside, there is a meditation platform (where you can take a yoga class) and the resort’s most serene pool. I took a book, but I *took* a nap, if you know what I mean. When it was time for my treatment (a transcendent massage), my therapist collected me and led me over the river and through the jungle to the treatment room, which overlooked the water.

Afterwards, I spent some time in the relaxation garden because I really needed to “come to” back to reality. Sense staff happened to be teaching a workshop on making bath salts, so I grabbed a mortar and pestle and got to crushing lavender. Later that night, I made use of the enormous bathtub and my bespoke bath salts. When in Mayakoba!

A Seamless Experience

Once you’re within the Mayakoba gates, there is no reason to leave the grounds. In the private and safe gated Mayakoba community, every corner is connected by walkways, bike paths, waterways, and (most importantly!) complimentary shuttle service. So, you can visit all four resorts, no matter which one is your home base. In addition to Rosewood, the other three resorts that are part of Mayakoba are Banyan Tree, Fairmont, and, most recently, Alila.

Mayakoba even offers a traditional Mexican town square called El Pueblito with a chapel, shops, and a bakery. When I visited El Pueblito, I took a marvelous cooking class at the cooking school, and I even participated in a traditional cacao ceremony, both of which were highlights of my trip. Shaman Fernanda guided us through the spiritual and historical significance of ceremonial cacao, which was designed to spiritually connect participants to the region’s heritage.

The Mayan influence presents itself in the tiniest details and biggest moments at Rosewood Mayakoba. It’s in the flavors of the food and the song in the breeze. As with all the most mystical places in the world, it’s best experienced in person. That’s the thing about magic, after all.