Round Top Film Festival Returns For Its Second Year — Bringing Community, Cinema and Celebrations to the Country

This fall marks the return of the Round Top Film Festival (RTFF), a four-day gathering that pairs curated film screenings with lively panels, social events, and the magic of small-town Texas. Only in its second year, RTFF is already drawing cinephiles and cultural travelers with its rare blend of world-class programming and down-to-earth Round Top hospitality.

What to Expect

From November 6 through 9, 2025, guests can enjoy a thoughtfully curated schedule featuring independent films, filmmaker Q&As, and educational panels. Between sessions, expect lively intermissions with entertainment and local vendor displays. For Luminary Passholders, festival evenings offer exclusive access to not-to-miss themed parties that keep the celebration going late into the night.

Spotlight on Talent & Panels

This year’s lineup showcases both emerging and established voices in independent film. Highlights include a forward-looking discussion on the future of filmmaking in Texas, a panel on fashion in film, industry deep dives on the state of the film industry today, and conversations with military veterans who have transitioned from active service to active storytelling.

A much-anticipated Rising Stars Showcase will introduce the next generation of talent. Moderated by Austin local Richard Robichaux (Hit Man, Paradise), the panel includes Ayden Mayeri (Jackpot; Honeyjoon), Greg Tarzan Davis (Top Gun: Maverick, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning), Jacob Lofland (Mud, Joker 2, Landman), Paulina Chávez (The Long Game, Landman), and Charlie Rowe (Jay Kelly), with an additional guest to be announced.

And, last but certainly not least, dive headfirst into the adrenaline-charged world of stunt design with an engaging panel that blends artistry, advocacy, and insider insights, offering a behind-the-scenes look at some of film’s most daring artistry.

Notable Films and Special Screenings

This year’s lineup is particularly impressive. The festival will kick off Opening Night with the Texas premiere of Adult Children, a heartfelt dramedy starring native Texan Thomas Sadoski, who will be present to discuss the film and receive a Lone Star Storyteller Award. The story is a sharp, emotional dramedy about a sheltered teen seeking wisdom from her dysfunctional siblings — only to discover that no one has it figured out.

In a charming nod to Texas history, RTFF will also present a block of short documentaries celebrating the ‘Legendary Ladies of Texas.’ One film, The Melody Maids Movie, recounts the inspiring story of a Beaumont-based all-girl singing group that entertained troops from 1942 to 1972, highlighting their courage and cultural impact. The other film, LYNN, chronicles the life of Lynn Wyatt, a Houston icon whose philanthropic efforts have left a lasting mark on the arts and culture of Texas. In recognition of her contributions, Wyatt will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award in Arts and Philanthropy during the festival.

Celebrating Community and Revelry

No festival would be complete without an element of celebration, and RTFF knows how to deliver. The Round Top Roundup kicks off the festivities on Thursday evening at Oakbones, where guests can enjoy live music and two-step the night away. Saturday night shifts gears to an exhilarating theme with RTFF ’54 at Market Hill, inviting attendees to embrace a Studio 54-inspired bash. With signature cocktails and local culinary delights, these parties promise to keep the energy alive late into the night. Access to these vibrant gatherings is exclusive to Luminary Passholders, enhancing the festival’s allure and providing a unique opportunity for attendees to mingle and connect.

It’s All Happening

Round Top’s signature mix of cowboy couture, cultural sophistication, and warm community spirit makes RTFF more than just a film festival; it’s an escape. With screenings at Festival Hill and The Round Top Dance Hall at The 550 Market, every moment reflects the unique character of this Texas treasure.

For film lovers seeking discovery, connection, and a one-of-a-kind cultural experience, the Round Top Film Festival is the place to be this November. Plan your stay, buy your passes, and get ready for a memorable weekend.