Royal Davui is the New Must-Visit Luxury Destination For Texans in Fiji — A Direct Flight to a World Away

01
12

Royal Davui is an ideal destination for couples seeking somewhere exotic, private, and tranquil. (Photo by Royal Davui )

02
12

After a 30-minute helicopter ride from Island Hoppers, you descend (with great pomp and circumstance) upon Royal Davui's helipad, adjacent to the glimmering pool, where the staff awaits your arrival and whisks you away. (Photo by Royal Davui )

03
12

An aerial view of Royal Davui's private island. (Photo by Royal Davui )

04
12

Each private villa on the island offers an expansive living room, an open-air shower, a deep soaking tub, and a plunge pool on its terrace. (Photo by Royal Davui )

05
12

The light and bright open-air bathroom in a Royal Davui villa (Photo by Royal Davui )

06
12

The Pacific-rim cuisine menu changes daily, but all the options celebrate the dynamic flavors of Fiji. (Photo by Royal Davui )

07
12

At capacity, Royal Davui houses 32 adult guests on their private island. (Photo by Royal Davui )

08
12

For the Castaway Sand Cay Beach Picnic, the resort staff packs a charming picnic spread for you and then motors you on a 7-minute board ride to a nearby "tidal islet." After setting up loungers, an umbrella, and your breakfast or lunch spread, they leave you on a tiny deserted island to soak up the sun, read, or nap. (Photo by Royal Davui )

09
12

The Banyan Bar restaurant at Royal Davui (Photo by Royal Davui )

10
12

At the heart of the resort stands a majestic Banyan tree. Guests gather under its limbs at the appropriately-named Banyan Restaurant for meals, as the resort's nightly rate includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner. (Photo by Royal Davui )

11
12

Royal Davui's beautiful swimming pool is a popular meeting spot for the resort's 32 guests. (Photo by Royal Davui )

12
12

No visit to Royal Davui is complete without a visit to their heavenly spa for a massage. (Photo by Royal Davui )

Culture / Travel

Royal Davui is the New Must-Visit Luxury Destination For Texans in Fiji — A Direct Flight to a World Away

The Adults-Only Private Island Offers The Ultimate Escape

BY //
photography Royal Davui
Royal Davui is an ideal destination for couples seeking somewhere exotic, private, and tranquil. (Photo by Royal Davui )
After a 30-minute helicopter ride from Island Hoppers, you descend (with great pomp and circumstance) upon Royal Davui's helipad, adjacent to the glimmering pool, where the staff awaits your arrival and whisks you away. (Photo by Royal Davui )
An aerial view of Royal Davui's private island. (Photo by Royal Davui )
Each private villa on the island offers an expansive living room, an open-air shower, a deep soaking tub, and a plunge pool on its terrace. (Photo by Royal Davui )
The light and bright open-air bathroom in a Royal Davui villa (Photo by Royal Davui )
The Pacific-rim cuisine menu changes daily, but all the options celebrate the dynamic flavors of Fiji. (Photo by Royal Davui )
At capacity, Royal Davui houses 32 adult guests on their private island. (Photo by Royal Davui )
For the Castaway Sand Cay Beach Picnic, the resort staff packs a charming picnic spread for you and then motors you on a 7-minute board ride to a nearby "tidal islet." After setting up loungers, an umbrella, and your breakfast or lunch spread, they leave you on a tiny deserted island to soak up the sun, read, or nap. (Photo by Royal Davui )
The Banyan Bar restaurant at Royal Davui (Photo by Royal Davui )
At the heart of the resort stands a majestic Banyan tree. Guests gather under its limbs at the appropriately-named Banyan Restaurant for meals, as the resort's nightly rate includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner. (Photo by Royal Davui )
Royal Davui's beautiful swimming pool is a popular meeting spot for the resort's 32 guests. (Photo by Royal Davui )
No visit to Royal Davui is complete without a visit to their heavenly spa for a massage. (Photo by Royal Davui )
Last December, Fiji Airways launched a direct flight from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to Nadi, Fiji (NAN). With a flight time of just over 13 hours, the route, which is the longest in the airline’s history, operates three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. To bookend my summer of dizzying travels on an incomparable note (and in a peak YOLO moment), I booked a flight. Let’s go to Fiji, baby. Why the hell not?

Four years ago, I sat in coach on a return flight from Italy while a French toddler performed a self-composed opera, utilized my seat as her jungle gym, and spilled Diet Coke all over my laptop. When I de-boarded, random strangers apologized to me. The next day, I ended up at the chiropractor for the first time. “All’s that to say,” something switched inside of me at 35 years old, and I can no longer fly in economy if I’m traveling overseas. Perhaps you can relate.

The dignified business class service on Fiji Airways made the 13-hour flight feel like a breeze. I departed around 11:30 pm on Thursday, flew 13 hours, and — because Fiji is 17 hours ahead of Dallas — landed early in the morning (around 5 am) on Saturday. I missed Friday entirely. This sounds daunting, but think about it this way. You board. You enjoy a glass of champagne and a delicious three-course dinner (elegantly plated and presented with a flameless tea light), and then go to bed. (In business class, that is easier, of course, with a seat that fully lies flat.) You wake up in Fiji on Fiji time, ready to roll. I found everything about flying Fiji Airways’ business class to be comfortable and polished. The service and attention to detail certainly foreshadowed what I would find in Fiji itself.

Transfers (Photo by Royal Davui )
After a 30-minute helicopter ride from Island Hoppers, you descend (with great pomp and circumstance) upon Royal Davui’s helipad, adjacent to the glimmering pool, where the staff awaits your arrival and whisks you away. (Photo by Royal Davui )

Making An Entrance

In Fiji, I stayed at two adults-only, boutique resorts on two different private islands. I won’t buy the lede. Both were so exceptional that I feel compelled to divide my story into two parts. I need to paint the portrait in exquisite detail because, upon completion, you will feel compelled to book a trip to Fiji. And you should.

I always said I could never be a contestant on The Bachelor because the second my suitor “surprised” me with a helicopter ride, I’d say, “And for that reason, I’m out.” One takeaway I didn’t expect from my trip? Fiji essentially cured my lifelong flying anxiety. There are many proverbial planes, trains, and automobiles involved in island hopping, and the juice is more than worth the squeeze.

Enter the helicopter. There were several ways to get to my first private island, a Utopian resort called Royal Davui, but the most efficient was by chopper. Upon arrival in Nadi, I took my first helicopter ride courtesy of Island Hoppers. Sitting next to the pilot, the view of Fiji bewitched me. I felt so transfixed by its beauty that I forgot to feel scared. Within about 30 minutes, we descended (with great pomp and circumstance) upon Royal Davui’s helipad, adjacent to the glimmering pool, where the staff awaited my arrival and whisked me away. A cold towel here, a fruity arrival beverage adorned with a hibiscus there. Fijians love to sing, and arrivals and departures are always honored with their jubilant voices. Throughout my time in Fiji, the joyfulness of the Fijian people felt omnipresent.

Villa 2 (Photo by Royal Davui )
Each private villa on the island offers an expansive living room, an open-air shower, a deep soaking tub, and a plunge pool on its terrace. (Photo by Royal Davui )

An Incomparable View

At capacity, Royal Davui houses 32 adult guests. Each private villa on the island offers an expansive living room, an open-air shower, a deep soaking tub, and a plunge pool on its terrace. Allow me to make a bold claim. Of all the luxury resorts I’ve ever visited, Royal Davui offered the most sensational room view. Upon entering, my jaw dropped. It’s hard to believe places this beautiful exist. The villas are situated in different parts of the island, but each offers supreme privacy and a sensational view.

I think Royal Davui is an ideal destination for couples seeking somewhere exotic, private, and tranquil. From the moment you arrive, everything is taken care of for you. You are as left alone as you want to be. If you want to rise and grind, there are plenty of activities (snorkeling! paddle boarding! reef tours! volleyball!) to keep you entertained. If you want to rise and relax? Consider it handled.

At the heart of the resort stands a majestic Banyan tree. Guests gather under its limbs at the appropriately-named Banyan Restaurant for meals, as the resort’s nightly rate includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner. At breakfast, a staff member (who knows your name and preferences already) presents both the lunch and dinner offerings for the day to you, and you make your selections then. The Pacific-rim cuisine menu changes daily, but all the options celebrate the dynamic flavors of Fiji. It’s important to note that this is not your average all-inclusive fare. I enjoyed every single dish, from tacos to dumplings to pasta to sushi and fresh fish, all with a Pacific-rim spin. If you’re seeking even more privacy, you can take meals in your villa too, of course, or have them set it up in one of their private dining areas.

Royal Davui Sand Cay Beach Picnic 1 (Photo by Royal Davui )
For the Castaway Sand Cay Beach Picnic, the resort staff packs a charming picnic spread for you and then motors you on a 7-minute board ride to a nearby “tidal islet.” After setting up loungers, an umbrella, and your breakfast or lunch spread, they leave you on a tiny deserted island to soak up the sun, read, or nap. (Photo by Royal Davui )

Castaway Sand Cay Picnic

In addition to visiting Royal Davui’s heavenly spa for a massage, my recommendation for the non-negotiable activity you simply must participate in while at Royal Davui? The Castaway Sand Cay Beach Picnic. The resort staff packs a charming picnic spread for you and then motors you on a seven-minute board ride to a nearby “tidal islet.” After setting up loungers, an umbrella, and your breakfast or lunch spread, they leave you on a tiny deserted island to soak up the sun, read, or nap. (They also leave you with an emergency phone if you need to request an early pick-up!) With water 360 degrees around you, it’s an indelible experience. I couldn’t help but laugh when I saw the confused faces of a boat of Australians who cruised by, wondering how I, without a boat, ended up alone on this islet… with chairs, champagne, and croissants. It’s amazing how quickly you get used to everything in Fiji feeling straight out of a movie.

When I returned from Fiji, friends who watched my Instagram stories asked, “Was it really as good as it looked?”

“However good it looked,” I told them, “it was better than that.”

Stay tuned for Part II next!

