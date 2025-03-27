Sailing Aboard the Ritz-Carlton Yacht — When Cruising Reaches a New Level Of Luxury

The Evrima in the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection seen here in the waters of Grand Cayman.

Walking the decks of the Ritz-Carlton yacht Evrima, pictured here at St. Lucia, was our preferred form of exercise. (Courtesy Photo)

For one night only, Evrima staff brings out the highly coveted designer handbags — Hermès, Chanel, etc. – for serious shoppers.

The Evrima with 149 suites is the first of three in the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

I have been lucky enough over the years to have enjoyed numerous private yachting sojourns and commercial cruise expeditions. So when I say that my week aboard the Ritz-Carlton yacht Evrima was marvelous, you can take my word for it.

My sailing adventures have included Marjorie Merriweather Post’s famed Sea Cloud and a Windjammer cruise. I have journeyed aboard big ships through the Med and the North Atlantic. And I have been blessed with friends who shared many wonderful vacations aboard their 190-foot motor yacht. I was even married on the Sea Goddess.

In short, I have sampled them all and none could make me more happy — except perhaps the wedding cruise — than my week sailing through the Caribbean islands in the poshest of surroundings with an incomparably gracious and attentive staff. I am pleased to report that the all-inclusive at-sea adventure delivered the same level of luxury that Ritz-Carlton on solid ground is known for delivering.

Evrima, the first in the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, launched in 2022 and was followed last fall by Ilma. No monster ships these. Evrima boasts 149 suites. Ilma features an impressive 224 suites. Up next is the truly intimate Luminara, debuting summer 2025 with 226 suites and boasting one of the highest space ratios for guests at sea. The latter will have two upper suite categories with a generous 1,000 square feet of luxury.

My husband and I boarded the Evrima in Barbados and were directed to our stateroom, one of 14 Grand Suites, measuring in at 587 square feet. Blissful. The cabin included a separate work area and a dining area with table for four that facilitated the ship’s 24/7 room service. We took advantage of breakfast in our pajamas, dining at the table as we looked across the private balcony to the passing seas. The ample balcony was large enough for us to chill in two chairs or stretch out on the lounger.

The dining area flows into the sitting area which comes complete with a flat screen TV, a sofa, an arm chair, coffee table and foot stool. Sliding doors separate the living area from sleeping quarters, which boasts two walk-in closets, unheard of on cruise ships other than in the most expensive suites. In fact, the storage areas in our suite tuned out to be quite generous.

And then there is the remarkable bath — a full bathtub, separate shower, double marble vanity, separate water closet and enough space for cocktails. Toiletries are luxurious Dyptique.

Each of the 149 suites has its own butler or concierge who gives you his cell number, guaranteeing instant gratification. Our simplest and more complicated needs were met within minutes, including filling the mini fridge with all of our preferred beverages.

While we could have spent the entire six days in these comfy accommodations, there was much to explore and experience. Evrima boasts five restaurants plus two snack stations in the elegant Living Room, with cookies and pastries available at the bar.

We sampled the food in the Evrima Room, a somewhat formal dining room; frequently lunched at The Pool House which opens airily to the infinity pool; dined superbly at the alfresco Mistral with its impressive Mediterranean menu; and savored an amazing dinner at S.E.A. The latter costs extra, but worth the expense as the kitchen is led by chef Sven Elverfeld from the three-Michelin-star restaurant Aqua based at the Ritz-Carlton’s property in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Somehow with all the dining options, we missed the intimate Talaat Namm, noted for its Southeast Asian cuisine.

The shore excursions offered were loaded with options including day one lounging, lunching and exploring at The Liming, a five-star resort on the island of Bequia. Day two was at sea, the ideal time to visit The Ritz-Carlton Spa, every bit as posh as the brand’s hotel spas. Full spa services were available as was the fully outfitted gym. But we preferred to walk the decks, exploring every corner of the yacht as we strived for that magical 10,000 daily steps.

At each port of call — St. John’s in Antigua, Basseterre in St. Kitts, Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands — there were options for various adventures from deep sea fishing to island tours to beach lounging.

Yacht Shopping

For a certain clientele aboard the Ritz-Carlton yachts, the boutique is of special interest for during one evening the cruise features a to-die-for collection of Hermès, Chanel and other designer handbags are showcased for sale. No waiting nine months or longer for a Birkin and no need to be on the Hermès qualified shopper list. On this visit, the collection of carefully curated pre-owned designer bags was remarkable, available for purchase at reduced from retail prices and without the strangulation of sales tax. These highly coveted bags are kept in a safe at all other times during the cruise

We spoke with one very happy Houston femme who on a previous cruise snapped up a coveted Hermès at a surprisingly friendly price.

As with all cruise lines, Evrima has quality nightly entertainment in the Living Room and for party animals, a DJ spins discs the Observation Deck. Most fun of all was the after-dinner White Night when guests were asked to dress in white, the room was decorated in white and the singer had everyone jumping from their seats to dance even forming a conga line to the swaying tunes.

For anyone who has sailed on a major cruise ship, you know about the lines. In line to get on the boat, in line to get off the boat, in the buffet line. On Ritz-Carlton yachts, there are no lines. Never. Ever.

And that is just one of the many aforementioned joys of sailing with this revered brand.