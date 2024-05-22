Inside a Storied California Celebrity Retreat Where Nature, Wine & Magical Patio Dining Rule — San Ysidro Ranch Treats All Five Senses

San Ysidro Ranch Rose Wedding Garden
San Ysidro Ranch Rosemary Cottage back patio
San Ysidro Ranch Garden Pergola
San Ysidro Ranch Montecito Resort Cottage
Churchill Cottage living room San Ysidro Ranch
San Ysidro Ranch Cottage Bedroom
San Ysidro Ranch Pampered Pets Amenities
San Ysidro Ranch Lilac Cottage bathroom
Chef Garden San Ysidro Ranch
Stonehouse Garden Patio San Ysidro Ranch
The Secret Cellar Private Dining Room San Ysidro Ranch
Speakeasy at Plow & Angel San Ysidro Ranch
Pool San Ysidro Ranch
Spa San Ysidro Ranch Treatment
Lily pond San Ysidro Ranch Garden
01
15

San Ysidro Ranch brings nature and old world charm in Montecito, California.

02
15

Each cottage comes complete with outdoor sunken spas and rain showers.

03
15

The expansive gardens at San Ysidro Ranch encourage guest to slow down and linger in the greenery.

04
15

Each of the San Ysidro Ranch's 38 cottages is private and serene.

05
15

Each cottage has a sophisticated, cozy feel with hand-picked antiques and intricate details, making it feel like you're staying at a stylish friend's guest house.

06
15

The elegant bedrooms at San Ysidro Ranch are the best of classic California Coastal Luxury.

07
15

San Ysidro Ranch is incredibly pet friendly, with many of the cottages boasting fenced-in backyards for your furry best friend.

08
15

The bathrooms at the California Enclave are classic, with updated fixtures.

09
15

The Chef's Garden at San Ysidro Ranch is centrally located amidst the cottages to dazzle guests with delicious farm-to-table cuisine.

10
15

With ideal California temperatures, San Ysidro Ranch offers quintessential patio dining with perfect ambiance.

11
15

You can dine amidst the award-winning, 14,000+ bottle underground wine cellar at San Ysidro Ranch

12
15

For a taste of nightlife, Plow and Angel, the speakeasy bar is a chic underground watering hole with live music and inventive cocktails – without ever leaving the resort. 

13
15

The heated pool at San Ysidro Ranch is a relaxing place to enjoy the garden scenery and a poolside food menu.

14
15

The Spa at San Ysidro Ranch offers a long treatment menu with the right balance of old-school traditional and cutting edge treatments.

15
15

The garden views are everywhere you look at San Ysidro Ranch.

San Ysidro Ranch Rose Wedding Garden
San Ysidro Ranch Rosemary Cottage back patio
San Ysidro Ranch Garden Pergola
San Ysidro Ranch Montecito Resort Cottage
Churchill Cottage living room San Ysidro Ranch
San Ysidro Ranch Cottage Bedroom
San Ysidro Ranch Pampered Pets Amenities
San Ysidro Ranch Lilac Cottage bathroom
Chef Garden San Ysidro Ranch
Stonehouse Garden Patio San Ysidro Ranch
The Secret Cellar Private Dining Room San Ysidro Ranch
Speakeasy at Plow & Angel San Ysidro Ranch
Pool San Ysidro Ranch
Spa San Ysidro Ranch Treatment
Lily pond San Ysidro Ranch Garden
Culture / Travel

Inside a Storied California Celebrity Retreat Where Nature, Wine & Magical Patio Dining Rule — San Ysidro Ranch Treats All Five Senses

Owned by a Beanie Baby Billionaire, This Central Coast Getaway Is a Place Where Discretion and Privacy Come Standard

BY // 05.21.24
San Ysidro Ranch brings nature and old world charm in Montecito, California.
Each cottage comes complete with outdoor sunken spas and rain showers.
The expansive gardens at San Ysidro Ranch encourage guest to slow down and linger in the greenery.
Each of the San Ysidro Ranch's 38 cottages is private and serene.
Each cottage has a sophisticated, cozy feel with hand-picked antiques and intricate details, making it feel like you're staying at a stylish friend's guest house.
The elegant bedrooms at San Ysidro Ranch are the best of classic California Coastal Luxury.
San Ysidro Ranch is incredibly pet friendly, with many of the cottages boasting fenced-in backyards for your furry best friend.
The bathrooms at the California Enclave are classic, with updated fixtures.
The Chef's Garden at San Ysidro Ranch is centrally located amidst the cottages to dazzle guests with delicious farm-to-table cuisine.
With ideal California temperatures, San Ysidro Ranch offers quintessential patio dining with perfect ambiance.
You can dine amidst the award-winning, 14,000+ bottle underground wine cellar at San Ysidro Ranch
For a taste of nightlife, Plow and Angel, the speakeasy bar is a chic underground watering hole with live music and inventive cocktails – without ever leaving the resort. 
The heated pool at San Ysidro Ranch is a relaxing place to enjoy the garden scenery and a poolside food menu.
The Spa at San Ysidro Ranch offers a long treatment menu with the right balance of old-school traditional and cutting edge treatments.
The garden views are everywhere you look at San Ysidro Ranch.
1
15

San Ysidro Ranch brings nature and old world charm in Montecito, California.

2
15

Each cottage comes complete with outdoor sunken spas and rain showers.

3
15

The expansive gardens at San Ysidro Ranch encourage guest to slow down and linger in the greenery.

4
15

Each of the San Ysidro Ranch's 38 cottages is private and serene.

5
15

Each cottage has a sophisticated, cozy feel with hand-picked antiques and intricate details, making it feel like you're staying at a stylish friend's guest house.

6
15

The elegant bedrooms at San Ysidro Ranch are the best of classic California Coastal Luxury.

7
15

San Ysidro Ranch is incredibly pet friendly, with many of the cottages boasting fenced-in backyards for your furry best friend.

8
15

The bathrooms at the California Enclave are classic, with updated fixtures.

9
15

The Chef's Garden at San Ysidro Ranch is centrally located amidst the cottages to dazzle guests with delicious farm-to-table cuisine.

10
15

With ideal California temperatures, San Ysidro Ranch offers quintessential patio dining with perfect ambiance.

11
15

You can dine amidst the award-winning, 14,000+ bottle underground wine cellar at San Ysidro Ranch

12
15

For a taste of nightlife, Plow and Angel, the speakeasy bar is a chic underground watering hole with live music and inventive cocktails – without ever leaving the resort. 

13
15

The heated pool at San Ysidro Ranch is a relaxing place to enjoy the garden scenery and a poolside food menu.

14
15

The Spa at San Ysidro Ranch offers a long treatment menu with the right balance of old-school traditional and cutting edge treatments.

15
15

The garden views are everywhere you look at San Ysidro Ranch.

It is rare to find a place that captivates all five senses. San Ysidro Ranch, a historic resort hidden in the Montecito hills above California’s Central Coast, brings 550 acres of wonder that certainly comes close.

The smells of the California hotel’s fragrant citrus trees, planted herbs, and blooming rose bushes hit you first. Charming ivy-lined cottages and stone buildings dot the garden scenery with the Santa Inez mountain range as the backdrop. All setting an unforgettable scene. 

The luxe design elements in San Ysidro Ranch’s 38 guest cottages include sumptuous textiles, woven wallpaper, buttery microfiber robes, and skin-friendly bath products. San Ysidro Ranch’s tastes dazzle with the award-winning Stonehouse Restaurant beckoning and giant bowls of the ranch’s fresh-picked lemons placed in each guest room. 

The resort’s soundtrack consists of the roaring San Ysidro creek rushing along the property, chirping birds, crackling fireplaces, daily live music on San Ysidro’s veranda, and, of course, the warm greetings of a doting staff. 

San Ysidro Ranch started out as an old citrus grove. It became a low-key luxury hideaway for discerning travelers as far back as the 1910s. Winston Churchill spent the winter on the property in 1912, and John and Jacqueline Kennedy honeymooned there. Past visitors include Lucille Ball, Audrey Hebburn, Bing Crosby and pretty much every major A-lister from the time. All drawn to the citrus tree-lined environs steeped with old school glamour and charm. 

For the past 20 years, San Ysidro has been owned and operated by Ty Warner Hotels and Resorts, with Beanie Babies billionaire Ty Warner leading the mission to preserve the ranch’s storied charms and infuse it with a modern level of luxurious hospitality. Located just outside Santa Barbara (which is a convenient direct flight from DFW airport and a relatively simple connection through Dallas or LAX for Houstonians), this place remains a coveted getaway for discerning travelers for good reason.

Gifts for Dad

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
An ivy-lined cottage at San Ysidro Ranch certainly leaves an impression.
An ivy-lined cottage at San Ysidro Ranch certainly leaves an impression.

Staying at San Ysidro Ranch

Being a guest at San Ysidro Ranch can mean getting to call one of its adorable bungalows home. Each of the newly remodeled bungalows boasts private entrances, adjacent parking with individual electric vehicle chargers, cozy stone fireplaces, four-poster beds and expansive bathrooms. 

Each cottage also brings a super private patio area with an outdoor sunken spa and rain shower. The cottages are among the coziest hotel rooms you’ll ever experience, with hand-selected antiques and elegant decor. These retreats often feel more like a sophisticated friend’s guest house than a staid hotel. 

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner each day are included in any San Ysidro Ranch stay, making enjoying the resorts picturesque restaurants and farm-to-table menu a major part of the draw. Chef Matt Johnson is all about showcasing the flavors of California’s Central Coast. 

With its usually ideal California temperatures, San Ysidro Ranch's patio dining is a dreamy scene.
With its usually ideal California temperatures, San Ysidro Ranch’s patio dining is a dreamy scene.

The quintessential rustic elegance of these dining retreats help make the food taste even better. The Stonehouse Restaurant, the hotel’s signature spot, brings fine dining in a wood-lined, cozy, candle-lit interior space. But the cozy patio with ocean views and a wood-burning stone fireplace might be even better. The veranda is a twinkly light dreamscape with floral blooms surrounding the tables. 

Stonehouse Restaurant’s wine program has won Wine Spectator’s Grand Award. The wine cellar below the restaurant holds an astounding collection of more than 14,000 bottles from more than 70 regions worldwide. The ranch also recently acquired one of the most prized wine collections in the world from the Bordeaux estate Château d’Yquem. This includes 138 vintages spanning from 1811 to 2008.

The Secret Cellar is a private dining room tucked away in the halls of this extensive cellar, allowing lucky guests to dine amongst all that wine splendor.

For a taste of nightlife, you can head to Plow and Angel. This speakeasy bar is a chic underground watering hole with live music and inventive cocktails.

San Ysidro Ranch is a place where guests are meant to move slower. The property’s gardens have carefully placed benches and tables for lounging. The hotel’s pool, surrounded by a garden, bocce ball court, and putt-putt course, also encourages lingering and relaxing. 

There are nearly 17 miles of nearby hiking trails around the property to get lost in thought on too.

Getting Caught Up In The Spa Life

San Ysidro’s spa offers a quaint and cozy getaway of its own. In line with the rest of the resort, the spa offers bespoke relaxation treatments within its cozy cottage setting. These treatments range from classic traditional services like the hot stone or Lomi Lomi massage to more contemporary cutting-edge treatments such as Yon-Ka, Intraceuticals Oxygen Therapy and Craniosacral Therapy.

The hotel’s curated spa packages make it easy to indulge. The Jackie Kennedy Special includes a 90 minute vinotherapy body treatment, a 60 minute Vitamin C facial, a signature manicure & pedicure, and a salon wash & style for $1,170. Who doesn’t want to be pampered like the ultimate grand dame or real Hollywood movie star?

Pool San Ysidro Ranch
The heated pool at San Ysidro Ranch is a relaxing place to enjoy the garden scenery and a poolside food menu.

San Ysidro Ranch also can be a gardener and nature lover’s paradise. The rustic grandeur of the grounds makes for a spectacle of its own. 

From the unique strains of rose blooms brought in by dedicated rose experts to the labeled plants, shrubs and herbs lining each building and the impeccably planted chef’s garden, this California haven toasts to the very best of nature. Yes, all five of your senses can delight in this place — and make you want to come back.  

Discover Weber Pellet Grill at Bering's
SHOP NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
8 Dunnam Lane
Bunker Hill Village
FOR SALE

8 Dunnam Lane
BunkerHill, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
8 Dunnam Lane
2708 Colquitt
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2708 Colquitt
Houston, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2708 Colquitt
5554 Longmont Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5554 Longmont Drive
Houston, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5554 Longmont Drive
4211 Long Tom Court
Pirates Beach
FOR SALE

4211 Long Tom Court
Galveston, TX

$1,200,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Rothwell
This property is listed by: Mary Rothwell (580) 777-0057 Email Realtor
4211 Long Tom Court
3425 Petite Circle
Pirates Cove
FOR SALE

3425 Petite Circle
Galveston, TX

$3,400,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
3425 Petite Circle
4018 Childress
West University Area
FOR SALE

4018 Childress
Houston, TX

$685,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine York
This property is listed by: Catherine York (713) 471-4575 Email Realtor
4018 Childress
9 Creekside Circle
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

9 Creekside Circle
Hunters Creek , TX

$4,050,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
9 Creekside Circle
3126 Wroxton
West University
FOR SALE

3126 Wroxton
West University, TX

$1,950,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Rothwell
This property is listed by: Mary Rothwell (580) 777-0057 Email Realtor
3126 Wroxton
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X