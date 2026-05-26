A Travel Guide to The Best Design, Art, and Culture Destinations in Scotland

A short wander from the Royal Mile, the Fruitmarket Gallery, perched at the edge of Edinburgh's Old Town, offers a fresh antidote to the city's history.

SCOTCH at The Balmoral stocks more than 500 malts, making it one of the finest whisky bars in a country that takes its whisky very seriously.

Farmers Jillian and Neil McEwan are guardians of the only remaining commercial herd of Scottish cashmere goats, combining five generations of farming knowledge with a deeply modern vision for sustainable luxury textiles.

Jillian McEwan tending to her herd of Scottish Cashmere goats at Lunan Bay Farm in Angus, showcasing regenerative farming practices and the farm’s Scottish Cashmere and goat experience offering along the Angus coastline.

Catwalk: The Art of the Fashion Show Co-curated by Kirsty Hassard and Svetlana Panova, Catwalk traces 125 years of runway history across six galleries, with original looks from Alexander McQueen, Chanel, Dior and Scottish designers including Christopher Kane and Pam Hogg. (Photography by Grant Anderson for V&A Dundee)

Scotland's design museum, V&A Dundee, has welcomed more than 2.5 million visitors since opening in 2018, placing Dundee firmly on the global cultural map.

At Islander's Old Town workshop, visitors design and build their own bespoke Harris Tweed handbag — a hands-on encounter with one of Scotland's most iconic textiles.

The ship turned boutique hotel was meticulously designed by the award-winning team behind the iconic Royal Yacht Britannia with sleek polished wood finishes, spacious emerald tile bathrooms and plush beds.

Fingal opened in January 2019 in the historic Port of Leith as a unique addition to Edinburghs hotel scene following a ¬£5 million development. This former Northern Lighthouse Board ship, begins an exciting new chapter offering beautiful cabins, dining and entertaining space.

The Balmoral has anchored Edinburgh's Princes Street since 1902, its Victorian clock tower one of the city's most recognizable silhouettes.

In Edinburgh, design moments begin with the warm welcome of several hospitality havens giving the city a stylish edge.

If you think Scotland is just about tartan kilts, golf, and misty cliffs, think again. While the storied plaid and pristine coastlines are certainly a cherished part of this beloved country, the layers of creative innovation and modern homage to design reveal themselves the moment you wander the cobblestoned streets of its picturesque cities.

There is a cohort of designers, chefs, entrepreneurs, and even farmers here forging genuinely new paths rooted in Scotland’s deep traditions. From its annual arts-focused Festival Fringe to savvy textile makers making globally beloved wearables and chefs collecting Michelin stars, Scotland’s creative threads are woven, literally, into contemporary culture. Found by wandering spunky neighborhoods, modern museums, savoring gastronomically focused cuisine in five-star hotels, and shopping for brands paying homage to its history with a forward-thinking lens.

Discovering Scotland’s stars of design is easy; the innovators, the makers, and the places where heritage and modernity are in full collaboration can be found anywhere from its bustling capital city to the coastal countryside to its misty highlands.

Design-Forward Hotels in Edinburgh

In Edinburgh, design moments begin with the warm welcome of several hospitality havens, giving the city a stylish edge. Nestled within a celebrated Victorian clock tower at 1 Princes Street, The Balmoral is historic grandeur in every sense. A historic hotel since 1902, the property was renovated and renamed by Scottish actor Sean Connery and later became a crown jewel in the Rocco Forte Hotels Collection. Its 167 lavish Olga Polizzi-designed rooms and suites overlook Edinburgh Castle and the storied town center, but within its walls, the history plays host to contemporary chic culture.

The Michelin-starred Number One restaurant buzzes with creativity, and SCOTCH, a whisky bar, greets aficionados with more than 500 malts and a cozy, chic vibe. Having afternoon tea in Palm Court or delighting in Brasserie Prince’s modern French fare are both equally satisfying for the palate as they are for the eyes.

For a unique design-forward hotel counterpoint, there is Fingal Hotel, a former Northern Lighthouse Board vessel turned 22-cabin boutique hotel, now permanently moored on the docks of the funky, cool neighborhood of Leith, steps from a whisky distillery and the waterfront’s easy energy, cafes, and pubs. Fingal references its maritime history without ever leaning into kitsch. The ship-turned-boutique hotel was meticulously designed by the award-winning team behind the iconic Royal Yacht Britannia with sleek, polished wood finishes, spacious emerald tile bathrooms, and plush beds.

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The ship’s Lighthouse Restaurant, perched on the upper deck, is an elegant journey into elevated local cuisine with unforgettable views of the marina.

Design Moments Around Every Corner in Edinburgh

Walk past the historical sights and around the touristy trinket shops, and you will discover distinct style experiences and curated collections of creatives.

I wandered the streets of Stockbridge, a chic neighborhood lined with art galleries, antique shops, and well-curated clothing boutiques and bookshops. I found hand-beaded brooches made by a Scottish creator, discovered wool sweaters in punchy shades, and boundary-pushing footwear. A few carefully collected bookshops dotted the streets with much fanfare.

In Edinburgh’s Old Town, Islander, a nationally beloved accessories brand, offers the Islander Workshop Experience, where visitors design and build their own bespoke handbag using the iconic Harris Tweed cloth, hand-selecting colors, straps, and trims, complete with a history of each tartan on hand.

A short wander from the Royal Mile, the Fruitmarket Gallery, perched at the edge of Edinburgh’s Old Town, offers a fresh antidote to the city’s history (and fun complement to the grand Scottish National Gallery down the road). On view during my visit was Glasgow-based artist Ilana Halperin’s mid-career retrospective, What Is Us and What Is Earth, a luminous exhibition of sculpture, drawing, and photography that draws on the country’s rich geology and continues to inform even its most avant-garde artistic voices. A vibrant cafe and bookshop adjacent to the gallery make Fruitmarket a full-fledged cultural center.

Then there is Kingdom Scotland, found in Harvey Nichols department store in the middle of the city. Scotland’s first fragrance house was founded by Imogen Russon-Taylor, whose background in luxury whisky gave her an unusual entry point into perfumery. Both precious elixirs are produced through distillation, both rely on oils to assert their vision and uniqueness, and both evoke a complex sensory experience that Imogen recognized was ripe for reimagining through scent. Her Edinburgh-bottled fragrances, composed in small numbered batches and crafted from sustainable, vegan ingredients, are inspired not by generic florals but by Scottish botanists, ancient explorers, and the geology of the landscape itself.

Exploring Dundee, Scotland’s UNESCO City of Design

An hour and a half north of Edinburgh, Dundee is both preserving and flourishing Scotland’s design heritage. Scotland’s fourth-largest city earned its UNESCO City of Design designation in 2014, with counterpart cities like Detroit, Michigan, and Cape Town, South Africa.

With a rich history of design, the modern anchor of Dundee’s cultural identity is V&A Dundee, Scotland’s design museum, putting the country’s rich contributions to historic and modern design on center stage. The Kengo Kuma-designed building is an architectural design wonder of itself.

Catwalk: The Art of the Fashion Show, the museum’s major exhibition for 2026, traces more than 125 years of runway history from the private Parisian salons of the late 19th century to the global spectacles of today. Spread across six galleries, it brings together over 350 objects, including original runway looks from Scottish designers Pam Hogg, Christopher Kane, Charles Jeffrey, and Nicholas Daley. The V&A’s previous exhibition, Tartan, which opened in 2023, is now heading out on an exciting global tour.

Nearby, The McManus: Dundee’s Art Gallery and Museum celebrates a rich blend of art, culture, and history with its rotating exhibition spaces and permanent collections. On view through the summer is Curtain Call: Costumes from Stage and Screen, a striking exhibition celebrating costume designers such as Jane Petrie, Ros Little, and Alex Reid, who hail from Scotland. On display: the gown worn by Claire Foy in The Crown, the dress Claire Danes wore in The Essex Serpent, and Meryl Streep’s costume as Emmeline Pankhurst in Suffragette.

To understand how Dundee arrived as a cultural design center, a visit to Verdant Works Museum is essential. In the 19th century, Dundee was known as the world capital of jute processing and textile mills. A peal into the refurbished mill spaces shows the city’s global textile legacy is its industrial origin story.

Lunan Bay Farms is Bringing Back a Country’s Cashmere Heritage, Goat by Goat

A quick train ride up the coast from Dundee, in between miles of pristine beach and the ruins of an 11th-century castle, Lunan Bay Farm, owned by charming couple Jillian and Neil McEwan, is reviving a storied trade that had nearly disappeared in Scotland.

The couple, whose family has farmed for five generations, sourced the only remaining commercial herd of Scottish cashmere goats, direct descendants of the original government-backed cooperative project, and began raising them regeneratively on their farm overlooking Lunan Bay on Scotland’s wild east coast. They are now the UK’s only commercial cashmere goat farm, and their serious agricultural undertaking has become a living philosophy.

Sustainable luxury is easy to claim, but few actually live and breathe the mission. It takes the fiber from three to four goats, hand-combed by Jillian’s dedicated team of volunteers each spring as the animals naturally shed their winter undercoat, to produce enough cashmere for a single sweater. The passion-filled farm provides cashmere fibers to national knitwear brand Johnstons of Elgin, along with major fashion brands including Stella McCartney and Chanel.

With muddy boots, a herd of sociable goats (and their social media viral knitted coats), a Yarn Barn where hands-on spinning demos connect visitors to the raw material they hold in their hands, and a farm-to-table lunch served in the farmhouse garden with the sea shimmering below, Lunan Bay Farm is proving it is possible to bring back an old tradition with modern hospitality and flair.

I arrived expecting one Scotland and was warmly greeted by another I didn’t fully know existed. Scotland’s makers celebrate design with the quiet confidence of a country that never lost the instinct. It just took a while for the rest of us to notice.