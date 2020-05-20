View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Alex Bregman Astros
LeBron James Lakers
Reagan Howard and Alex Bregman (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan )
Houston Astros Carlos Correa Alex Bregman
Alex Bregman Astros
Houston Astros Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman
01
07

Alex Bregman will bring passion to any game. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

02
07

LeBron James may be the new king of Los Angeles, but his Hollywood play is not being kind to the Houston Astros.

03
07

Reagan Howard & Alex Bregman (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan )

04
07

The Houston Astros wanted to salute their fans and win the division at home. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

05
07

Alex Bregman put up MVP worthy numbers for the Houston Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

06
07

Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman shared a moment. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

07
07

Selfie time with Houston Astro Alex Bregman at the Turn It Gold gala.

Alex Bregman Astros
LeBron James Lakers
Reagan Howard and Alex Bregman (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan )
Houston Astros Carlos Correa Alex Bregman
Alex Bregman Astros
Houston Astros Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman
Culture / Sporting Life

Alex Bregman Kicks LeBron James’ Klutch Sports to Curb, Switches Agents Amid Astros Cheating Documentary Speculation

It's the Astros Star's Last Dance With This Super Agency With an Agenda Too

BY // 05.19.20
Alex Bregman will bring passion to the winner-take-all Game 5. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
LeBron James may be the new king of Los Angeles, but his Hollywood play is not being kind to the Houston Astros.
Reagan Howard & Alex Bregman (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan )
The Houston Astros wanted to salute their fans and win the division at home. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Alex Bregman put up MVP worthy numbers for the Houston Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman shared a moment. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Turn it Gold Gala
1
7

Alex Bregman will bring passion to any game. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

2
7

LeBron James may be the new king of Los Angeles, but his Hollywood play is not being kind to the Houston Astros.

3
7

Reagan Howard & Alex Bregman (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan )

4
7

The Houston Astros wanted to salute their fans and win the division at home. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

5
7

Alex Bregman put up MVP worthy numbers for the Houston Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

6
7

Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman shared a moment. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

7
7

Selfie time with Houston Astro Alex Bregman at the Turn It Gold gala.

Alex Bregman probably didn’t need The Last Dance to convince him that Michael Jordan is the greatest NBA player of all time. The Houston Astros’ young superstar has always marched to his own beat whether it raises eyebrows or annoys powerful people in his orbit — or not.

Now Bregman is kicking the LeBron James’ powered Klutch Sports agency to the curb to find a new agent. (MLB.com reporter Mark Feinsand first broke the news on Twitter.) The timing? It just so happens that Klutch Sports — which is technically owned by Rich Paul, a LeBron James’ childhood friend who’s turned himself into one of the most powerful figures in all of sports — friend company Uninterrupted (James’ media group, which counts Paul as an investor) is producing a documentary about the Astros’ sign stealing scandal.

A documentary that is expected to be anything but kind to Houston’s baseball team. One that figures to paint the Astros as pure cheaters, a characterization LeBron James has used himself when talking about Bregman’s team. Of course, this could all just be coincidence — or only tangibly related.

Bregman has not said why he’s leaving Klutch Sports — and this is an athlete who has no problem speaking for himself.

When Bregman’s agent Brodie Scoffield negotiated that six-year, $100 million extension for the Astros’ MVP candidate, he was the head of his own Tidal Sports Group. Klutch only acquired Tidal Sports, bringing Bregman’s agent under its wing, in early April. Maybe Bregman just wants a more independent agent, one who is more focused on his needs rather than part of some new super group.

No matter the reason for his departure, Bregman leaving is clearly a blow to Klutch Sports. Klutch bought Tidal Sports so it could become its baseball wing — and Bregman was its most prominent baseball client.

With his new extension already in place, Bregman probably does not need to rush to secure a new agent. But the man who finished second in the American League MVP balloting last season clearly will have plenty of suitors. Scott Boras probably already has his pitch ready.

Bregman has emerged as a force of good in Houston during the coronavirus pandemic, helping raise millions for the Houston Food Bank. Houston fans already know Bregman is about much more than a scandal that took place during the 26-year-old’s first full season in the Big Leagues. Now Bregman is charting his own path, away from Klutch Sports and the LeBron backed cheating documentary.

That sounds like a win.

When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
5123 Bayou Timber Lane
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5123 Bayou Timber Lane
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
5123 Bayou Timber Lane
1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
Galleria
FOR SALE

1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
Houston, TX

$1,885,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
3443 Inwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3443 Inwood Drive
Houston, TX

$8,995,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
3443 Inwood Drive
1414 Banks Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

1414 Banks Street
Houston, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Wright
This property is listed by: Donna Wright (713) 557-3100 Email Realtor
1414 Banks Street
4608 Oakdale Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4608 Oakdale Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Pham
This property is listed by: Eric Pham (832) 454-3770 Email Realtor
4608 Oakdale Street
9111 Memorial Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

9111 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
9111 Memorial Drive
6542 Sewanee Avenue
West University
FOR SALE

6542 Sewanee Avenue
West University Place, TX

$2,437,000 Learn More about this property
Marnie Greenwood
This property is listed by: Marnie Greenwood (713) 416-8402 Email Realtor
6542 Sewanee Avenue
832 Kuhlman Road
Memorial
FOR SALE

832 Kuhlman Road
Houston, TX

$12,900,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
832 Kuhlman Road
5433 Tupper Lake Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5433 Tupper Lake Drive
Houston, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Marnie Greenwood
This property is listed by: Marnie Greenwood (713) 416-8402 Email Realtor
5433 Tupper Lake Drive
2508 Reba Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2508 Reba Drive
Houston, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Mike Mahlstedt
This property is listed by: Mike Mahlstedt (713) 435-9126 Email Realtor
2508 Reba Drive
2803 Westgrove Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2803 Westgrove Lane
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2803 Westgrove Lane
6339 Buffalo Speedway
West University
FOR SALE

6339 Buffalo Speedway
West University Place, TX

Learn More about this property
Michelle Comstock
This property is listed by: Michelle Comstock (713) 504-1400 Email Realtor
6339 Buffalo Speedway
5209 Cheena Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5209 Cheena Drive
Houston, TX

$688,000 Learn More about this property
Belinda Schmidt
This property is listed by: Belinda Schmidt (713) 417-1177 Email Realtor
5209 Cheena Drive
801 Jaquet Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

801 Jaquet Drive
Bellaire, TX

$2,199,000 Learn More about this property
Becky Wheeler
This property is listed by: Becky Wheeler (713) 562-8472 Email Realtor
801 Jaquet Drive
3657 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3657 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$4,750,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3657 Olympia Drive
5305 Green Tree Road
FOR SALE

5305 Green Tree Road
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Courtney Robertson
This property is listed by: Courtney Robertson (713) 557-5943 Email Realtor
5305 Green Tree Road
2514 Avalon Place
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2514 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Clayton Katz
This property is listed by: Clayton Katz (832) 512-2180 Email Realtor
2514 Avalon Place
5405 Hidalgo Street, Unit A
Galleria
FOR SALE

5405 Hidalgo Street, Unit A
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Wright
This property is listed by: Donna Wright (713) 557-3100 Email Realtor
5405 Hidalgo Street, Unit A
2368 Timber Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2368 Timber Lane
Houston, TX

$2,975,000 Learn More about this property
Clayton Katz
This property is listed by: Clayton Katz (832) 512-2180 Email Realtor
2368 Timber Lane
4125 Byron Street
West University
FOR SALE

4125 Byron Street
Houston, TX

$1,525,000 Learn More about this property
Kathy Dreyfus
This property is listed by: Kathy Dreyfus (713) 705-0201 Email Realtor
4125 Byron Street
Presented by Compass
View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X