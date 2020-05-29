View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Houston Astros top prospect Yordan Alvarez made his major league debut, hitting a home run in his second at bat versus Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dylan Bundy Sunday at Minute Maid Park
Jim Crane Astros
Jack Mayfield Astros
Jack Mayfield Astros
01
04

Derek Fisher, Yordan Alvarez and Jack Mayfield all played together in Triple A at one point in 2019. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

02
04

Jim Crane (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

03
04

Jack Mayfield doubled in his first ever MLB at-bat. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

04
04

Jack Mayfield showed some serious glove work, too. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Houston Astros top prospect Yordan Alvarez made his major league debut, hitting a home run in his second at bat versus Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dylan Bundy Sunday at Minute Maid Park
Jim Crane Astros
Jack Mayfield Astros
Jack Mayfield Astros
Culture / Sporting Life

Jim Crane Commits to Paying Astros Minor Leaguers No Matter What, Providing a Rare Bit of Feel-Good Baseball News

Doing the Right Thing Still Matters

BY // 05.29.20
Derek Fisher, Yordan Alvarez and Jack Mayfield all played together in Triple A at one point in 2019. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Jim Crane (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Jack Mayfield doubled in his first ever MLB at-bat. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Jack Mayfield showed some serious glove work, too. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
1
4

Derek Fisher, Yordan Alvarez and Jack Mayfield all played together in Triple A at one point in 2019. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

2
4

Jim Crane (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

3
4

Jack Mayfield doubled in his first ever MLB at-bat. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

4
4

Jack Mayfield showed some serious glove work, too. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

In a time when so many in baseball seem to be having trouble with doing the right thing, Houston Astros owner Jim Crane is removing some major uncertainty for his franchise’s vulnerable minor leaguers. Crane has committed to paying all of the Astros minor league players through August 31.

Just days after the Oakland A’s informed its minor league players that they would no longer be paid the $400 weekly stipend after May 31, Crane declared that he’d keep paying his organization’s minor leaguers through the original end date of a typical Minor League season. (Of course, there is a good chance no Minor League baseball actually will be played in 2020.)

“With the uncertainty that our minor league players are facing currently, this decision provides our players with assurance that they will receive a paycheck through August.” Crane said in a statement. “We believe that this is the right thing to do.”

It is clearly the right thing to do in these coronavirus times. But that does mean that Crane does not deserve credit for doing it.

Many companies — including major sports franchises that should know better — have used pandemic realities to justify not paying employees. The Astros and Crane will not take that route with their minor league players.

Instead, Astros minor leaguers will continue to receive the $400 per week stipend and all their health benefits through August 31.

That’s a win for decency — and doing what’s right. With Major League Baseball in serious danger of becoming the only major professional sports league that does return from its coronavirus pause (the NBA, the NHL, the NFL and MLS all are poised to play), this is a sport that can use all the wins — and feel-good moments — it can get. The fierce bickering over money between the Major League Baseball owners and players is as bad a look as you can get during a global pandemic — one that threatens to hurt the sport for years to come.

Jim Crane paying the Astros’ minor leaguers can not overshadow that, but it’s still an important bit of light amid the baseball gloom. For the Astors — an organization that turned itself into a championship one for the first time by committing  to its minor league system and developing players — this move also may be more than symbolic.

The Astros want to be known throughout the industry as a player friendly organization. Every bit of goodwill helps — and this is clearly one.

“Having a farm system of talented minor league players is a key aspect of the success of the Astros franchise,” first-year Astros general manager James Click said. “We hope that continuing the stipend for our players will provide them support in these challenging times.”

For Crane, a truly self-made shipping magnate, it continues a trend of trying to treat the people who work for him right. Crane flew 200 Astros employees to a World Series game in Washington D.C. last October, chartering two planes to do it. And he never tried to publicize it himself.

Sometimes it’s just not about the biggest headlines.

When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
11727 High Forest Drive
Forest Creek
FOR SALE

11727 High Forest Drive
DALLAS, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
11727 High Forest Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
6635 Prairie Flower Trail
Enclave at Wooded Creek
FOR SALE

6635 Prairie Flower Trail
DALLAS, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
6635 Prairie Flower Trail
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
2055 Christie Lane
FOR SALE

2055 Christie Lane
Carrollton, TX

$305,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2055 Christie Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X