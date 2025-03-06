Where to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Fort Worth — From Parades to Live Irish Dance Performances

Whether you’re looking to join a pub crawl or have a fun afternoon with family, there’s lots going on in Fort Worth for St. Patrick’s Day. We’ve rounded up the best events to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day in Cowtown.

St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl

March 14, 15, 17

Starting at Bar 2909, join along for a St. Patrick’s Day bar crawl with holiday-themed drink specials at each stop, live music, themed party games and giveaways, and all your party people decked out in green. You get free entry at all participating bars, plus access to the after party.

Cowtown Goes Green

March 15

In the Stockyards, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are family friendly with the Irish-Western Parade (4 pm), armadillo races, green-painted pony rides, festive food, cow-milking contests, live music, Old West-style gun shows, lawn games, and a special matinee rodeo (1:30 pm). This is all in addition to the twice-daily cattle drives down Exchange Avenue

Luck O’ The Stockyards

March 16 & 17

St. Patty’s fun continues in the Stockyards with green draft beers, live music, and performances by cloggers and dance troops, plus more lawn games at the Exchange Music Stage, armadillo races, Old West-style gun shows, and pony rides.

Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar

March 14 & 15

On St. Patrick’s Day weekend, Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar celebrates with the 52-ounce Schooner Schooner, a cocktail made with Jameson, peach schnapps, melon liquor, blue curacao, and pineapple juice. The festive green drink is topped with a yellow rubber ducky for good luck.

Shamrocks & Shenanigans

March 19

On Crockett Row in the West 7th area, Shamrocks & Shenanigans is a family-friendly celebration. Kids can visit face painting stations, see green miniature ponies, and enjoy balloon art, gift card giveaways, and live music. Participating restaurants are offering green drinks and lunch specials, with a portion of sales going to Cook Children’s Medical Center.

McFly’s Pub Vendor Market

March 16

Aside from green cocktails and beer, McFly’s Pub is celebrating with a vendor market full of local businesses. Shop from more than 30 booths and grab a bite from one of the on-site food trucks. Friendly pets are welcome, too.

Dublin Square’s Street Party

March 17

The 18th annual St. Patrick’s Day Party at Dublin Square starts at 4 pm with live music, green beer, shot specials, and wood-fired pizza from the Hook and Ladder food truck.

Flying Saucer St. Patrick’s Day Party

March 17

In downtown Fort Worth, Flying Saucer is known for their 200-plus selection of beers, as well as live music and a large patio. For St. Patty’s, they’re celebrating with beer and shot specials, Irish car bombs, and Shepherd’s pie while it lasts.