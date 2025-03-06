Where to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Fort Worth — From Parades to Live Irish Dance Performances
Plus, Green Beer, Pub Specials, and Vendor MarketsBY Amanda Ogle // 03.06.25
Cowtown Goes Green welcomes the entire family for St. Patrick's Day. (Courtesy)
Pete's Piano Bar's festive green cocktail is perfect for St. Patty's. (Courtesy)
Lots of Fort Worth spots are offering green beer and drinks this St. Patrick's Day.
Whether you’re looking to join a pub crawl or have a fun afternoon with family, there’s lots going on in Fort Worth for St. Patrick’s Day. We’ve rounded up the best events to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day in Cowtown.
St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl
March 14, 15, 17
Starting at Bar 2909, join along for a St. Patrick’s Day bar crawl with holiday-themed drink specials at each stop, live music, themed party games and giveaways, and all your party people decked out in green. You get free entry at all participating bars, plus access to the after party.
Cowtown Goes Green
March 15
In the Stockyards, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are family friendly with the Irish-Western Parade (4 pm), armadillo races, green-painted pony rides, festive food, cow-milking contests, live music, Old West-style gun shows, lawn games, and a special matinee rodeo (1:30 pm). This is all in addition to the twice-daily cattle drives down Exchange Avenue
Luck O’ The Stockyards
March 16 & 17
St. Patty’s fun continues in the Stockyards with green draft beers, live music, and performances by cloggers and dance troops, plus more lawn games at the Exchange Music Stage, armadillo races, Old West-style gun shows, and pony rides.
Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar
March 14 & 15
On St. Patrick’s Day weekend, Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar celebrates with the 52-ounce Schooner Schooner, a cocktail made with Jameson, peach schnapps, melon liquor, blue curacao, and pineapple juice. The festive green drink is topped with a yellow rubber ducky for good luck.
Shamrocks & Shenanigans
March 19
On Crockett Row in the West 7th area, Shamrocks & Shenanigans is a family-friendly celebration. Kids can visit face painting stations, see green miniature ponies, and enjoy balloon art, gift card giveaways, and live music. Participating restaurants are offering green drinks and lunch specials, with a portion of sales going to Cook Children’s Medical Center.
McFly’s Pub Vendor Market
March 16
Aside from green cocktails and beer, McFly’s Pub is celebrating with a vendor market full of local businesses. Shop from more than 30 booths and grab a bite from one of the on-site food trucks. Friendly pets are welcome, too.
Dublin Square’s Street Party
March 17
The 18th annual St. Patrick’s Day Party at Dublin Square starts at 4 pm with live music, green beer, shot specials, and wood-fired pizza from the Hook and Ladder food truck.
Flying Saucer St. Patrick’s Day Party
March 17
In downtown Fort Worth, Flying Saucer is known for their 200-plus selection of beers, as well as live music and a large patio. For St. Patty’s, they’re celebrating with beer and shot specials, Irish car bombs, and Shepherd’s pie while it lasts.