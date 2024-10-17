Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection Expertly Blends Wellness and Wine in Napa Valley

The Grange, an outdoor garden, is an idyllic venue for weddings and events amidst the wine country landscape. (Photo by Overland Partners)

Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection in Napa Valley, California is bringing a new luxury to the wine country with sustainability and nature at its core. (Photo by Overland Partners)

The property’s dining options also reflect Overland's spirit of creating spaces that invite togetherness through the authenticity of the destination. (Photo by Overland Partners)

Each of the structures on the Stanly Ranch property is designed to enjoy nature in every time of day and every season. (Photo by Overland Partners)

All of the spaces at Stanly Ranch were designed by Overland Partners to blend seamlessly with nature. (Photo by Overland Partners)

135 airy cottages and guest rooms are set across the ranch to maximize stunning views and ensure privacy. (Photo by Overland Partners)

Overland Partners, the Texas-based architecture and design firm behind Stanly Ranch continues to push the boundaries of sustainable luxury design. (Photo by Overland Partners)

The bespoke design project of Stanly Ranch focused on the sustainability of water, one of the core principles of its design team Overland Partners. (Photo by Overland Partners)

Stanly Ranch, one of the newest additions to the Auberge Resorts Collection portfolio of global getaways, is all about a tale of two quintessentially California experiences.

Located in the heart of Napa Valley’s Carneros appellation, the property unfolds across a 712-acre, hilled sprawl. At one end of the ranch, you have all things wellness by way of the resort’s spa and wellness center; at the other, a wine barn speaks to the Valley’s history of laid-back hospitality and winemaking. This delightful duality, along with a modern approach to luxury, sustainability, and nature-focused design, is exactly what Overland Partners, the Texas-based architecture and design firm behind Stanly Ranch, is most proud of.

With the Napa River bank as its backdrop, Stanly Ranch presented a blank canvas for Overland Partners, who worked diligently in partnership with the Auberge Resorts Collection team to ensure the property reflected an authentic expression of its surrounding landscape.

A New Vision of Luxury for Stanly Ranch

The design of Stanly Ranch goes beyond aesthetic appeal; it embodies a reimagined vision of modern luxury.

“The places we create draw out the ideas and the narratives of the destination — the poetic essence of the site,” says Bob Shemwell, a senior principal with Overland Partners and the lead architect on the project. “The essence of the Napa lifestyle is about being outside.”

To achieve a design that served as an authentic reflection of the Valley and its inherent aesthetic, each of the structures at Stanly Ranch was designed to embrace the landscape. Buildings take on a contemporary farmhouse style and are positioned at specific angles to capture the beauty of the seasons, ensuring guests can enjoy the surroundings at any time of year. Floor-to-ceiling windows and pocket doors open the interior spaces to breathtaking views of the vineyards and mountains beyond.

Fall Tabletop Swipe



















Next

The concept of natural light plays an important role in enhancing the quality of the spaces and the overall richness of the experience. Interiors, designed in partnership with Clausen-Collaborative Interior Design, pair warm neutrals with natural materials such as oak and leather.

Forward-Thinking Sustainability in Napa Valley

Sustainability is at the heart of Overland’s work on Stanly Ranch. Overland Partners is noted for its work on the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, an early adopter of resilient design practices built more than 25 years ago outside of Austin, Texas, as well as the newly opened sustainable marvel Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota, Florida.

Shemwell and his team also worked to find answers to some of the region’s pressing environmental challenges, placing a key focus on the property’s relationship with water, a much-needed, often-scarce resource in California. “Water is finite, and there is a critical discussion about water,” Shemwell says. “Anytime we take on a project, we plan how it can actively contribute to solving this problem.”

At Stanly Ranch, this commitment to water sustainability is showcased through the use of reclaimed water — an exceptional feat in Napa Valley. Overland Partners implemented a process to extend a reclaimed water line for agricultural and landscape uses, helping to preserve this precious resource.

The property was also designed with the goal of being net zero, balancing the amount of greenhouse gas produced with the amount removed from the atmosphere. Solar-ready roofs, materials selected for their low carbon footprint, and strategic adherence to WELL standards for construction reinforce Overland’s dedication to preserving the environment.

The Stanly Ranch Experience

The guest experience at Stanly Ranch is as multifaceted and as thoughtful as its carefully crafted design. Overland Partners designed each space at Stanly Ranch with the goal of fostering connection and memory-making. Whether looking for a wine-fueled weekend or a longevity-centric getaway, the resort offers a range of activities, amenities, and experiences that pay homage to Napa Valley.

For the adventurous spirit, there is hiking, fishing, hot air ballooning, and even falconry — activities that celebrate California’s great outdoors. Gourmands will love Bear, the resort’s signature restaurant, which offers a seasonal menu of dishes highlighting local ingredients crafted by executive chef Anthony Stagnaro. For casual dining, the Basin Bar provides an effortless, Provence-style spot for sips and bites, while The Gavel will serve as your morning go-to for Sightglass Coffee and fresh pastries.

The wellness program at Stanly Ranch is designed to support vitality and longevity and is made up of three concepts.

Halehouse is a comprehensive, hilltop wellness facility led by a staff of wellness specialists, medical professionals, and sports medicine experts and offering treatments designed to balance mind and spirit (think dry-brush massages designed to stimulate the body’s circulatory system and anti-inflammatory treatments designed to treat strain and fatigue in your knees, calves, ankles, and feet). Springhouse is a by-reservation-only destination offering a regimen of hot, cold, steam, and micro salts (here, you’ll find the ranch’s hyperbaric oxygen chamber, cold plunge bath, tepidarium, and more). Fieldhouse is the property’s fitness center, where HIIT classes, functional training, and physical therapy combine.

Of course, wine is at the heart of Stanly Ranch — and the valley’s tradition of winemaking is central to the resort’s experience offering. Guests can partake in intimate tastings, harvest-season activities, vineyard tours, and pairings, all showcasing the region’s most celebrated vintages. You can even craft your own cuvee, blending your favorite varietals into a personalized blend with help from the on-site sommelier.

What’s Next For Overland Partners

Overland Partners shows no signs of slowing down. The award-winning firm is currently working on more urban design, hospitality, and commercial projects across Texas and beyond, including AMELYALLI Resort in Utah and another Auberge Resorts Collection property, Mirasol Springs in Dripping Springs, Texas. Overland has also partnered with a cohort of local Dallas experts to reimagine and modernize Dallas’ iconic Fair Park.

With each new project, Overland continues to push the boundaries of sustainable luxury design, setting new standards by crafting spaces that not only reflect the beauty of their surroundings but also honor the earth and elevate the guest experience.