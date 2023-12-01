Famed Song Man Returns to Houston’s Post Oak Hotel For Holiday Nights — Steve Tyrell Brings Back the Glamour and Music

The meeting room at the Post Oak Hotel was magically transformed into a trés chic supper club in December 2021. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

It was a champagne-drenched night in 2021 at Café Post Oak in Tilman Fertitta's Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Steve Tyrell croons popular holiday and American Standard tunes during his brief stint at Tilman Fertitta's Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Steve Tyrell croons to a sellout crowd in 2021 at Café Post Oak, the pop-up dinner club at the Post Oak Hotel. He returns this December. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

A special bit of holiday magic will return to the Post Oak Hotel beginning December 12 when Grammy and Emmy winning jazz artist/record producer/hometown favorite Steve Tyrell headlines the pop-up Cafe Post Oak for a series of dinner evenings. Tyrell’s stint at the Post Oak was so popular in December of 2021 — with nightly sellouts — that an encore was in order. Those of us who made the scene originally are looking forward once again to the glamour and stylish music that transported us to New York’s Cafe Carlyle, where Tyrell warbled through the holidays for many years prior to the pandemic.

The 2023 supper club is dubbed “Back Home for the Holidays,” a nod to the Houston native, who has been based in Los Angeles since launching his music career decades ago. The supper club is just part of the Post Oak Hotel’s embrace of the holidays.

Once again, the third floor meeting room will be completely transformed into a trés chic supper club replete with walls draped in red velvet curtains and with diners seated at red velvet banquettes or charming silver chiavari chairs at tables for two and four. The Events Company will once again helm the metamorphosis as originally imagined by hotel owner and hospitality magnate Tilman Fertitta, the Houston billionaire.

Tyrell’s repertoire of American standards along with a touch of holiday inspiration, backed by a full band, creates an ideal soundtrack for a fancy evening out on the town. Dinner and a show, how sophisticated.

The nightly soirées run December 12 through December 16, dinner reservations beginning at 7 pm with the show scheduled to launch at 8:30 pm. Prices begin at $275 per person for the three course dinner, including the service charge. Taxes and drinks extra.

On December 17, the Cafe Post Oak will host a Sunday brunch with seating beginning at 11 am and the performance at 12:30 pm. Tickets are $230 per person including the brunch buffet and service charge. Taxes and drinks extra.

For more information and tickets, go here.

After spending a year focusing on his health and recovery from a serious stroke in early 2022, Tyrell is now excited to have resumed performing in 2023 and grateful to return to Houston and the Post Oak Hotel for this special encore series of holiday dates.