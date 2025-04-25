Susurros Cliffside Villa Living Area
The Cliffside Villa Residences at Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Resorts Collection boast seamless indoor-outdoor living with five-star hotel perks.

Susurros del Corazón offers four to seven bedroom ultra private, ultra luxury villas and casas with pristine ocean views.

The effortless daily vacation rhythm is contagious at Susurros del Corazón.

Every dish at Susurros del Corazón is rooted in its surroundings — fresh seafood, local produce, and traditional cooking techniques. 

In an uncrowded corner of Riviera Nayarit, Susurros del Corazón offers low-key luxury in a quaint resort setting.

Wellness, nature and cultural experiences are key aspects of the Susurros del Corazón routine, without ever having to leave the resort.

Culture / Travel

Escape to Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Resorts Collection for Cliffside Private Residences and Slow Coastal Luxury in Mexico

The Lavish Punta de Mita Resort Offers a Relaxing Spa, Elevated Cuisine, and More

04.25.25
The Cliffside Villa Residences at Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Resorts Collection boast seamless indoor-outdoor living with five-star hotel perks.

Susurros del Corazón offers four to seven bedroom ultra private, ultra luxury villas and casas with pristine ocean views.

The effortless daily vacation rhythm is contagious at Susurros del Corazón.

Every dish at Susurros del Corazón is rooted in its surroundings — fresh seafood, local produce, and traditional cooking techniques. 

In an uncrowded corner of Riviera Nayarit, Susurros del Corazón offers low-key luxury in a quaint resort setting.

My first day at Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Resorts Collection in Punta de Mita, Mexico was a true vacation day. I started the morning sipping cinnamon-infused coffee on the spacious patio of my cliffside residence, watching the waves crash below me. Then came a yoga class followed by a shockingly cold plunge in the hotel’s spa. The day continued with more easygoing indulgence. I assumed the lounge position at the beach for an afternoon of quiet sunbathing while tacos and a giant coconut were delivered to me. The evening kicked off with a mezcal tasting at golden hour, complete with a live music backdrop and a chef-cooked dinner served on my private residence terrace. 

Located about 40 minutes north of Puerto Vallarta, the resort sits on a quiet stretch of coastline in Punta de Mita, a region known for its low-key surfer town charm and natural beauty. The daily rhythm of the Susurros feels distinctly laid back and cool, but no less luxurious than its other five-star counterparts in the area. Guests have access to every amenity you’d expect from a luxury ocean-side resort, along with a few that are harder to come by: an uncrowded beach, meaningful wellness programming, and a food and beverage program rooted in the region. And crashing waves are big enough to surf and lull you to sleep, but soft enough for gentle ocean frolics.

The two-year-old Susurros del Corazon brings the signature style of Auberge Resorts Collection, as one of its thirty enticing properties across the globe. Auberge Resorts Collections other Mexican outposts include Esperanza, Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, and Etéreo. 

Susurros del Corazón offers four to seven-bedroom ultra-private, ultra-luxury villas and casas with pristine ocean views.

Residences at Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Resorts Collection

With just 59 guest rooms and 30 private residences, the property is designed for space and privacy. The guest rooms blur the lines between indoors and out, with oversized terraces, locally crafted details, and spa-like bathrooms.

For those traveling with family or in need of more space (or a more permanent beach retreat), the resort’s private residences are a standout. Tucked along the cliffside with panoramic views of the coastline, these multi-bedroom villas and homes offer full kitchens, expansive living and dining areas, and private outdoor spaces with pools or hot tubs, and grill stations. The interiors feel relaxed and residential, with oversized primary suites and spa-like bathrooms that complement the resort’s wellness offerings.

Best of all, the residences are just a short walk (or golf cart ride) from the resort’s main amenities, so guests never have to choose between privacy and access.

For lucky guests like me who stay in the residences, the resort offers in-villa chef experiences. The multi-course curated dining experiences come complete with a chef team, wine, and cocktail pairings. It was the elevated alternative to room service that I didn’t know I needed.

Every dish at Susurros del Corazón is rooted in its surroundings—fresh seafood, local produce, and traditional cooking techniques.

The Susurros del Corazón Daily Vacation Routine

Spa connoisseurs will be pleased with Onda, an Auberge Spa, the resort’s expansive wellness compound. The separate men’s and women’s outdoor hydrotherapy and sauna, and steam room circuits are state of the art. The treatment menu goes beyond the staple services with culturally driven experiences with local ingredients and traditional customs. 

Onda’s daily fitness program runs the gamut from burning barre classes to entrancing sound bowl sessions. The experiences for guests at Susurros del Corazon go beyond wellness. From mezcal tastings and cocktail-making classes to learning to cook iconic regional dishes and even trying your hand at local arts and crafts, the programming gives guests a convenient way to immerse themselves in Nayarit culture just a few steps away from their room.

The culinary offerings at Susurros del Corazón reflect the resort’s larger philosophy: a simply pure but elevated journey of local flavors and ingredients. Every dish is rooted in its surroundings — fresh seafood, local produce, and traditional cooking techniques. 

At Boquita, the beachfront taqueria, diners will get the quintessential fare that every beach day requires — grilled fish tacos, icy margaritas, and bright ceviches and guacamole. Casa Milpa, the resort’s signature restaurant, offers a refined, farm-to-table menu where nearly every ingredient is sourced from nearby growers and producers. Dinner here often comes with live music and golden hour lighting.

The magic of Susurros del Corazón apart is not only its design, its views, or even its spa — it’s the daily rhythm that the resort organically creates. The soul-quenching, effortless dance of indulgences throughout the day mesmerizes guests into a calming, vacation trance. 

