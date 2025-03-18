Houston Arts Alliance Kickoff_Mayor Sylvestor Turner_by Johnny Than
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner made a deep impact on the city . (Photo by Johnny Than)

Lynn Wyatt, Mayor Sylvester Turner at the Steak 48 fall fête doubling as kick-off for the Houston Arts Alliance Gala, 2023. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

Bob Schultz, Jack Massing, Marilyn Oshman, Mayor Sylvester Turner at Orange Show Gala 2019 (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Judson Robinson III, Keith Garvin at the Houston Area Urban League 'Equal Opportunity Day' Gala at the Hilton Americas-Houston, 2023.

Mayor Sylvester Turner with Penelope & Lester Marks at Houston Arts Alliance Holiday Party, 2017, at the Marks Collection.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, Lynn Wyatt at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner, 2022 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Sports Authority CEO Janis Burke enjoyed the World Cup moment, 2022. (Photo F. Carter Smith)

Mayor Sylvester Turner with Laura Ward declares it Houston Children's Charity Day in Houston on the occasion of the nonprofit's 25th anniversary luncheon, 2021 (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Mayor Sylvester Turner, 2017

Culture / Newsy

Remembering Sylvester Turner, The Arts Champion — Houston’s Hometown Mayor Knew a Great City Needs To Be Creative

The City's Ambassador To The Arts Lester Marks Shares His Personal Stories

BY Lester Marks // 03.17.25
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner made a deep impact on the city . (Photo by Johnny Than)
Lynn Wyatt, Mayor Sylvester Turner at the Steak 48 fall fête doubling as kick-off for the Houston Arts Alliance Gala, 2023. (Photo by Alex Montoya)
Bob Schultz, Jack Massing, Marilyn Oshman, Mayor Sylvester Turner at Orange Show Gala 2019 (Photo by Emily Jaschke)
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Judson Robinson III, Keith Garvin at the Houston Area Urban League 'Equal Opportunity Day' Gala at the Hilton Americas-Houston, 2023.
Mayor Sylvester Turner with Penelope & Lester Marks at Houston Arts Alliance Holiday Party, 2017, at the Marks Collection.
Mayor Sylvester Turner, Lynn Wyatt at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner, 2022 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Sports Authority CEO Janis Burke enjoyed the World Cup moment, 2022. (Photo F. Carter Smith)
Mayor Sylvester Turner with Laura Ward declares it Houston Children's Charity Day in Houston on the occasion of the nonprofit's 25th anniversary luncheon, 2021 (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Mayor Sylvester Turner, 2017
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner made a deep impact on the city . (Photo by Johnny Than)

Lynn Wyatt, Mayor Sylvester Turner at the Steak 48 fall fête doubling as kick-off for the Houston Arts Alliance Gala, 2023. (Photo by Alex Montoya)

Bob Schultz, Jack Massing, Marilyn Oshman, Mayor Sylvester Turner at Orange Show Gala 2019 (Photo by Emily Jaschke)

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Judson Robinson III, Keith Garvin at the Houston Area Urban League 'Equal Opportunity Day' Gala at the Hilton Americas-Houston, 2023.

Mayor Sylvester Turner with Penelope & Lester Marks at Houston Arts Alliance Holiday Party, 2017, at the Marks Collection.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, Lynn Wyatt at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner, 2022 (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Sports Authority CEO Janis Burke enjoyed the World Cup moment, 2022. (Photo F. Carter Smith)

Mayor Sylvester Turner with Laura Ward declares it Houston Children's Charity Day in Houston on the occasion of the nonprofit's 25th anniversary luncheon, 2021 (Photo by Michelle Watson, catchlightgroup.com)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Mayor Sylvester Turner, 2017

Editor’s note: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who passed away at age 70, was laid to rest this weekend after a lifetime of love for and service to his hometown. The City of Houston Mayor’s Ambassador to the Arts Lester Marks reflects on his own history with the mayor who also elevated Houston’s art scene to new heights.  

The Honorable Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was, and is, my all-time art idol.

I came into Sylvester’s orbit through two different influences. One was Cindy Clifford, who has one of the sharpest political minds in Texas. The other was through my board service on the Community Artists Collective, the 501C3 brainchild of Michelle and Barry Barnes (the latter also being Sylvester’s lifelong law partner). The Community Artists Collective has been reaching out to Houston’s underserved populations through the arts for decades, bringing hope and skills to so many tens of thousands of in-need Houstonians.

Sylvester was not the type who hyped the arts just because it was the “right” political move — no, he deeply understood that the arts could serve as a catalyst to help raise up our community to higher levels of joy, excitement and enlightenment. Most of all, he passionately believed that visual and performing arts, as well as public installations, could help make Houston the type of city that attracted both new residents and the all-important community of tourists.

13. Lester Marks, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Penelope Marx
Lester Marks, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Dr. Penelope Marks at Rice University’s “FestEve! A Night for the Arts,” 2019

Sylvester felt the arts with both his soul and his mind. He helped oversee the eight-year-long expansion of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, culminating in the Nancy and Rich Kinder Building. That expansion elevated the MFAH to one of the top five largest museums in the United States.

Sylvester was instrumental in insuring that, through the arts, Houston was a city for all. He was kind enough to take me under his wings, naming me the Ambassador to the Arts during his eight-year term. Together, we worked on Houston’s art ecosystems.

Sylvester Turner realized that a city rich in cultural diversity was the type of community its citizens could rally around. He wanted Houstonians to love this city not only as an energy capital, but also as a place of history. This was evident through his dedication to Project Row Houses, his commitment to Houston’s Freedmen’s Town Conservancy, and his work with Ryan Dennis (co-director and chief curator) at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston.

Mayor Sylvester Turner with Penelope & Lester Marks at Houston Arts Alliance Holiday Party, 2017, at the Marks Collection.

On a personal note, we had some of our best times at the Houston Arts Alliance annual holiday parties that my wife and I hosted. Yes, they were about having fun, but it was always in the context of elevating Houston’s individual artists and art organizations, bringing them into the fold that enveloped the rich artistic tapestry of Houston.

Sylvester, you were The advocate for the arts in Houston. I will miss you forever.

You can follow Lester Marks on Instagram @lestermarksartcollection

X