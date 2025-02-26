A New Private Members House Debuts at Dallas’ T Bar M Racquet Club

Banner House at T Bar M will offer several exclusive lounges to members. (Photo by Commune (Designer) and Marc Szabo Studios (Renderer))

In 2023, we announced that the beloved North Dallas tennis club T Bar M would be getting a $70 million makeover. Founder of hospitality investment firm WoodHouse (Park House and the brand-new Café Dior) would be taking on the reimagining of the iconic tennis facility that has been open since 1972.

We knew a Texas-based architecture firm Lake | Flato would be contributing with their sustainable, nature-integrated designs, as well as Dallas-based Hocker for the landscaping of T Bar M’s 13 acres. And to complete the trifecta, Los Angeles-based Commune Design would helm the interiors.

A brand new 20,000-square-foot clubhouse designed by Lake | Flato would include restaurants, lounges, coffee/ juice bars, and event spaces. An updated fitness and wellness facility brings group classes and a standalone spa for sports massages and facials. T Bar M’s current swimming pool would also be replaced by a new resort-style setup complete with a poolside margarita bar and taqueria.

Inside Banner House at T Bar M

Now, we know that the clubhouse, called Banner House, will truly be something special. Along with access to all four Grand Slam court surfaces (hard, clay, grass, indoor; plus pickleball and padel courts), T Bar M members can take advantage of “a state-of-the-art fitness pavilion, spa and wellness retreat, resort-style pool, private cabanas, and taqueria foster relaxation and connection.” Exclusive member-only experiences include access to new lounges, dining spaces, and private event venues, as well as exclusive programming.

The new experiences through Banner House’s membership focus on five areas — social & community with champagne and caviar night, curated supper clubs, and mixology experiences, wellness & fitness features yoga on the courts, guided meditation, and workshops, racquet sports is T Bar’s specialized training programs and tournaments, the Next Gen Club offers programming for kids, and the new culinary & beverage program features a Michelin-starred chef-driven culinary experience including Japanese omakase at The Nook, a poolside taqueria, and intimate dining concepts.

Later this year, the spa will open for facials, massages, and more. Banner House also has two full-time chiropractors on staff for adjustments and recovery.

“Our team is proud to be part of this transformative project, bringing our expertise in creating world-class hospitality and social experiences to Banner House,” says Brady Wood, Founder of WoodHouse in a release. “Storytelling is at the heart of everything we do — it’s about fostering environments where great moments can happen.”

There will also be an art program led by Jessica Nowitzki and Megan Wood crafted from collections from Art Basel, the Dallas Art Fair, and beyond.

Memberships for Banner House are available to apply to now and range from just Social Wellness to Honor Roll and Full Club.