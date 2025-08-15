Beast-Mode Tight End Tanner Koziol Gives Houston’s Offense a Fighting Chance — College Football’s Next Fascination

New University of Houston tight end Tanner Koziol is a physical force who can overpower smaller defensive backs.
New University of Houston tight end Tanner Koziol is a physical force who can overpower smaller defensive backs.
University of Houston football coach Willie Fritz is trying to create an entire culture. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Tanner Koziol Houston tight end college football
Willie Fritz’s University of Houston football team has much more depth and practices are more competitive in year two of his rebuild. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Willie Fritz mug UH
Former Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman brings plenty of experience and quarterback intrigue to Willie Fritz’s University of Houston football program. (Photo by UH Athletics)
UH football head coach Willie Fritz leads the University of Houston Cougars to an upset victory over 17-th ranked Kansas State on a rainy Saturday afternon in TDECU Stadium
Tanner Koziol Houston tight end college football
Under the new UH football head coach Willie Fritz and new athletic director Eddie Nuñez, the University of Houston Cougars suffered a 27-7 lost their season opening game to the UNLV Rebels at TDECU Stadium
01
10

New University of Houston tight end Tanner Koziol is a big target and major reason Willie Fritz's team could be better than expected this fall.

02
10

New University of Houston tight end Tanner Koziol is a physical force who can overpower smaller defensive backs.

03
10

University of Houston football coach Willie Fritz is trying to create an entire culture. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

04
10

University of Houston football's new tight end Tanner Koziol isn't afraid to seek out contact in order to make a play.

05
10

Willie Fritz's University of Houston football team has much more depth and practices are more competitive in year two of his rebuild. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

06
10

University of Houston football coach Willie Fritz is more intense than you might think. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

07
10

Former Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman brings plenty of experience and quarterback intrigue to Willie Fritz's University of Houston football program. (Photo by UH Athletics)

08
10

Everyone wants to take a picture with Tank Dell. Including the entire University of Houston cheerleading team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

09
10

New University of Houston tight end Tanner Koziol is embracing all H-Town has to offer. (@CoogTV)

10
10

Mekhi Mews flashes plenty of big play potential for the University of Houston. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

New University of Houston tight end Tanner Koziol is a physical force who can overpower smaller defensive backs.
New University of Houston tight end Tanner Koziol is a physical force who can overpower smaller defensive backs.
University of Houston football coach Willie Fritz is trying to create an entire culture. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Tanner Koziol Houston tight end college football
Willie Fritz’s University of Houston football team has much more depth and practices are more competitive in year two of his rebuild. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Willie Fritz mug UH
Former Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman brings plenty of experience and quarterback intrigue to Willie Fritz’s University of Houston football program. (Photo by UH Athletics)
UH football head coach Willie Fritz leads the University of Houston Cougars to an upset victory over 17-th ranked Kansas State on a rainy Saturday afternon in TDECU Stadium
Tanner Koziol Houston tight end college football
Under the new UH football head coach Willie Fritz and new athletic director Eddie Nuñez, the University of Houston Cougars suffered a 27-7 lost their season opening game to the UNLV Rebels at TDECU Stadium
Culture / Sporting Life

Beast-Mode Tight End Tanner Koziol Gives Houston’s Offense a Fighting Chance — College Football’s Next Fascination

This 6-foot-7 Target Makes His Teammates Believe and Sees Breakout Stars Around Him

BY //
New University of Houston tight end Tanner Koziol is a big target and major reason Willie Fritz's team could be better than expected this fall.
New University of Houston tight end Tanner Koziol is a physical force who can overpower smaller defensive backs.
University of Houston football coach Willie Fritz is trying to create an entire culture. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston football's new tight end Tanner Koziol isn't afraid to seek out contact in order to make a play.
Willie Fritz's University of Houston football team has much more depth and practices are more competitive in year two of his rebuild. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston football coach Willie Fritz is more intense than you might think. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Former Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman brings plenty of experience and quarterback intrigue to Willie Fritz's University of Houston football program. (Photo by UH Athletics)
Everyone wants to take a picture with Tank Dell. Including the entire University of Houston cheerleading team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
New University of Houston tight end Tanner Koziol is embracing all H-Town has to offer. (@CoogTV)
Mekhi Mews flashes plenty of big play potential for the University of Houston. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
1
10

New University of Houston tight end Tanner Koziol is a big target and major reason Willie Fritz's team could be better than expected this fall.

2
10

New University of Houston tight end Tanner Koziol is a physical force who can overpower smaller defensive backs.

3
10

University of Houston football coach Willie Fritz is trying to create an entire culture. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

4
10

University of Houston football's new tight end Tanner Koziol isn't afraid to seek out contact in order to make a play.

5
10

Willie Fritz's University of Houston football team has much more depth and practices are more competitive in year two of his rebuild. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

6
10

University of Houston football coach Willie Fritz is more intense than you might think. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

7
10

Former Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman brings plenty of experience and quarterback intrigue to Willie Fritz's University of Houston football program. (Photo by UH Athletics)

8
10

Everyone wants to take a picture with Tank Dell. Including the entire University of Houston cheerleading team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

9
10

New University of Houston tight end Tanner Koziol is embracing all H-Town has to offer. (@CoogTV)

10
10

Mekhi Mews flashes plenty of big play potential for the University of Houston. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Tanner Koziol pops out on the University of Houston practice fields. Even if you’re not looking for him, you cannot help but notice him. For one thing, he’s bigger than almost everyone else, certainly bigger than the other pass catchers. Six-foot-7 and 240 pounds, built enough that he wouldn’t look out of place trying to post up J’Wan Roberts in Kelvin Sampson’s universe. For another, he always seems to be catching passers from Conner Weigman, the Texas A&M transfer who will be UH’s starting quarterback this season. And then there’s the harder to define reason — sheer presence.

Eyes just go to UH’s new No. 9.

“That dude, he’s a monster,” running back Dean Connors, another transfer expected to breathe life into Houston’s offense, says of Koziol. “He’s huge. I think anytime you can bring someone that size and athleticism onto your team, you’re grateful for it.

“He’s also becoming a leader. He’s coming off of a big year and we’re all excited to have him.”

Landing Koziol, one of the top tight ends in college football, a Midwest guy who many expected to end up at a contending Big Ten school, is one of Willie Fritz and the UH coaching staff’s biggest gets of the offseason. Koziol originally transferred from Ball State (where he broke out with 94 catches for 839 yards and eight touchdowns last season) to Wisconsin, before reentering the portal after spring football and landing at Houston.

Now he’s the big target who could make Houston’s offense go.

“The lord gave me this body for a reason,” Koziol tells PaperCity. “My friends back home are all 5-8, 5-9. They weren’t blessed with this. I’ve got to use this for a reason and go get that ball when I can.”

Koziol gets his height from his 6-foot-5 basketball playing dad (“They called him Coast To Coast in high school because he was always going up and down the floor with it,” Koziol reveals) and his 5-foot-11 swimmer mom. “The secret is my mom,” Koziol says of his frame.

Tanner Koziol Houston tight end college football
University of Houston football’s new tight end Tanner Koziol isn’t afraid to seek out contact in order to make a play.

Tanner Koziol is becoming less and less of a college football secret. And if he can live up to his new hype (which includes being the second highest-ranked tight end in the influential EA Sports College Football video game, getting on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List for the best receiver at any position in college football and being up for just about every tight end award), he and fellow transfer Conner Weigman could make some real noise with the Cougars, maybe even make the second season of Fritz’s UH rebuild a winning one.

This impact tight end already sees a quarterback who can get him the football.

“I know I’m a different type of target,” Koziol says. “There’s not many guys that can do what I do. And there’s not many guys that can do what Conner does. He can place the ball where he wants. And it will be something to watch this year.”

The Modern Tight End

Koziol sees himself in the new generation of tight ends that it sweeping the highest levels of football. He looks to Minnesota Vikings tight end T. J. Hockenson and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, two NFL Pro Bowlers, as the mold of tight end he wants to be. While San Francisco 49ers fixture George Kittles’s anticipation and knowledge of the game is something he yearns to emulate.

“Like he’s so quick,” Koziol tells PaperCity. “His half speed’s so quick. And it’s just that where I want to be. I want to know my job to the extent every play where I can just play super fast and be a step ahead of everyone.”

The 6-7 Koziol is often a head above everyone too. He became adept at rising up against defensive backs and linebackers to make contested catches, leading the FBS (college football’s highest level) in such grabs last season. It’s the kind of thing that makes a quarterback’s eyes light up.

“Oh man,” Conner Weigman says. “Even when Tanner’s not open, he’s open. If he has man coverage and you put the ball up in a good spot, he’s going to go make a play for you. It’s really awesome. It’s a safety blanket. He’s going to do big things for us.”

With Houston’s leading tight end (Maliq Carr) catching 19 passes for 186 yards and one touchdown for the entire season in 2024, Tanner Koziol could be transformative for this UH offense. If Koziol hasn’t passed those stats after two games this season, there will be some disappointment.

“The lord gave me this body for a reason. My friends back home are all 5-8, 5-9. They weren’t blessed with this. I’ve got to use this for a reason and go get that ball when I can.” — UH tight end Tanner Koziol

Texas A&M transfer Conner Weigman will be University of Houston’s starting quarterback. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Texas A&M transfer Conner Weigman will be University of Houston’s starting quarterback. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

For all of Willie Fritz’s legit talk about never having to leave the state of Texas, and seldom the greater Houston region, to recruit, the Midwest monster his program landed could be one of the biggest factors in speeding up this rebuild.

“Even when Tanner’s not open, he’s open. If he has man coverage and you put the ball up in a good spot, he’s going to go make a play for you. It’s really awesome. It’s a safety blanket. He’s going to do big things for us.” — UH quarterback Conner Weigman

Tanner Koziol, Film Nut

Koziol is a player who likes to watch a lot of film. It’s part of his drive to become as natural a tight end as George Kittle, to make sure he’s seen everything that could be coming in a game. “When you see those mental reps, like watching what has happened before, and then you see a play (during a game) and it’s the same look against a defense, you know what to look out for.

“You know the footwork that has to come with it. You know where your eyes have to be. Or where your hands have to be. It’s just those small details that make the game a lot slower. You can see things a lot slower and your job’s a lot easier.”

The guy who wants to know everyone’s job on the football field has been impressed by Dalton Merryman, another large transfer (a 6-foot-9 hulk from Texas Tech) who will help anchor this new Houston offense’s line. “He’s a greater leader,” Koziol says. “He’s a great communicator on the O-line and he’s just been awesome.”

Tanner Koziol bops his head, a red sweatband on his forehead, a towel wrapped around his shoulder, as he touts his teammate. The tight end everyone in college football seems fascinated by wants to be part of something bigger than just him.

That’s the catch.

Their advanced treatments beat my cancer
Leading cancer care for you
Methodist_Leading_Medicine_White
LEARN MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
Houston, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
1107 Enclave Square E
Park On Enclave
FOR SALE

1107 Enclave Square E
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1107 Enclave Square E
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Fairwood | Co-list: Gary Owens-Turftag Group
FOR SALE

14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Cypress, TX

$305,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
8310 Divot Trace
Polo Ranch, Fulshear
FOR SALE

8310 Divot Trace
Fulshear, TX

$349,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
8310 Divot Trace
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$470,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
121 N Post Oak Lane #701
The Houstonian
FOR SALE

121 N Post Oak Lane #701
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
121 N Post Oak Lane #701
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$309,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
5115 S Braeswood Blvd
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5115 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5115 S Braeswood Blvd
5710 Indian Circle
Indian Trail | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5710 Indian Circle
Houston, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5710 Indian Circle
3236 Bammel Lane
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3236 Bammel Lane
Houston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3236 Bammel Lane
1528 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1528 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1528 Allston Street
5519 Valkeith Drive
Marilyn Estates | Co-list: Daniell Davis
FOR SALE

5519 Valkeith Drive
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5519 Valkeith Drive
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
7023 Crestmont Street
Southcrest
FOR SALE

7023 Crestmont Street
Houston, TX

$260,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
7023 Crestmont Street
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Bear Creek Village
FOR SALE

4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Houston, TX

$289,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,879,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5303 Pocahontas Street
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,748,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,499,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
12214 Francel Lane
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
4019 Drummond Street
Ayrshire of Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

4019 Drummond Street
Houston, TX

$1,828,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4019 Drummond Street
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Copper Lakes
FOR SALE

17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Houston, TX

$339,999 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
16019 Old Humble Road
Kohlman
FOR SALE

16019 Old Humble Road
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16019 Old Humble Road
315 Thicket Lane
Westchester
FOR SALE

315 Thicket Lane
Houston, TX

$915,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
315 Thicket Lane
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$465,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,400,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
949 W 17th Street
Shady Acres Gardens
FOR SALE

949 W 17th Street
Houston, TX

$467,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
949 W 17th Street
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$405,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
5049 De Milo Drive
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

5049 De Milo Drive
Houston, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
5049 De Milo Drive
13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
Village Indian Trails
FOR SALE

13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
Cypress, TX

$454,900 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
6806 Tournament Drive
Champions Creek Estates
FOR SALE

6806 Tournament Drive
Houston, TX

$338,000 Learn More about this property
Aaron Tschoepe
This property is listed by: Aaron Tschoepe (361) 212-5589 Email Realtor
6806 Tournament Drive
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
5602 Dumfries Drive
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5602 Dumfries Drive
Houston, TX

$960,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5602 Dumfries Drive
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X