Culture / Entertainment

Taylor Sheridan to Release His First Book, How to Not Die in Prison, This Summer

A Collaboration 'Darkly Funny Survival Guide' With Ex-Con Tom Nelson

BY //
Taylor Sheridan

Taylor Sheridan to publish his first book, "How to Not Die in Prison," this summer. (Courtesy of Simon & Schuster)

Taylor Sheridan continues to prove that he can really do it all. The Fort Worth native, Oscar-nominated screenwriter, and Emmy-nominated producer behind hit television shows YellowstoneLandman, 1883Lioness, and more, is now publishing his first book this summer — How to Not Die in Prison.

According to its publisher, Simon & Schuster, Sheridan’s debut book is a “no-bullsh*t, darkly funny survival guide to life inside a maximum-security prison, cowritten with prison-hardened ex-con Tom Nelson.” Nelson’s rap sheet includes auto theft, assault & battery, armed robbery, and drug dealing. He spent more than 17 years in maximum and medium security prisons. Now, he’s a father, husband, and personal trainer.

So why did Sheridan decide to co-write a book about prison? He explains in the book’s introduction:

“You might wonder what in the world gives me the knowledge or wisdom to write a survival guide to prison. Well, I’ll tell you — absolutely nothing. I’ve never been to prison. But, like every man, I’ve certainly wondered how I would survive if circumstances ever put me there. That morbid curiosity sent me on a journey to understand the politics and dangers of prison. When researching for Mayor of Kingstown, I learned very quickly it’s way better to avoid going to prison than figuring out how to survive one.”

Taylor Sheridan book
“How to Not Die in Prison” by Taylor Sheridan. (Courtesy of Simon & Schuster)

There’s not a lot of info on how the two know each other either, but Nelson mentions in the book that he wishes he could’ve heeded Sheridan’s advice years ago and “read the F*cking Book.”

“But that’s exactly the point: there was no F*cking Book to speak of because I hadn’t yet been spit out through the system and gained the knowledge that my co-author currently refers to as wisdom,” Nelson writes. “Hey, one of us has written hit TV shows and Academy Award-nominated movies, and the other has spent much of his adult life behind bars in medium and maximum-security prisons. If that’s what makes for good wisdom and entertainment, I’ll take it.”

The Allen

Swipe
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026

Lately, Sheridan has had a lot going on in the filmmaking world, as the news of his leaving Paramount for a deal with NBCUniversal made headlines. His current Paramount series include locally filmed Landman, Lioness, Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, as well as Yellowstone spinoffs The Dutton RanchThe Madisonand Marshals. He even teamed up on a music reality series with Blake Shelton called The Road. Sheridan also recently debuted a new members-only club at Cattlemen’s Steakhouse in Fort Worth.

Releasing on June 23, pre-orders for How to Not Die in Prison are now available wherever books are sold.

Special Series
Presented by The Woodlands

The Woodlands 50th Anniversary

The Father of Golf In The Woodlands — How Earl Higgins, an Accountant, Worked With Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus to Create an Unexpected Haven
The Father of Golf In The Woodlands — How Earl Higgins, an Accountant, Worked With Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus to Create an Unexpected Haven
A Land Where Nature Is Treasured — The Woodlands’ Early Start On Sustainability Continues 50 Years Later
A Land Where Nature Is Treasured — The Woodlands’ Early Start On Sustainability Continues 50 Years Later
The Woodlands Is Drawing National and International Attention as a Major Events Mecca — How This Transformation Took Root
The Woodlands Is Drawing National and International Attention as a Major Events Mecca — How This Transformation Took Root
How The Woodlands Grew Into an Economic Powerhouse — Creating a Place Where People Want to Be
How The Woodlands Grew Into an Economic Powerhouse — Creating a Place Where People Want to Be
Painting as a Community — The Woodlands’ Grand 50th Anniversary Mural Brings People Together to Create
Painting as a Community — The Woodlands’ Grand 50th Anniversary Mural Brings People Together to Create
This Is No Bedroom Community — The Woodlands’ Original Live, Work, Play & Pray Vision Only Grows Stronger 50 Years In
This Is No Bedroom Community — The Woodlands’ Original Live, Work, Play & Pray Vision Only Grows Stronger 50 Years In
read full series
Body |Face | Breast | Skin | Wellness
Where Beauty Meets Expertise
Learn More
Heights Plastic Surgery
Studio Essex Medical Spa

Featured Properties

Swipe
7 Leisure Lane
Bunker Hill
FOR SALE

7 Leisure Lane
Bunker Hill, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
7 Leisure Lane
13415 Jibstay Court
Laffite’s Cove
FOR SALE

13415 Jibstay Court
Galveston, TX

$5,450,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
13415 Jibstay Court
1616 Hazard
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

1616 Hazard
Houston, TX

$2,399,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Rosson
This property is listed by: Rachel Rosson (713) 256-4167 Email Realtor
1616 Hazard
3202 University Blvd.
West University
FOR SALE

3202 University Blvd.
West University, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3202 University Blvd.
1804 Bolsover St.
Southampton
FOR SALE

1804 Bolsover St.
Houston, TX

$2,895,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
1804 Bolsover St.
1223 W. 15th 1/2
Shady Acres
FOR SALE

1223 W. 15th 1/2
Houston, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
1223 W. 15th 1/2
3850 Glen Arbor Drive
Braes Heights Area
FOR SALE

3850 Glen Arbor Drive
Houston, TX

$700,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
3850 Glen Arbor Drive
3133 Bissonnet
West University
FOR SALE

3133 Bissonnet
West University, TX

$448,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
3133 Bissonnet
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X