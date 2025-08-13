Fort Worth Is Now Home to the Largest Operating Film Studio in Texas — Inside Taylor Sheridan’s SGS Studios

Taylor Sheridan’s indelible mark on North Texas continues to grow. Fort Worth serves as the backdrop for one of the filmmaker’s most popular series, Landman, making celebrity sightings now commonplace in Cowtown and beyond. Today’s announcement that Sheridan’s SGS Studios, a close collaborator with Paramount Television, has partnered with Hillwood, a Perot Company, to launch a 450,000-square-foot production campus solidifies Fort Worth as home to the largest operating film studio in Texas.

Taylor Sheridan, the wildly successful filmmaker, producer, and actor behind hits like Yellowstone, 1883, and 1923, has made Fort Worth a central star of many of his shows through his content production company, 101 Studios. While 101 Studios produces his series, SGS Studios is Sheridan’s production infrastructure company, developing and operating the facilities where several of his shows (Landman, Lioness, and upcoming series The Madison) are made.

“Texas offers something rare: the space to dream big, the freedom to build fast, and a community that still believes storytelling matters,” Sheridan says in a public release tied to today’s big announcement.

A Look Inside SGS Studios’ Two-Building Campus

The new campus within AllianceTexas (Hillwood’s 27,000-acre development in North Fort Worth) spans 450,000 square feet across two purpose-built facilities: SGS 1 and SGS 2. Designed to support four large-scale productions simultaneously, the buildings combine state-of-the-art sound stages with extensive mill space, wardrobe facilities, and green screen capabilities — all under fully HVAC-equipped and power-optimized roofs.

Filming began at the campus in March 2025, led by Paramount and 101 Studios, for the second season of Landman. With its advanced facilities and strategic location near airports, housing, and urban and rural backdrops, the two-building campus sets a new standard for production infrastructure in Texas and signals Fort Worth’s emergence as a major media production hub.

How State Incentives Support the SGS Studios Project

Beyond hosting Taylor Sheridan’s own productions, SGS Studios is positioned to attract outside projects seeking Texas’ competitive film incentives and diverse filming locations. The City of Fort Worth designated the project as a Media Production Development Zone in December 2024, and the Texas Film Commission and Texas Comptroller granted final approval the following January.

That designation makes Sheridan’s project eligible for funds from Texas’ recent $1.5 billion investment in the state’s film incentives program. The program allocates $300 million for eligible projects every two years, with the new funding becoming available to productions starting on or after September 1, 2025.

Fort Worth’s film commissioner, Taylor Hardy, told us that Sheridan’s 101 Studios alone has booked 75,000 hotel nights in Cowtown since 2021.

“We are thrilled about the increased state funding for film incentives and are already seeing more interest from filmmakers wanting to bring their projects to Fort Worth,” she recently told us. “This is an exciting time for our city, with new infrastructure and more opportunities for local businesses, crew, and talent.”

Although Paramount+ has not officially announced the premiere date for Season 2 of Landman, Paramount co-CEO Chris McCarthy hinted the show will come out in December this year during a second-quarter earnings call.

We can’t wait to see which local landmarks made the cut in Tommy Norris’ latest round of high-stakes moves and backroom deals.