Ahead of the Season 2 Premiere of 1923, Here’s Everything We Know About Taylor Sheridan’s Newest TV Shows

The final scene of the first season of Yellowstone prequel TV series 1923 exemplifies Taylor Sheridan’s mastery of tension and narrative momentum. As Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) hands Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and his wife Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) a piece of paper, Whitfield informs the couple that he has paid their property taxes. If they fail to repay him by year’s end, he will take ownership of their Montana ranch.

This Sunday, February 23, will see the premiere of the second (and final) season of 1923, which tells the backstory of the Dutton family’s rise to wealth and power in Montana. The present-day iteration of that family’s journey recently concluded with the fifth season of Yellowstone — which attracted an all-time high of 11.4 million viewers for its final episode that featured Fort Worth’s Billy Bob’s Texas.

Also premiering this year is an all-new addition to the Yellowstone series — The Madison. Part of the spinoff was filmed in Fort Worth and features a star-studded cast: Michelle Pfeiffer, Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman, Beau Garrett, and Amiah Miller.

What We Know About Season 2 of 1923

Paramount’s official logline sets the stage for the second season. The plot continues to follow Jacob and Cara Dutton as a “cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business.”

“With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer [played by It Ends with Us’s Brandon Sklenar] embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana,” the official logline continues. “Meanwhile, Alexandra [Julia Schlaepfer] sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love.”

Season 1 of 1923 introduced the Duttons at a critical moment in their fight for survival. After a violent ambush left Jacob gravely wounded, Cara stepped up to lead the ranch, facing threats from both Whitfield and the lawless environment in Montana. Cara’s nephew Spencer Dutton, haunted by his past, found love with Alexandra in Africa before learning of his family’s peril. As the season closed, Spencer and Alexandra were torn apart at sea.

The first season of 1923 wove together three compelling storylines, including the harrowing story of Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves), who suffers abuse at a Catholic boarding school before fleeing to find her father and freedom.

Directors Ben Richardson and Guy Ferland bring Taylor Sheridan’s story to life with richly drawn characters, sweeping cinematography, and frequent bursts of violence. Sheridan’s vision unfolds with memorable dialog, an ever-present sense of unease, and the harsh realities of unforgiving landscapes and ruthless antagonists. One theme that is likely to continue in the second season is the inevitability of untimely deaths, regardless of the central character’s hopes or ambitions.

Another advance for the Texas film industry: While the first season of 1923 was filmed in Montana, Austin was chosen as a base for the second season as the production moved to the Lone Star State. Other cities featured include downtown Lockhart, San Antonio, and Bartlett.

The Madison Brings New Drama to Taylor Sheridan’s Expanding Storyline

Paramount has not set a release date for The Madison, but the sixth Yellowstone sequel spinoff is expected to air this year. Along with other notable Sheridan creations like Landman, 1883, and Season 2 of Lioness, The Madison is largely filmed in Fort Worth — the home base for Sheridan’s 101 Studios. In November, portions of downtown Fort Worth were closed to film several scenes of the upcoming series that were set in New York City.

While details of The Madison’s plot have not been released by Paramount, Yellowstone executive producer Christina Voros told Town & Country Magazine in late 2024 that the spinoff is “such a different story. The common ground is the landscape. We are in Montana, but it is seen through a completely different lens, so it feels like another facet of this cut stone that has been polished. There are parallels in the scope of landscape and a human being’s place in that space, but it’s coming at it from a completely different point of view.”

The show’s official logline describes The Madison as a “heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.”

Based on Paramount’s recent announcements, Pfeiffer stars as the lead character, Stacy. The cast also includes Patrick J. Adams and Elle Chapman as a wealthy New York couple, Beau Garrett as divorcée Abigail Reese, and Amiah Miller as her daughter Bridgett. In December, Variety reported that four more actors joined: Kevin Zegers as Stacy’s neighbor, Rebecca Spence as a socialite friend, Alaina Pollack as Abigail’s younger daughter, and Danielle Vasinova as Kestrel, an Indigenous woman married to a Montana rancher.

Filming for the show, which was also shot in Bozeman, Montana, wrapped up in late 2024. For fans of the still unfolding Yellowstone saga, Season 2 of 1923 and the premiere of The Madison promise to deliver more gripping drama, high-stakes conflicts, and richly woven storytelling that expand Taylor Sheridan’s ever-growing universe.