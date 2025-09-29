Landman Taylor Sheridan
Culture / Entertainment

How to Be Part of Taylor Sheridan's TV World in North Texas — Background Acting Opportunities and More Ways to Get Involved

Proper Cocktail Lounge Owner Talks His Experience Being an Extra on "Landman" Season 2

BY //
On Sunday, November 16, millions are expected to tune in for the premiere of Landman Season 2. Co-created by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, the series is set against the backdrop of Fort Worth and follows Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), a landman and indispensable fixer for M-Tex Oil. The season will see the return of an all-star cast headed by Demi Moore as Cami Miller, Ali Larter as Tommy’s on-again, off-again wife Angela, as well as the addition of Sam Elliott as Tommy’s father.

David Glasser, the show’s executive producer and Sheridan’s longtime producing partner, tells PaperCity Fort Worth that viewers are in for a “wild ride.”

“The show has been a really special project for Taylor,” he says. “We are so proud of Season 1. For the second season, he put the pedal to the floor and did not let up for anything. If you enjoyed the characters on Season 1, get ready because you have not seen anything yet.”

Film is booming in Fort Worth, thanks to Sheridan’s 101 Studios, the recent creation of the largest operating film studio in Texas, increased film incentives, the Lone Star Film Festival, and the work of the Fort Worth Film Commission. For locals who want to see the movie magic up close, there are numerous ways to get involved. Phil Adams, who co-owns Proper Cocktail Lounge with his wife Lisa, spent two days on set as an extra for Landman Season 2.

“The professionalism on the set was amazing,” Adams recalls. “We were all made to feel important, like the show could not work without us. I can’t remember the last time I was involved in something where everyone was working together in such an amazing capacity.”

LandmanOne (1)
Taylor Sheridan’s “Landman” Season 2 is premiering this November. (Courtesy)

One Local’s Experience on the Set of Landman Season 2

Adams says he first heard about the opportunity to be an extra on one of Sheridan’s shows through word of mouth. After some of his friends worked as extras at a scene at Bowie House, he had to try it for himself. They told him to sign up at MyCastingFile.com.

“The first time is a bit crazy,” he says of his first day on set at Landman Season 2. “It’s every bit the cattle call that you might have heard it to be. You are given a rally point to show up very early to where you park, and then you are bused to the site. Once on site, you line up, check in, and are given your role. Both days, there were more than 100 extras.”

Before stepping on set, the extras are told to be absolutely silent. Adams found the experience to be exciting. There were camera crews and boom mics everywhere, and production assistants constantly reminding folks to remain quiet. Adams was paired with a local comedian and actress.

The call for “background” is the cue for extras to get into their respective role, which would often be acting like you are having a conversation or eating without making a sound. Adams compared it to dancing without the music. One scene required 22 takes. The pay came out to around $10 an hour, and the catering service was “amazing.”

After being seated next to Billy Bob Thornton for a scene, the crew realized that Adams and Thornton had nearly identical shirts on, so he was moved outside of the shot. Even with that bit of bad luck, Adams says he should be included in another shot following close behind Thornton — fingers crossed, he says.

Taylor Sheridan’s two-building SGS Studios
Taylor Sheridan’s two-building SGS Studios complex offers state-of-the-art sound stages, mill space, and production facilities in Fort Worth. (Photo: SGS/Hillwood)

Film Fort Worth Opportunities and More

For anyone seeking to break into film or just rub elbows with local filmmakers, the Fort Worth Film Commission has you covered. Regular mixers, film screenings, and other special events held throughout the year gather filmmakers and cinephiles. Film Commissioner Taylor Hardy and her team recently launched the Fort Worth Premiere Package, which helped filmmakers qualify their short films for the Oscars.

In partnership with the local film commission, Tarrant County College has launched a new film collaborative designed to connect students with hands-on opportunities in film production. The initiative, known as the TCC Film Collaborative, offers courses that lead to in-demand film industry certifications to address a shortage of qualified lighting, makeup, and construction crews in North Texas.

Adams says he’s already signing up to be an extra in one of Sheridan’s upcoming shows.

“I am trying to get into Lioness Season 3 or the new Yellowstone spinoff,” he says. “I’m signed up for a shoot in Weatherford in early October.”

