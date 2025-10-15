Telluride’s Madeline Hotel & Residences Unveils a New Membership Club and Curated Experiences

Beyond the Crest Club addition, The Madeline is leveling up the experience for guests of the hotel and its residents with some exceptional experiences curated to bring unparalleled access to the surrounding nature. (Photo by Auberge Collection)

Telluride has always been a destination to embrace laid-back luxury. The Colorado mountain town’s charm lies in its seamless blend of casual saloons and hiking-boot-adorned locals with multimillion-dollar homes and fine dining eateries. Unlike Aspen’s glossier flash, this historic little town nestled in a box canyon has long drawn travelers (many of whom are mountain-loving Texans) who prefer their luxury in a whisper.

Perched in Telluride’s Mountain Village center, Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Collection, continues to raise the bar on Telluride’s luxury offerings with this year’s debut of Crest Club, a private members club and ski community next door to the hotel.

Since its full property redesign and unveiling as part of Auberge Collection in 2021, The Madeline has redefined what luxury in the charming mountain town can mean. Madeline Hotel and Residences, and its new Crest Club, make up a stylish compound boasting 83 guest rooms and 71 two- to four-bedroom private residences and chic lounge and dining spaces – all surrounded by the soaring 14,000-foot San Juan Mountains. The ski-in, ski-out location puts guests in the heart of Telluride’s slopeside energy, while the stylish interiors deliver an escape into polished comfort.

Crest Club: Telluride’s Most Exclusive New Address

Crest Club marks the tiny mountain town’s first private ski club. Designed by Rose Ink Workshop (who is also responsible for the hotel’s cozy, chic furnishings), Crest Club feels like an elegant chalet in the French Alps. The club boasts a warm, curated great room brought to life with marble and blackened steel details and vintage alpine furniture.

The club’s jewel box is the Falcon Room, a private bar with glowing fireplaces and a rare spirits library that would be a heaven for any connoisseur. The club was built to be a haven and gathering place for members, with a vibrant après scene, with bespoke cocktails available for sipping and alpine-inspired small plates ready to be savored.

Membership at Crest Club unlocks more than just access to their elegant bar and lounge. It’s a fully redefined ski-in, ski-out experience with amenities like valet parking, private lockers with heated boot and glove dryers, a dedicated ski valet, and curated members-only programming.

Members will have the opportunity to experience private heli-skiing excursions, culinary events, and coveted first tracks on the mountain. For summer mountain lovers. the perks extend year-round, including access to The Madeline’s Alpine Swim Club, The Spa at Madeline Hotel, heated pool, and gym, plus preferred reservations at the The Timber Room, the hotel’s buzzy indoor-outdoor bar and with shearling blankets, blazing fire pits, and nightly s’mores along with Black Iron Kitchen + Bar brings Colorado ingredients to the table in elevated fashion.

Crest Club’s founding members even included Olympian Gus Kenworthy, cementing the club’s place as a hub for avid sportsmen, homeowners, and lovers of the mountain escape.

Curated Experiences Beyond The Madeline

Beyond the Crest Club addition, The Madeline is leveling things up for guests of the hotel and its residents with some exceptional experiences curated to bring unparalleled access to the surrounding nature. Sure, The Madeline offers guests the opportunity for the typical mountain activities like hiking and fly fishing in the summer and snow showing and guided nordic skiing in the winter, but the hotel goes beyond the typical for true one of a kind memory making excursions not available by any other outfitter in the area.

The Madeline’s Mountain Tea Trek takes guests on a guided hike in the mountainside forest, strolling along babbling creeksides to forage for locally grown herbs, followed by a private tea ceremony in a serene blend of wellness with wilderness. The meditative experience is sure to bring a new perspective on the surrounding nature. In the Wintertime, a curated ice climbing experience is available for guests to conquer frozen waterfalls and icy rock faces with the help of expert guides.

For those wanting to explore the nearby massive red rock formations of the northern Utah desert, the Scenic Flight & Day of Adventure in Moab experience takes guests on a private flight to explore the towering red-rock desert lands in a single unforgettable day. Guests will enjoy a scenic flight over Arches and Canyonlands National Parks before rafting the thrilling rapids of Westwater Canyon. Along the way, enjoy a chef-prepared picnic from The Madeline’s culinary team.

Telluride will always belong to travelers who crave authenticity, but The Madeline proves that luxury and authenticity aren’t mutually exclusive. With the Four Seasons Resort and Residences set to debut in Mountain Village in late 2027, it’s clear that Telluride’s luxury hotel scene is only growing. And The Madeline has firmly positioned itself as an enticing destination for discerning mountain seekers.