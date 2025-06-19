Movie on the LAwn 2
Summer movies on the lawn at The Woodlands Mall kicked off June 5 and will continue every Thursday through the summer at 7 p.m.

CLIMB Woodlands has options for every age this summer.

Relax and cool off in style while you enjoy a new movie and dine on the best cuisine at Reel Luxury Cinemas.

Feeling crafty? Pop by the Rustic Brush and get creative this summer.

Culture / Entertainment

The 10 Coolest Things To Do In The Woodlands This Summer — Indoors and Even Texas Outdoor Fun

From Climbing Walls To Virtual Worlds and Movie Palaces

BY // 06.18.25
It is getting hotter, kids home from school are growing bored, everyone’s looking for an escape. . .  yes, summer has hit full force. What’s one to do? In The Woodlands, there are plenty of ways to still chill out. Whether you’re looking for air-conditioned retreats or willing to brace the great Texas outdoors, a wonderland of options beckon.

These are The Coolest Things To Do In The Woodlands This Summer:

 

The Woodlands Mall

1201 Lake Woodlands Dr, #700
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

281-363-3363

Website

Summer movie nights on the lawn at The Woodlands Mall are off to a great start. Don't miss the next one, every Thursday at 7 p.m.

Summer movie nights on the Woodlands Mall lawn are an every Thursday thing starting at 7 pm all summer long. These family-friendly flicks are free (as long as the weather cooperates storm wise), and there are also giveaways, activities and treats while supplies last.

Everyone is welcome to set up chairs and blankets for a more comfortable outdoor viewing experiencing too. For the full list of movies playing, go here.

Reel Luxury Cinemas

9595 Six Pines Drive, Suite 8200
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

832-924-8499

Website

Reel Luxury Cinemas Seating

Recline, dine, and relax inside at Reel Luxury Cinema this summer.

Speaking of movies, if you’d rather relax indoors and catch the latest show, there are several outstanding movie theaters in The Woodlands. But for a more upscale movie experience, check out Reel Luxury Cinemas.

This distinctive dine-in theater boasts plush recliners and an ultra-lux front row love seat style chaise lounges, privacy pods, comfy blankets and more. Prices are reduced for matinees, perfect to escape the worst of the Texas summer heat. Legit food options and cocktails are the icing on the cake.

PALA Pickleball

20100 Holzwarth Rd
Spring, TX 77388  |  Map

 

800-344-4179

Website

The Woodlands is home to many pickleball courts, both inside and outside. The inside options are a great way to beat the heat this summer.

Beat the heat while you work up a sweat at one of PALA's 11 indoor pickleball courts.

Indoor and outdoor pickleball courts abound in The Woodlands area, and this phenomenon is great way to burn off energy. PALA offers one of the most extensive indoor options with 11 climate-controlled courts.

It is open Mondays through Saturdays from 7 am to 10 pm, and Sundays from 7 am to 8 pm.

Need more pickleball options? Here is a guide to the best courts in The Woodlands area.

CLIMB Woodlands

7515 Oak Bluff Drive, Suite C
Magnolia, TX 77354  |  Map

 

832-521-3131

Website

CLIMB Woodlands

Beat the heat and climb indoors at CLIMB Woodlands this summer.

There may not be actual mountains to scale in The Woodlands, but at CLIMB Woodlands you can beat the heat and strengthen your muscles at the same time.

This unique and fun indoor rock climbing gym has a variety of rock walls for all abilities and skill levels. Whether you’re looking to just have fun or push yourself to new heights, there’s something for everyone.

CLIMB offers several membership options, as well as day passes, with no reservations required. There are also packages for birthday parties, corporate events, group events, lock-ins and more.

CLIMB is open to the public from noon to 9 pm Mondays through Fridays, 10 am to 8 pm on Saturdays, and 1 pm to 6 pm on Sundays. Members also get their own additional hours from 10 am to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 8 am to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 10 am to 1 pm on Sundays.

Immersive Gamebox

The Woodlands Mall, Unit 3001, 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

713-396-0951

Website

Immersive Game Box

Fun for every age, you can escape reality (and the heat) at Immersive Gamebox this summer. (Photo courtesy of Immersive Gamebox)

Immersive Gamebox, located in the Woodlands Mall, is a great option for those who want to jump out of the heat and into an alternate reality.

Unlike with your typical video game experience, at Immersive Gamebox you get to be the controller with you playing in VR. There are game options for every skill and type of outing you’re looking for.

This game land is open from 11 am to 9 pm Mondays through Fridays, 10 am to 10 pm on Saturdays, and 11 am to 8 pm on Sundays.

Go here for a full list of the games available and all the options.

Spring Creek Nature Center

1300 Riley Fuzzel Rd
Spring, TX 77386  |  Map

 

281-364-4225

Website

Spring Creek Nature Center

At Spring Creek Nature Center you can experience wildlife both inside and outside.

Explore nature on one of the many trails of the 12,000-acre conservation land that makes up the Spring Creek Greenway. Or, if the heat is too much to bear, head inside the nature center, open from 9 am to 4 pm Tuesdays through Saturdays for a more climate controlled experience.

While indoors, learn more about the reptiles that slither around the area and observe them safely behind glass. To learn more about events happening, such as story time and other educational opportunities, go here.

The Rustic Brush – The Woodlands

27326 Robinson Rd, Ste. 107A
Oak Ridge North, TX 77385  |  Map

 

281-402-1202

Website

Rustic Brush

Get those creative juices flowing this summer when you stop by the Rustic Brush in The Woodlands.

Feeling creative? The Rustic Brush is a place to cool off indoors and try out a new project. There are both specialty workshops to learn a new skill and open workshops to pick an endeavor of your choosing.

Hours and workshops vary. Check out the Rustic Brush website to see the full calendar.

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

2005 Lake Robbins Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

281-364-3010

Website

Pavilion

It's always a good time at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, and there's a great lineup for summer.

There is no shortage of major concerts, shows and festivals happening at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion this summer. Enjoy your summer nights to the fullest with themed shows, orchestra performances and major acts. Whether you score a covered seat near the stage or post up on the lawn, this outdoor amphitheater delivers the sound.

Go here for the full calendar and ticket info.

George and Cynthia Woods Mitchell Library

8125 Ashlane Way
The Woodlands, TX 77382  |  Map

 

936-442-7728

Website

Library

There's something for everyone at the George and Cynthia Woods Mitchell Library this summer.

Cool off by diving into a good book at the George and Cynthia Woods Mitchell Library in the heart of The Woodlands. In addition to a vast array of books to peruse, there are also events all summer long.

This Woodlands library is open from 9 am to 9 pm Mondays through Thursdays, and 9 am to 5 pm Fridays and Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays.

Activate – The Woodlands

The Woodlands

536 Sawdust , Suite C
Spring, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Activate MegaGrid 4

The MegaGrid room is the largest of Activate Gaming's rooms, and has plenty of space for groups of five.

Activate allows players to enter”the game and become the player. Jump, climb, problem solve and laugh, as you and your friends move between challenges. Each dynamic game room has interactive technology that reacts in real time, ensuring an adrenaline-filled adventure.

Before players begin, they’ll get an electronic wristband. This is Activate’s version of player cards, tracking gaming activities and achievements to help players climb the leaderboards while staying laser-focused on fun.

Choose the game room, select the level of difficulty and you’re in, Games are for those aged six and up. Kids under 13 must have an adult present at the facility.

Activate is open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 am to 10 pm and Fridays through Sundays from 10 am to 11 pm.  You can book a reservation online.

