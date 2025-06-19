The 10 Coolest Things To Do In The Woodlands This Summer — Indoors and Even Texas Outdoor Fun

There may not be actual mountains to scale in The Woodlands, but at CLIMB Woodlands you can beat the heat and strengthen your muscles at the same time.

This unique and fun indoor rock climbing gym has a variety of rock walls for all abilities and skill levels. Whether you’re looking to just have fun or push yourself to new heights, there’s something for everyone.

CLIMB offers several membership options, as well as day passes, with no reservations required. There are also packages for birthday parties, corporate events, group events, lock-ins and more.

CLIMB is open to the public from noon to 9 pm Mondays through Fridays, 10 am to 8 pm on Saturdays, and 1 pm to 6 pm on Sundays. Members also get their own additional hours from 10 am to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 8 am to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 10 am to 1 pm on Sundays.