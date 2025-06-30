Inside The American Club in Kohler, Wisconsin — Former 1920s Housing For Kolher Employees, The Revitalized Luxury Hotel Is A Must-Visit

The Straits Course hosted the 2004, 2010, and 2015 PGA Championships, and the 2021 Ryder Cup.

Kohler Waters Spa is a modern wellness sanctuary with literally all the bells and whistles of an innovative bathroom industrial titan.

There are many hotels that once served another purpose, magically transformed into hospitality havens that honor their past while embracing modern comforts. The American Club in picturesque Wisconsin is an enticing example. What was once family housing for Kohler Company employees in the 1920s, this charming red brick compound has been revitalized into a luxury hotel nestled within the famed housewares and design headquarters.

With historic roots tied to one of America’s most important housewares companies, the hotel now reigns as the Midwest’s only AAA Five Diamond Resort Hotel, known for its championship golf, world-class spa, fine dining, and charming historic design.

The World of Kohler

The American Club is the proud hospitality centerpiece of Destination Kohler, the luxury resort within the town of Kohler, Wisconsin, that houses the legendary company’s corporate offices, manufacturing facilities, design showrooms, and the charming small town many employees call home.

The American Club offers a unique immersion in a living, working brand and is a result of Kohler’s vision to offer the finest Midwest hospitality, backed by their philosophy of gracious living and community building. The curated Kohler experience beckons interior design geeks, golf enthusiasts, and savvy spa goers, and any discerning traveler looking for a classic American getaway with historic roots and contemporary elegance.

Kohler Designed Rooms

Each guest room at The American Club delights with thoughtful amenities and design touches that are signatures of the Kohler Brand. The rooms are decorated to be sophisticated with a warm, cozy feel and outfitted with the latest and greatest Kohler products. Well-appointed suites feature enormous soaking tubs and innovative shower systems that make the hotel bathroom something special.

The American Club’s adults-only Carriage House adjacent to the main building, is located above Kohler Waters Spa for wellness lovers to be in the action.

Kohler Waters Spa

If The American Club is the showpiece of Destination Kohler, then Kohler Waters Spa is its crown jewel. The award winning spa is a modern wellness sanctuary with literally all the bells and whistles of an innovative bathroom industrial titan.

The facilities feature an extensive hydrotherapy circuit, including a coed relaxation pool with an eight-foot waterfall, steam rooms infused with eucalyptus, and state-of-the-art saunas and cold plunge pools. The recently renovated fourth floor now includes a stunning KLAFS Ice Cave and infrared sauna, alongside premium amenities that make the spa experience truly transformative. Even the locker rooms boast digitized showers, where pressure and temperature can be adjusted on a touchscreen.

Kohler Water Spa’s treatment menu is extensive, boasting the best of traditional massage and body treatments as well as treatments that are made great by Kohler products.

The Fire and Ice experience features a full-body treatment under the KOHLER Custom Vichy shower, where exfoliating mitts remove dead skin cells while peppermint-infused ice spheres energize the body, concluding with alternating warm and cold water designed to stimulate metabolism and boost immunity.

The signature “Kohler Bathing” treatments, including the Stillness Bath, Acoustic Bath, and River Bath, are unique experiences that elevate the simple act of bathing into a therapeutic meditation.

Championship Golf with a Lake Michigan View

Another very shiny jewel in the Destination Kohler crown are its four championship golf courses. Whistling Straits offers the Straights and the Irish courses, Blackwolf Run offers The River and Meadow Valleys courses, and The Baths provides a 10-hole par-3 course perfect for honing short games or enjoying a relaxed round.

The Straits Course hosted the 2004, 2010, and 2015 PGA Championships, and the 2021 Ryder Cup, where Team United States secured a record 19–9 victory.

Non-golfers can still be lucky enough to soak up these award-winning views by enjoying lunch or dinner at the restaurants within the Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run clubhouses.

Kohler Fine Dining

The American Club ensures its dining is as much of an experience as its golf and spa. Its Wisconsin Room restaurant is an elevated take on a classic Midwest steakhouse, while The Immigrant is a fine dining experience with a tasting menu that honest the rich history of the property.

For more casual fare, guests can enjoy the charm of the Horse & Plow pub with some quintessential Wisconsin cheese curds and local brews or discover the Greenhouse Café, a delightful stained-glass coffee shop nestled in the brick-walled courtyard garden that feels like a European secret tucked into the Midwest.

Within the destination is also River Wildlife, a distinguished private recreational clubhouse on 500 acres of unsoiled land along the Sheboygan river. The picturesque cottage style clubhouse offers a sophisticated dinner experience in the forest that is only available to members and guests of American Club.

Just an hour away from Milwaukee and around two and a half hours from Chicago, The American Club can be a convenient jaunt for Texans looking to get a true taste of the Midwest and coveted access to award-winning golf and spa experiences.