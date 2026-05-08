The American Rodeo and 2026 PBR World Finals Bring Top Talent & VIP Experiences to North Texas This Month

Sean Gleason: "Fort Worth is the heart of cowboy country, and PBR is the leading cowboy sport." (Courtesy)

Jackie Crawford: " If you enjoy the process and what it takes to be part of this sport, that way of life is really going to pay off." (Courtesy)

The American Rodeo blends traditional rodeo events like bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing, and breakaway roping with one of the richest prize structures in western sports. (Courtesy)

The 2026 PBR World Finals are already underway at Cowtown Coliseum, with championship rounds set for Dickies Arena from May 14 through 17. (Courtesy)

Bareback bronc rider Rocker Steiner is one of many athletes competing at this year’s The American Rodeo. (Courtesy)

For fans of bull riding, tie-down roping, and other rodeo events, May is not a month to miss in North Texas. The 2026 PBR World Finals are already underway in Fort Worth, and another major championship is just weeks away. The American Rodeo will bring million-dollar stakes and many of rodeo’s top athletes to Arlington’s Globe Life Field for a two-day championship event on May 22 and 23. Here’s what to expect.

Why The American Rodeo Stands Apart

The American Rodeo blends traditional rodeo events like bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing, and breakaway roping with one of the richest prize structures in western sports. Unlike rodeos built strictly around season standings, The American Rodeo gives lesser-known qualifiers a shot at competing against top-ranked professionals for more than $3.6 million in prize money, including a potential $1 million bonus.

Twenty-four-time world champion roper Jackie Crawford began training for her sport around the age of 12. She is best known for breakaway roping, which is a timed event where a rider ropes a calf as quickly as possible.

There’s no “clocking in and out” when it comes to training for roping, she tells PaperCity Fort Worth.

“This is like no other sport,” she says. “My job never stops. We have to keep good practice cattle, horses underneath us, rigs going, and all of that falls on our shoulders.”

The sport and opportunities for women have grown significantly over the course of her career, she says, adding that female ropers can now make a full-time living in the industry. Crawford also notes that The American Rodeo stands apart because it gives both established professionals and lesser-known qualifiers a shot at major prize money.

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As one of the sport’s most accomplished breakaway ropers, she offers simple advice for anyone hoping to follow a similar path:

“Fall in love with the process, not the outcome,” she says. “You’re going to spend a lot more time losing than winning. If you enjoy the process and what it takes to be part of this sport, that way of life is really going to pay off.”

Premium Experiences at The American Rodeo

For those seeking an upscale experience, The American Rodeo offers four options.

Gold Seats : Gold Level Seating places guests within the first three rows of the lower concourse and includes backstage access, opportunities to meet the athletes, entry to a premium club lounge, and arena floor access during the halftime concert.

: Gold Level Seating places guests within the first three rows of the lower concourse and includes backstage access, opportunities to meet the athletes, entry to a premium club lounge, and arena floor access during the halftime concert. Infield Party Zone : The American Rodeo’s Infield Experience gives fans arena-side access to a western-themed party zone inside Globe Life Field, complete with barbecue, drinks, games, and other activities along the stadium’s left-field side. Food and beverages are sold separately from the ticket price.

: The American Rodeo’s Infield Experience gives fans arena-side access to a western-themed party zone inside Globe Life Field, complete with barbecue, drinks, games, and other activities along the stadium’s left-field side. Food and beverages are sold separately from the ticket price. Dust Kickers : Available exclusively on Friday night, the Dust Kickers ticket package includes premium rodeo seating in sections 128 and 129, along with arena floor access for the post-show concert at Globe Life Field.

: Available exclusively on Friday night, the Dust Kickers ticket package includes premium rodeo seating in sections 128 and 129, along with arena floor access for the post-show concert at Globe Life Field. Premium Dirt Suites: Premium Dirt Suites offer one of the most exclusive ways to experience The American Rodeo, pairing upscale hospitality with close access to the rodeo and live music performances at Globe Life Field. The package includes arena floor concert access on Friday night, dining and cocktails in the American Lounge, commemorative gifts, and meet-and-greets with rodeo athletes. For Premium Dirt Suite inquiries, contact info@tetonridge.com.

Inside the 2026 PBR World Finals

The 2026 PBR World Finals are already underway at Cowtown Coliseum, with championship rounds set for Dickies Arena from May 14 through 17. This year also marks the launch of the Premier Women’s Rodeo Championship under the PBR umbrella, bringing events like breakaway roping, barrel racing, women’s ranch bronc riding, and women’s bull riding to Fort Worth. Under CEO and Commissioner Sean Gleason, PBR has expanded into a major international western sports brand with more than 100 million annual viewers worldwide.

Part of that growth may stem from PBR’s decision to relocate its headquarters to Fort Worth in 2024, a move Sean Gleason tells us was a “no-brainer.”

“Fort Worth is the heart of cowboy country, and PBR is the leading cowboy sport,” he says. “Making all our key strategic decisions from the epicenter of cowboy culture is the best place on the planet for PBR to have our headquarters. Each year, PBR helps program hundreds of events at Cowtown Coliseum, a stone’s throw from our Mule Alley headquarters. Beyond the events at Cowtown, the Texas Rattlers, a founding team and 2023 Champions in the PBR Teams league, play their homestand at beautiful Dickies Arena.”

PBR continues to generate new, younger audiences, even in regions of the country without an established history of rodeos, something Gleason attributes to the sport’s “short, intense, high-stakes action.” PBR has embraced high-production shows that blend music, pyrotechnics, and entertainment for an experience similar to professional wrestling.

“A lot of [our popularity] comes down to the values rooted in cowboy culture and the opportunity to showcase our riders’ personalities and lives beyond the dirt,” he adds. “We focus heavily on immersive storytelling that creates emotional connections extending far beyond the sport itself. We’re excited about Premier Women’s Rodeo and expanding its reach through our recent partnerships. Audiences respond very strongly to women athletes’ stories. We aim to make women’s Western sports more accessible to audiences who didn’t grow up around rodeo culture.”

Premium Experiences at Dickies Arena

The final rounds at Dickies Arena offer premium seating and experiences.

The Chute Deck: Offering the best view of the contest, the Chute Deck places viewers 15 feet from the action. Spaces are limited to 25 people.

Dirt Suites: These ground-level suites are all-inclusive, with food and adult beverages provided for groups and private parties.

The Cage: For those bold enough to sit on the arena floor, The Cage offers an enclosed space and a seat in the heart of the competition.

Elite Seats: PBR Elite Seats include premium views near the arena action along with pre-show access, food and beverage vouchers, and complimentary merchandise.

Whether you prefer box seating with bar service or ground-floor views, there’s no wrong way to enjoy these two iconic rodeo events.