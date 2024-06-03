Culture / Entertainment

The Best Pizza-Making Classes in Dallas

Create Your Own Pie at These Favorite Restaurants and Italian Grocery Stores

BY // 06.03.24
Mister O1

Miami-based Mister O1 is known for its star-shaped pizzas. (Courtesy of Mister O1)

Summer is the time to find some fun indoor activities to while away the sweltering hot days in Texas. Thankfully, Dallas has plenty of pizza-making classes you can take to learn something new and enjoy your delicious work afterward. From Neapolitan to Roman-style pies, these are the best pizza-making classes in Dallas.

Mister O1

Turtle Creek Village and Grapevine

One of our new favorite local pizza joints, Mister O1, has a pizza school offering classes for amateurs ages 15 and older. The professional chef-led class lasts three hours and includes a chef’s hat, apron, complimentary beer and wine, and time to enjoy your pizza at the end of class. Each student will also receive a certificate of accomplishment from Mister O1’s master pizza chef Renato Viola. Located at Turtle Creek Village and Grapevine, classes take place on select dates you can find here. The price is $195 per individual or $350 for two people.

best pizza in dallas
Partenope Ristorante is a favorite pizza spot in downtown Dallas. (Photo by Emily Loving)

Partenope

Downtown Dallas

Dallas’ Partenope also offers a great Neapolitan-style pizza-making class at its downtown location every Saturday at 2 pm. For $100 per person (plus tax), you’ll enjoy an hour-long class to learn how to make a pizza, as well as a take-home recipe with dough to use at home.

091 EATALY_DALLAS (31) (Photo by Allison David)
A variety of pizzas, including fried pizza, can be found at La Pizza & La Pasta. (Photo by Allison David)

Eataly

NorthPark Center

Head to NorthPark Center for a pizza-making class at Eataly Dallas. The Italian grocery store offers classes for Neapolitan and Roman-style pies throughout the month. For $85 per person, the hour-and-a-half Neapolitan class will be led by a pizzaioli from Rossopomodoro. They’ll teach you how to create and shape dough while sharing the history of Neapolitan-style pizza. Your creation will be fired on the spot and then you’ll get to enjoy your pizza with wine or beer and one antipasto. You’ll also get to take fresh pizza dough home with recipe cards and tasting notes.

