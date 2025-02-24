The Best St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations in Dallas

SusieCakes will offer its special Green Velvet cupcake just for St. Patrick's Day in Dallas. (Courtesy)

From the annual Mavs St. Patrick’s Parade to 5k runs and dining specials, these are the best St. Paddy’s Day celebrations in Dallas.

2025 Dallas Mavs St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival

The 44th annual Dallas Mavs St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival returns on Saturday, March 15. Thousands head to Greenville Avenue to attend this annual event that has been going on for 44 years. The parade starts at Blackwell Street and ends at SMU Boulevard at Central Expressway. Afterward, the official parade concert takes place at Energy Square.

St. Paddy’s Day Dash

Get a 5K run in before the St. Patrick’s Day parties with this annual dash. For 30 years, locals have been running down Greenville wearing green to finish at a celebration of green beer, music, and food.

Lower Greenville St. Patrick’s Block Party

From 9 am to 6 pm on March 15, Vanderbilt to Vickery Association will host its annual block party with beer tents, three music stages, and eight local participating bars and restaurants (Dodie’s, The Dubliner, Stan’s Blue Note, Terilli’s, Halcyon, Christies, Sister, and Goodwins). Gate admission is $20 cash only.

Paddy at The Village

Head to The Village Dallas from noon to 6 pm on March 15 for the ultimate St. Patrick’s Day party. There will be live music, food and drink specials, and games. The event is free to attend, but RSVP to secure your spot (and have the chance to win a $100 gift card valid at Over Under and The Sandy Pickle). Ages 21 and up only.

Food & Drink Specials

Swing by The Charlotte after the Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade for a special green Shamrock Martini.

Local bakeries are also baking up special St. Paddy’s Day treats. From March 1 through 17, SusieCakes is offering a Guinness cupcake topped with shamrock sprinkles. Other festive treats include shamrock frosted sugar cookies, St. Patrick’s mini cupcakes, and the St. Patrick’s Cupcake Decorating Kit, featuring 12 unfrosted cupcakes, sprinkles, and buttercream for DIY fun. And more exclusively, they’ll launch a Green Velvet Cupcake available from March 15 through 17.

Society Bakery is also offering several St. Patrick’s Day-themed baked goods through March 17 including Guinness cupcakes, chocolate mint layer cake, Pot of Gold Rainbow Cupcakes, shamrock cakes, and Andes mint brownies.