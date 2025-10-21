Modern Mahjong Parlor The Charleston Club Opens in Dallas

The Charleston Club is now open at 4706 West Lovers Lane. (Photo by Bruno, Snap The Picture )

Rocchio describes The Charleston Club as "a happy, welcoming space with great vibes – one we hope people will want to visit again and again!" (Photo by Bruno, Snap The Picture )

The light and bright bungalow is located on West Lovers Lane. (Photo by Bruno, Snap The Picture )

Rocchio collaborated with Amy Bailey of Phelans, who helped refine many of the interior details. (Photo by Bruno, Snap The Picture )

Guests can book a four-person table for two or more hours of play. (Photo by Bruno, Snap The Picture )

"There’s no membership required, as I wanted The Charleston Club to be a truly inclusive community," Rocchio says. (Photo by Bruno, Snap The Picture )

The Charleston Club owner Lisa Rocchio learned to play mahjong just before the pandemic. (Photo by Bruno, Snap The Picture )

The Charleston Club also serves as a game table design studio, featuring 10 table designs from both local and national designers. (Photo by Bruno, Snap The Picture )

"The Charleston Club is designed for that — a welcoming space to play with friends, host private events, or gather for birthdays and company get-togethers." (Photo by Bruno, Snap The Picture )

The Charleston Club is a modern mahjong parlor — a place for people to gather together for community, connection, and curated retail. (Photo by Bruno, Snap The Picture )

BAM! Another business in Dallas just called mahjong!

Yesterday, local philanthropic and community leader Lisa Rocchio officially opened the doors of her new venture, The Charleston Club. Located in a bungalow on West Lovers Lane, The Charleston Club is a modern mahjong parlor — a place for people to gather together for community, connection, and curated retail (it is Dallas after all!).

We recently chatted with Rocchio, who happily spilled the tea about the hottest club in town.

What is your mahjong origin story? When did you fall in love with the game?

I’ve been playing mahjong for about six years. I learned just before the pandemic, and during that time, my friends and I would play online to stay connected. At its heart, mahjong is about community and connecting with friends while giving your brain a workout. What I love most is that it appeals to all ages — I recently hosted a nine-year-old’s birthday party and a group of women in their 80s! There aren’t many activities that bridge generations like that. Plus, the game’s rich cultural history, spanning decades, makes it all the more fascinating.

What was the inspiration for opening The Charleston Club? What is your vision for the space and how it will be used?

My mom plays mahjong with her group at our church’s community center, but when it was under construction last spring, they suddenly had nowhere to play. That’s when the idea hit me: to create a space where people of all ages could come together. These days, so many people crave community but don’t always want the pressure of hosting at home.

The Charleston Club is designed for that — a welcoming space to play with friends, host private events, or gather for birthdays and company get-togethers. We’ll also host trunk shows throughout the year in partnership with Kimberley Schlegel Whitman of Trunk Curated. Kim has a wonderful network of designers eager to showcase their work in Dallas, and our space is the perfect setting, making it a natural collaboration.

The Charleston Club also serves as a game table design studio, featuring 10 table designs from both local and national designers. Each has its own unique features and price point, so whether you’re a casual player or a collector, you’ll find something that fits your style.

Tell us about the interior design process. Who did you work with, what inspired you, and how did it all come to life?

I’ve always loved interior design and consider it a true hobby, but I also know when to call in the professionals! For the remodel and brand aesthetic, I worked closely with Carla Fonts of Dunbar Road, whose exquisite taste has always inspired me (she even designed my current mahjong table). I also collaborated with Amy Bailey of Phelans, who helped refine many of the interior details.

My goal was to create a space that feels comfortable, cozy, and inclusive — like walking into a friend’s living room. I also knew from the start that it had to be in a little cottage on Lovers Lane, and once I found it, I didn’t look anywhere else.

Do people need to be members? Do they need a reservation? Do you do drop-in play?

There’s no membership required, as I wanted The Charleston Club to be a truly inclusive community. While reservations aren’t required, they’re strongly encouraged so we can manage the flow of players. You can easily book a table online to play with friends, or join one of our Open Play sessions, where individuals can sign up and be matched with others. We also offer Guided Open Play with instruction from a teacher, as well as beginner, advanced, and private lessons for all skill levels.

Why do you think Dallas became such a hub for mahjong?

Dallas has truly become a hub for mahjong! One reason is that there are more than seven mahjong tile manufacturers based right here in the city. The Mahjong Line, a Dallas-based company, really led the way – helping spark the mahjong craze not only locally but across the entire country.

What is your favorite set of tiles?

There are so many incredible companies! I did a deep dive and was thrilled to discover that many are women-owned. The support from local women founders has been overwhelming, and I love being able to support fellow female entrepreneurs. Right now, I’m especially fond of Miss Cowgirl from Miss Mahjong, as well as the playful Après Ski tile sets from Charleston Mahjong Club. And I can’t forget to mention our amazing holiday sets in stock — they’re so fun and festive!

Anything else we should know about The Charleston Club?

The Charleston Club is truly a place to game, gather, and shop! Our retail selection is carefully curated, whether you’re looking for a new mahjong set, a travel set, a stylish bag, or any of the many accessories that go with it. It’s a happy, welcoming space with great vibes – one we hope people will want to visit again and again!

The Charleston Club is now open at 4706 West Lovers Lane.