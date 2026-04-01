Texas Gets Its First EDITION Hotel and $1.5 Million-Plus Residences at New Uptown Dallas Development

The 2.5-acre site that the hotel and development will sit on has direct access to the Katy Trail. (Photo by Binyan Studios)

Chalk Hill recently announced EDITION Hotels as its hotel and residential flag for its new Uptown Dallas development. (Rendering photo by Binyan Studios) (Photo by Binyan Studios)

About a month ago, Kaizen Development Partners unveiled updated plans for a new mixed-use development in Uptown Dallas. Located at 3031 N. Harwood Street (the former KERA space), the announcement said that Chalk Hill will bring a 400,000 square foot office tower, 60 branded luxury condominiums, a 214-key luxury hotel, retail, and food & beverage offerings across two “architecturally distinct” towers. Now, we know what the five-star hotel and residential brand partner that Chalk Hill has been boasting will be: The Dallas EDITION Hotel, alongside The Residences at The Dallas EDITION — the Marriott luxury brand’s first foray into Texas.

EDITION was “conceived by legendary hotel impresario Ian Schrager in partnership with Marriott International. EDITION is internationally recognized for redefining modern luxury through emotional design, cultural resonance, and intuitive service,” says an opening release. There are currently locations all over the world, from New York to Madrid to Singapore. No two of their hotels are alike.

Inside The Dallas EDITION Hotel

The 2.5-acre site that Chalk Hill will be situated on has direct access to the Katy Trail. The Dallas EDITION Hotel will feature a restaurant & bar, ballroom, meeting spaces, “cinematic” pool deck, and full-service spa “anchored by hydrotherapy and recovery-focused amenities.” There will also be a well-being center with fitness and longevity experiences guided by a Wellness Concierge. Residents will receive preferred access to the hotel’s culinary programs and wellness offerings.

“The work we are doing with EDITION is a tribute to the city’s evolution and the legacy we are helping shape,” states Derrick Evers, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Kaizen Development Partners. “With its history, scale, and visibility, Chalk Hill demanded a thoughtful, design-driven approach. By bringing EDITION to Texas for the first time, we are creating a destination where global sophistication meets Dallas soul.”

The Residences

Residences will start at $1.5 million for one-bedroom units. Interiors are designed by bonetti/kozerski architecture, the firm behind several EDITION properties worldwide. They’ll bring “their signature language of material integrity and refined minimalism to Texas.” Architecture is led by BOKA Powell, “whose four decades of shaping the Dallas skyline bring deep local knowledge to the global collaboration.” And landscape architecture is by SWA in collaboration with SCDA, integrating “biophilic design principles, drawing nature upward into terraces, gardens, and elevated outdoor spaces throughout the property.”

Each of the 60 residences will offer a private terrace, while the 6,866 square foot penthouse on the 29th floor boasts more than 3,300 square feet of private outdoor space — crowned by a glass pavilion on top.

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Marriott has been popping up all over Dallas in the last several years. In 2020, the Marriott Dallas Uptown debuted on Fairmount Street. A couple of years later, the city gained its first JW Marriott downtown. In 2025, the storied Stoneleigh Hotel announced that it would be undergoing a multi-million-dollar renovation and would join Marriott’s Autograph Collection. And earlier this year, HALL Arts Hotel transitioned to an Autograph as well.

Again, this will be the Marriott brand’s first EDITION property in the Lone Star State, and we’re excited to see what they’ll come up with for the new Uptown Dallas destination — expected to open in 2028.