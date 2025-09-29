The Houstonian Club Unveils Sleek New Locker Rooms for Resident Members

At The Houstonian, members can focus on their mental, physical, and emotional renewal from the moment they enter to the moment they leave.

The Houstonian Club just got even more luxurious, if that was even possible. Houston’s premier health and fitness club, catering to all ages, athletic levels, and interests, has been known for elevating fitness since its opening in 1978. With more than 185,000 square feet of space, the Club has continued to raise the bar when it comes to health, wellness, fitness, and innovation.

And now, The Houstonian Club is unveiling its latest luxury: completely renovated locker rooms for its Resident Members, its higher tier of membership. Last renovated in 2009, these new locker rooms align with the campus’s value of progress and build on the campus’s larger-scale renovation completed in 2022.

With Forney Construction as the general contractor and Fabiano Designs as the architects bringing The Houstonian Club locker rooms to life, members enjoy a whole new look and feel. Updated finishes, furnishings, flooring, ceilings, and lighting beckon its members. New expansive and tranquil “Quiet Lounges” are perfect for gathering and relaxing with friends. Light-filled locker areas, luxurious wet and dry vanities, lit mirrors, and elegant millwork make getting ready for work or a night out after your workout enjoyable. Need a touch of privacy? Members will find additional private offices and workspaces throughout the locker rooms.

Also new to the locker rooms? Two new cold plunges and body dryers in each locker room for the ultimate rejuvenation. With the growing popularity of contrast therapy and recovery, these new amenities continue to showcase how The Houstonian is leading the way in wellness and staying on the cutting edge of fitness. Finish your workout in the entirely new wet areas, with larger dry saunas for an enhanced healing experience.

At The Houstonian, members can focus on their mental, physical, and emotional renewal from the moment they enter to the moment they leave, all while enjoying the finest of amenities.