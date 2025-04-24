Indulge In The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa’s New Wellness Journeys

Trellis Spa offers pools, lounge areas and saunas, allowing guests to relax for a few hours or the whole day. (Photo by Emil Jraissati, 5+8)

The Houstonian Club offers over 180 weekly group classes, yoga and Pilates studios, aquatic programs, and a full range of racquet sports. (Photo by Emil Jraissati, 5+8)

The immersive retreats are highly curated to help individuals and couples live longer, healthier lives. (Photo by Emil Jraissati, 5+8)

One of Texas’ most luxurious resorts, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is about to get even more swoonworthy. If you’re looking for a chance to recharge, re-energize, and re-engage, the hotel’s newly debuted Wellness Journeys beckon.

The immersive retreats are highly curated to help people live longer, healthier lives. Who doesn’t like the sound of that? Set on the hotel‘s 27-acre urban oasis, wellness-seekers will be surrounded by lush, forested views in a peaceful and tranquil setting that complements the retreat’s transformative offerings.

The Wellness Journeys are guided by a dedicated wellness concierge. Guests can customize their journey or choose one of three paths to fit their unique needs: Stress-Burnout-Reset, Sleep-Clarity-Recovery, or Longevity-Rejuvenation-Renewal. In true Houstonian fashion, the all-inclusive retreats leave no detail untouched. Everything from meals to classes to spa sessions is carefully coordinated to create a stress-free and seamless experience.

At the root of The Houstonian’s Wellness Journeys are connection, personalized service, and, of course, Southern hospitality. Wellness Journey practitioners use cutting-edge health tools and technology to learn about each guest. They’re then able to create highly customized programs tailored to their individual paths.

The Stress-Burnout-Reset retreat is focused on fitness. It offers a guided meditation experience, restorative yoga practices, hydrating IV treatments, and massages designed to rejuvenate the mind, body, and spirit.

The Sleep-Clarity-Recovery retreat concentrates on mental and physical restoration of the body. With tailored spa and therapy offerings, it’s designed to lower guests’ cortisol levels and reinforce a sense of peace.

The Longevity-Rejuvenation-Renewal retreat is for those seeking a combination of mindful experiences and cutting-edge technology. Designed to optimize self-care, improve endurance, and enhance vitality, guests leave feeling a new sense of self.

Wellness Journey retreats include luxurious accommodations in the newly renovated guest rooms at The Houstonian Hotel. This Forbes Four-Star property was recognized as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas by Travel + Leisure. Guests also have full access to the exclusive Houstonian Club, the only fitness center in Texas to hold the distinction of being a Platinum Club of America. The 185,000-square-foot club offers over 180 weekly group classes, yoga and Pilates studios, aquatic programs, and a full range of racquet sports.

In addition, a thoughtful collection of spa services will be tailored to each retreat participant at Trellis Spa, Texas’ largest luxury spa. The 26,500-square-foot spa offers full-service facial and body services, tranquil lounging areas, as well as soaking pools and a garden. Wellness seekers can also indulge in modalities at The Covery, which offers innovative therapies to enhance and optimize recovery, self-care, and longevity.

Wellness Journey package rates vary depending upon the journey chosen, and three-day journeys start at $4,750 for single occupancy and $7,700 for double occupancy (with two occupants participating). Wellness Retreats bring healthy eating to the forefront with a daily food and beverage credit at any one of the five on-site dining outlets. Signature Wellness Journey gifts enhance your experience during your stay and after your return home. Packages include a complimentary night before the journey start day for arrival and orientation.

Reservations should be made at least 30 days before the desired stay date so that the Wellness Concierge can secure and personalize all included resort amenities, appointments, services, and therapies.

It’s time to reset and relax before the summer.