Enter to Win a Two Night Stay In a Luxury Suite at The Lancaster Hotel

And now, you have the chance to celebrate with The Lancaster by entering PaperCity’s Sweepstakes.

One winner will enjoy a two-night stay in the spacious and finely decorated Director’s Suite complete with room service breakfast, a custom-scented Lancaster candle, a bottle of premium champagne, and a gift card to enjoy a meal at Cultivated F+B in the hotel.

To mark the occasion, we’re partnering with Houston’s No. 1 historic hotel to give one lucky winner and a guest the chance to enjoy a coveted stay in one of its luxurious suites and experience the true excellence of the property firsthand.

This November, Houston’s storied Lancaster Hotel celebrates 100 years of welcoming guests from near and far—marking a century of timeless hospitality.

In need of a hotel getaway complete with five-star service and luxury amenities? This November, Houston’s storied Lancaster Hotel celebrates 100 years of welcoming guests from near and far — marking a century of timeless hospitality. To mark the occasion, we’re partnering with Houston’s No. 1 historic hotel to give one lucky winner and a guest the chance to enjoy a coveted stay in one of its luxurious suites and experience the true excellence of the property firsthand.

One winner will enjoy a two-night stay in the spacious and finely decorated Director’s Suite, complete with room service breakfast, a custom-scented Lancaster candle, a bottle of premium champagne, and a gift card to enjoy a meal at Cultivated F+B in the hotel.

And now, you have the chance to celebrate with The Lancaster by entering PaperCity’s Sweepstakes.

ONE LUCKY WINNER WILL RECEIVE: (Total prize value of $4,166)

During their luxury stay, the winner will experience the following:

– A two-night stay in the Director’s Suite.

– Room Service Breakfast for two.

– $50 Custom-scented Lancaster candle and historical booklet.

– $300 Gift Card credit for food and beverages at Cultivated F+B.

– $100 Bottle of Champagne.

– $116 Valet Parking for two nights.

ENTER NOW TO WIN