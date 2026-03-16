Enter to Win a Two Night Stay In a Luxury Suite at The Lancaster Hotel
Celebrating The Storied Houston Hotel's 100th AnniversaryBY PC Studios //
This November, Houston’s storied Lancaster Hotel celebrates 100 years of welcoming guests from near and far—marking a century of timeless hospitality.
To mark the occasion, we’re partnering with Houston’s No. 1 historic hotel to give one lucky winner and a guest the chance to enjoy a coveted stay in one of its luxurious suites and experience the true excellence of the property firsthand.
One winner will enjoy a two-night stay in the spacious and finely decorated Director’s Suite complete with room service breakfast, a custom-scented Lancaster candle, a bottle of premium champagne, and a gift card to enjoy a meal at Cultivated F+B in the hotel.
And now, you have the chance to celebrate with The Lancaster by entering PaperCity’s Sweepstakes.
This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff.
In need of a hotel getaway complete with five-star service and luxury amenities? This November, Houston’s storied Lancaster Hotel celebrates 100 years of welcoming guests from near and far — marking a century of timeless hospitality. To mark the occasion, we’re partnering with Houston’s No. 1 historic hotel to give one lucky winner and a guest the chance to enjoy a coveted stay in one of its luxurious suites and experience the true excellence of the property firsthand.
One winner will enjoy a two-night stay in the spacious and finely decorated Director’s Suite, complete with room service breakfast, a custom-scented Lancaster candle, a bottle of premium champagne, and a gift card to enjoy a meal at Cultivated F+B in the hotel.
And now, you have the chance to celebrate with The Lancaster by entering PaperCity’s Sweepstakes.
ONE LUCKY WINNER WILL RECEIVE: (Total prize value of $4,166)
During their luxury stay, the winner will experience the following:
– A two-night stay in the Director’s Suite.
– Room Service Breakfast for two.
– $50 Custom-scented Lancaster candle and historical booklet.
– $300 Gift Card credit for food and beverages at Cultivated F+B.
– $100 Bottle of Champagne.
– $116 Valet Parking for two nights.