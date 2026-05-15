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Historic Houston Hotel The Lancaster Celebrates 100 Years of Timeless Texas Hospitality

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The Lancaster Hotel invites guests to partake in its 100-year celebration.

The Lancaster Hotel invites guests to partake in its 100-year celebration.

The Lancaster has remained and been a defining presence in Houston hospitality.

The Lancaster has remained and been a defining presence in Houston hospitality.

The Lancaster is offering a Centennial Package that includes a custom Lancaster candle infused with the hotel’s signature scent, which gently fragrances its halls and suites, along with a beautifully designed booklet chronicling its rich history.

The Lancaster is offering a Centennial Package that includes a custom Lancaster candle infused with the hotel’s signature scent, which gently fragrances its halls and suites, along with a beautifully designed booklet chronicling its rich history.

Nothing beats the Centennial Carrot Cake, an all-time classic with walnuts, extra spices, pineapple and orange, and garnished with gold leaf and glitter.

Nothing beats the Centennial Carrot Cake, an all-time classic with walnuts, extra spices, pineapple and orange, and garnished with gold leaf and glitter.

Some hotels are just synonymous with Houston. The Lancaster is one of those. As times have changed, hotels have come and gone across the city. But The Lancaster has remained and been a defining presence in Houston hospitality. 

Perhaps it’s the traditional afternoon tea that draws you in. Or, it’s the 200-piece curated art collection of contemporary Texas artists that transports you to another time and place. You certainly can’t overlook its pristine location. As the only hotel in the Theater District, the hotel’s proximity to so many of the city’s top amenities attracts both locals and visitors alike.

Whatever the case may be, there’s no denying this hotel has made its mark on the city’s past and continues to shape its future. And now, you can help celebrate its 100-year milestone.

The Lancaster has remained and been a defining presence in Houston hospitality.

The Lancaster’s Hospitable History

As Houston’s longest continuously operating hotel, that’s something to be applauded. The Lancaster opened in 1926 as The Auditorium Hotel, and originally stood across Texas Avenue from the Municipal Auditorium. As Houston progressed, the Auditorium made way for Jones Hall, now home to the Houston Symphony, and the hotel too experienced its own transformation. Reimagined in the 1980s, it emerged as The Lancaster Hotel, embracing a new era while honoring its storied past. For its first 91 years, the hotel remained under the care of the descendants of its founder and developer, Michael DeGeorge. In 2018, current CEO Gresham “Jay” Shinn and his family assumed stewardship of the hotel and have proudly carried forward its legacy.

Since 1926, the hotel has blended historic character and modern refinement to give its guests an unforgettable hospitality experience in a 1920s-era boutique hotel environment. Actors, musicians, dancers, business and leisure travelers, writers, poets, newlyweds, circus and rodeo performers (and even a horse) have called it home for a night. 

TheLancaster3
The Lancaster is offering a Centennial Package that includes a custom Lancaster candle infused with the hotel’s signature scent, which gently fragrances its halls and suites, along with a beautifully designed booklet chronicling its rich history.

Join the Celebration With a Special Centennial Package

And now, The Lancaster Hotel invites Texans to partake in its 100-year celebration. If you’ve never been to a centennial anniversary, there’s never been a better time. Through December 31, 2026, the hotel is offering a Centennial Package, which includes a custom Lancaster candle, infused with the hotel’s signature scent that gently fragrances its halls and suites, along with a beautifully designed booklet chronicling its rich history, as an added thoughtful touch to your reservation.

Also in honor of its milestone, they’re debuting decadent culinary specials, including the Centennial Cocktail, which includes St-Germain, Citadelle Jardin d’Été, Côté Mas Crémant de Limoux with a Gold-dusted Lemon Twist. Top it all off with Centennial Carrot Cake — an all-time classic with walnuts, extra spices, pineapple, and orange, and garnished with gold leaf and glitter.

So come, get a taste of the ’20s, and relish in true luxury and hospitality as you indulge in an icon on Houston’s skyline. Peruse its art collection that decorates its public spaces and guest rooms, featuring artists including Robert Rauschenberg, Donald Judd, Luis Jiménez, James Surls, Mark Flood, and Terrell James, to name a few.

The stage is set for the next 100 years.

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