A Female-Focused Co-Working Space With Bold Interior Design Debuts in Fort Worth

With views of downtown Fort Worth, plush seating, and artistic flair, The Maven at Sundance Square blends relaxed comfort with big-city style. (Photo by LanCarte Commercial Real Estate)

The Maven at Sundance Square offers thoughtfully designed spaces like this one, where soft tones and modern touches make it easy to settle in and get to work. (Photo by LanCarte Commercial Real Estate)

This cozy corner at The Maven in Sundance Square is filled with personality — from floral wallpaper to soft seating — offering a welcoming spot to unwind or connect. (Photo by LanCarte Commercial Real Estate)

At The Maven in Sundance Square, bold wallpaper, bright seating, and natural light come together to create a vibrant space for focus or collaboration. (Photo by LanCarte Commercial Real Estate)

Downtown Fort Worth continues to capture attention with buzzy new openings like Polanco and the highly anticipated Beverly’s Downtown. While trendy restaurants add to the urban core’s dining and nightlife, the recent debut of The Maven at Sundance Square offers local creatives and business owners an inspired space to work, collaborate, and connect in a setting that blends style with purpose.

Located on the fourth floor of the historic Schwarz Building, the 12,228 square feet of workspace offers 14 rentable offices, starting at $500 per month, with flexible lease options. The space is designed, decorated, and managed by women with the mission of creating a “community where female professionals thrive, connect, and flourish.”

On a recent tour, we viewed the space and chatted with the leasing team behind the new workspace, LanCarte Commercial Real Estate. The commercial real estate company’s founder, Sarah LanCarte, tells PaperCity Fort Worth that the feedback from the community has been overwhelmingly positive since the recent launch party.

“This space is unique,” LanCarte says. “It is designed to bring the community together in a space that is inspiring. Every inch is curated and thoughtfully designed. There is going to be a lot of energy in this building when it’s full.”

A Closer Look Inside The Maven’s Stylish Interior

Designed by Molly Mozdren, a senior designer at Anthropologie Home, The Maven’s interiors feel like a curated lifestyle magazine brought to life. Velvet chairs in dusty pinks and emerald greens, layered rugs, and sculptural lighting create intimate vignettes within the open floor plan. Each workspace, named for a famous female artist, is livened with patterned wallpaper and textured textiles that add visual depth, while oversized windows pour light across artfully chosen furniture.

Alex Tailer of Brooklyn-based Architect Associates led the architectural design of the space. LanCarte notes that the thoughtful layout makes the most of the square footage. The single-desk suites, for example, feature two entrances and a relaxed seating area opposite the desk, which effectively partitions the room.

As a business owner who still remembers the sometimes uneven process of growing a company from the ground up, LanCarte says The Maven at Sundance Square is ideal for growing companies that may need to scale up to larger spaces every few months. Beyond one day hosting 14 small businesses and entrepreneurs daily, she says, The Maven at Sundance Square aims to be a community space where groups and nonprofits can host events and board meetings throughout the year.

One early resident and local artist and magazine publisher, Mouty Shackelford, says she rented her office, which overlooks nearby Sundance Square Plaza, for the location and the move-in-ready convenience of the co-working space.

“What drew me to this space was also the fact that it is centrally located,” she says. “I’ve lived in Chicago and New York, so this helps me feel more connected to the city. I was going back and forth on where to move my headquarters for Artsy Scoop. I’m leasing this for a year. I like that it is run by women. If I need to host a meeting, this is a lovely space to come to.”