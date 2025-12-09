The Moran CITYCENTRE Invites Texans to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Houston

Featuring a variety of incredible stations, celebratory sips, live music and - of course - a midnight toast, The Moran CITYCENTRE will have it all this New Year’s Eve.

With Thanksgiving long over and the holidays quickly on its heels, New Year’s Eve will be here before you know it. The perfect escape from Dallas this New Year’s? Load up the car and point yourself south. Take a quick road trip down I-45 and get ready to rest, relax, and welcome 2026 at The Moran CITYCENTRE this New Year’s Eve. A little getaway is always a good idea.

The Moran CITYCENTRE is ready to welcome you with open arms this NYE with their signature New Year’s Eve Celebration. Book it now to ensure the best access to their party tickets and packages. When the time comes, you’ll be thrilled to escape Dallas for the night and welcome the new year with a bang

Featuring a variety of incredible stations, celebratory sips, live music, and of course, a midnight toast, The Moran Hotel, located in Houston, Texas, will have it all this New Year’s Eve. Held in Café Moran and the Pecos Ballroom, the hotel is your one-stop shop for all New Year’s Eve festivities this holiday.

Kick off the night with a premium buffet featuring carving stations, salads, appetizers, desserts, and more. Enjoy an open bar with select champagne, wine, beer, and cocktails while you mix, mingle, and get ready to bid adieu to 2025.

The Slags will keep the room rocking all night long with a live performance, as guests dance the night away while they await the final countdown to midnight and 2026. And, of course, once the clock does finally strike midnight, welcome 2026 with a sparkling toast and a New Year’s Eve kiss, if you so choose.

And, make it a full evening to remember by purchasing one of their limited Room Packages, which includes premium accommodations and two tickets to the event. Spend the night and wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the New Year as you look out your window over downtown Houston and CITYCENTRE.

Located in the heart of CITYCENTRE, The Moran Hotel offers the perfect blend of luxury and approachability with refreshed accommodations, bright and airy gathering and dining spaces, exceptional meeting and wedding venues, and more – all in an energetic location centered on inspiring connection. From its luxurious on-site fitness center to cutting-edge dining experiences to its complimentary car service to any destination within five miles, The Moran CITYCENTRE strikes the perfect chord between Texas hospitality and modern luxury.

For Dallasites considering the best New Year’s Eve getaway, The Moran CITYCENTRE is the ideal choice. From its location to its food/beverage plans to live music all night, the hotel is ready to party with you straight into 2026.

To book a Room Package or secure event tickets, visit TheMoranHotel.com and explore the Offers page, or call 713-429-1172 to reserve your room.