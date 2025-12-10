Ring In 2026 at The Moran CITYCENTRE in Houston

Featuring a variety of incredible stations, celebratory sips, live music and - of course - a midnight toast, The Moran CITYCENTRE will have it all this New Year’s Eve.

The holidays are right around the corner, which means another thing: it’s time to start making your New Year’s Eve plans. The holidays are in full swing, and before we know it, New Year’s Eve will be here. With all the post-Thanksgiving rush, holiday shopping, and end-of-year to-dos, it’s easy to push NYE plans to the back burner. But, trust us when we say that you’ll be beyond thankful when the big night comes around, and that you have planned and have your celebration locked down.

The Moran CITYCENTRE is making NYE a breeze with their signature New Year’s Eve Celebration this year. Book it now, and when you emerge from the haze of the holidays, you’ll be thrilled to escape for the night to one of the best parties in the city.

Featuring a variety of incredible stations, celebratory sips, live music, and of course, a midnight toast, the Houston hotel will have it all this New Year’s Eve. Held in Café Moran and the Pecos Ballroom, the hotel is your one-stop shop for all New Year’s Eve festivities this holiday.

Kick off the night with a premium buffet featuring carving stations, salads, appetizers, desserts, and more. Enjoy an open bar with select champagne, wine, beer, and cocktails while you mix, mingle, and get ready to bid adieu to 2025.

The Slags will keep the room rocking all night long with a live performance, as guests dance the night away while they await the final countdown to midnight and 2026. And, of course, once the clock does finally strike midnight, welcome 2026 with a sparkling toast and a New Year’s Eve kiss, if you so choose.

And, make it a full evening to remember by purchasing one of their limited Room Packages, which includes premium accommodations and two tickets to the event. Spend the night and wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the New Year as you look out your window over downtown Houston and CITYCENTRE.

Located in the heart of CITYCENTRE, The Moran CITYCENTRE offers the perfect blend of luxury and approachability with refreshed accommodations, bright and airy gathering and dining spaces, exceptional meeting and wedding venues, and more — all in an energetic location centered on inspiring connection. From its luxurious on-site fitness center to cutting-edge dining experiences to its complimentary car service to any destination within five miles, The Moran CITYCENTRE strikes the perfect chord between Texas hospitality and modern luxury.

Kick off 2026 with a bang at the hotel in the heart of Houston.

To book a Room Package or secure event tickets, visit TheMoranHotel.com and explore the Offers page, or call 713-429-1172 to reserve your room.