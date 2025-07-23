Step Inside The Moran CITYCENTRE, West Houston’s Hottest Hotel

Whatever your vibe or tribe, The Moran CITYCENTRE has the perfect fit.

Located in the heart of CITYCENTRE, Houston’s premier district for dining, shopping, and entertainment, sits The Moran CITYCENTRE — a stylish lifestyle hotel. Recently renovated and blending contemporary design with warm Texas hospitality, The Moran offers an elevated experience for both leisure guests and business travelers. Reflecting sophisticated, artful interiors with a modern Texas spirit, it’s ideal for travelers who value design, culture, and a sense of place.

Recognized for its exceptional location, modern luxury, and community-focused approach, The Moran CITYCENTRE was named one of Travel + Leisure Readers’ 15 Favorite City Hotels in Texas for 2024. Let’s dive into how it ended up on the coveted list.

The Elevated Guest Experience

Newly renovated guestrooms and suites with modern design, premium bedding, chic lighting, and tech-forward touches make staying at The Moran CITYCENTRE an absolute treat. In-room features include Texas-based spirits, Illy coffee, custom bath products, and locally inspired snacks. Whether traveling for work or pleasure, guests can kick back, relax, and stay awhile. Plus, enjoy up to 15 percent off with exclusive offers and seasonal promotions.

And, hotel guests receive access to exclusive local offers with various local partners, including Life Time Fitness CITYCENTRE (complimentary guest passes for wellness-focused stays), CITYCENTRE retailers and restaurants (VIP shopping offers, dining perks, and seasonal experiences curated for hotel guests) to enhance their stays.

Eat, Drink, and Be Merry

The Moran CITYCENTRE offers a wide array of options for hotel guests to enjoy the city’s latest culinary creations and libations. At Café Moran, relax at a laid-back daytime café offering breakfast, brunch, and locally sourced fare. Change it up and head over to The Allegory Bar, a stylish bar, lounge and restaurant serving a curated handcrafted cocktail experience, elevated bar bites and Modern Texas cuisine sizzling with bold flavors, smoky heat, and creative Southern flair in an intimate setting in the hotel’s lobby. Enjoy live music from the Terrace overlooking the CITYCENTRE Green on select nights. Whatever your vibe or tribe, The Moran CITYCENTRE has the perfect fit.

Location, Location, Location

It’s hard to beat The Moran CITYCENTRE’s incredible location. Centrally located and walkable to everything in West Houston’s top mixed-use development, the hotel is surrounded by award-winning restaurants, luxury retail, wellness studios, entertainment venues, and more. Plus, it’s easily accessible from the Energy Corridor, Memorial City, and major business hubs.

For those traveling in from out of town or visiting Houston for the first time, The Moran CITYCENTRE has versatile indoor and outdoor event spaces perfect for meetings, weddings, and private gatherings. A go-to destination for locals and travelers seeking stylish events and vibrant networking opportunities, the hotel also hosts community social hours and participates in CITYCENTRE’s event calendar and seasonal activations. The perfect meeting spot for locals and visitors alike.