A Historic Fort Worth Fire Station Tranforms Into A New Hotel — The Nobleman Brings Luxury Rooms and New American Cuisine to Near Southside

Featuring 153 rooms, upscale amenities, and chef-driven dining, The Nobleman Hotel is set to redefine hospitality in the Near Southside. (Courtesy)

Fort Worth’s South Main Urban Village is abuzz with growth as new and upcoming developments redefine residential and entertainment options for the Near Southside community. Recent additions like Willow & Wise and Skyview at Crawford Apartments bring 250 and 47 upscale units to this vibrant district just south of downtown.

Spring 2025 will see the opening of two large projects: The Vickery (an ambitious mixed-use development) and The Nobleman Hotel, a Hilton development that will boast 153 guest rooms and suites.

Near Southside Inc. president Mike Brennan tells PaperCity that The Nobleman Hotel project has been in the works for around five years.

“A previous development team explored a concept similar to The Nobleman but did not move forward, mainly as a result of pandemic-related disruptions,” he says. “Bedford Lodging was then able to step in a few years later after also recognizing the momentum in South Main Village. They updated the design and put together a development team and financial plan to move forward.”

Noble Roots and New American Cuisine

The Nobleman Hotel draws its name from the historic No. 5 Fire Station, a 1911 landmark that once housed Fort Worth’s firefighters.

Designer Kathy Moran Clarson, founder of KMC&A Design, crafted the hotel’s inviting communal spaces, guest rooms, and on-site restaurant with her signature approach to luxury hospitality design. Guests will enjoy modern amenities, including a pool, fitness center, and 1,500 square feet of versatile meeting and outdoor event space.

Bedford Lodging owner and president Jeff Blackman tells us that the unique building and surrounding community make the purchase and development of the fire station a “no-brainer.”

“I fell in love with that building and the neighborhood,” Blackman says. “I think there is so much going for [Near Southside]. Fort Worth is having a moment due to shows like Yellowstone and everything that’s happening with Dickies Arena and the convention center.” He says his design crew took care to preserve the historic elements of the former fire station.

The in-house restaurant Duchess, located at street level in the historic fire station building, will feature a lively atmosphere and a New American menu with Texas influences crafted by nationally recognized chef Casey Thompson.

“She has a unique menu that doesn’t really exist in Fort Worth right now,” Blackman says. “It’s a creative take on Texas themes. The dining room will spill out into a courtyard that we will have covered with misters and heaters. We will try to make it as inviting as possible. We have great spaces that will host meetings and events. We think it will really activate the area.”

Expanding Hospitality Options on the Near Southside

For all its abundance of dining and entertainment options, the Near Southside has historically lacked hotel options, Brennan says. “We have the two hotels at Midtown, which stay very busy, but we hadn’t seen a hotel located within the heart of the district, so The Nobleman is bringing a missing ingredient to one of our most active urban village areas. The location in South Main Village is a great match for visitors coming to Fort Worth to spend time in the Near Southside, of course, but it is also near Downtown and other surrounding areas.”

Brennan adds that a six-story Tempo hotel by Hilton proposed at 1200 Hemphill Street is currently under review for building permit.

“Our goal is for the Near Southside to deliver a full range of hospitality options,” he says. “Those should range from nice hotels serving weekend leisure travelers to longer-stay rental options well suited for traveling nurses or film crews. We’re happy to have that variety of projects under construction today to collectively meet the needs of all visitors. The Nobleman Hotel will be an important part of the mix, and we’re eager to help spread the word about its opening.”