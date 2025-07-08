Indulge In An Italian Summer at The Resort at Pelican Hill

Available in two, three, and four-bedroom configurations, the Villas offer "every imaginable ultra-luxury appointment and the most thoughtful, comprehensive, and personalized service program of amenities, pampering and individual attention of any resort in the world." (Photo by The Resort at Pelican Hill)

The Coliseum Pool & Grill overlooks sunbathers and "the scene" and is backdropped by the Pacific Ocean. (Photo by The Resort at Pelican Hill)

Designed in the style of a Tuscan village, the 332-room resort offers two options, Bungalows and Villas. (Photo by The Resort at Pelican Hill)

The Resort at Pelican Hill went all-in on the notion that Italy is closer to home than you think. (Photo by The Resort at Pelican Hill)

The pièce de résistance of the property is its Coliseum Pool, whose sensational views overlook the sea and coast. (Photo by The Resort at Pelican Hill)

If you’re envious that you’re not in the midst of a European summer, might I suggest that it’s closer than you think? Even better, air conditioning and ice cubes abound aplenty!

Recently, I found myself desperately seeking an Italian getaway. However, the windows in my schedule were too narrow to include crossing the Atlantic Ocean. At most, I could jet set somewhere fabulous for three nights. I decided to head west.

From Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, I flew directly into John Wayne Airport, a short 20-minute drive to my destination — The Resort at Pelican Hill, a sprawling oasis in Newport Beach, California. (Thankfully, we Texans have non-stop options that enable us to avoid LAX and La La Land’s infamous loony-toon traffic.)

Upon arriving at the popular resort, my jaw dropped when I read the temperature. 68 degrees. In July! It felt downright heavenly. I beelined straight to The Coliseum Pool & Grill for a spot of breakfast… but also to admire the view. I posted a photo to Instagram with a question box inviting friends and followers to “Name That Pool.” Within seconds, my phone lit up with effusive declarations: “Pelican Hill!!” Many named it one of their favorite places in the world. Consider me curious.

When in ‘Rome’

Undoubtedly, the pièce de résistance of the property is its Coliseum Pool, whose sensational views overlook the sea and coast. The circular pool, which stretches 136 feet in diameter, stands alone as the world’s largest circular pool. At the bottom, more than one million blue hand-cut glass mosaic tiles dazzle and reflect the southern California sunshine. Surrounding the pool, an amphitheater of terraced decks (complete with dozens of private cabanas) set the stage for a fabulous spectacle of people watching below. Sunbathers luxuriate in the sublime weather that Newport offers, taking breaks to order a colorful poke bowl or perhaps a coconut branded with the Pelican Hill logo. Instagram practically demands it.

Pelican Hill went all-in on the notion that Italy is closer to home than you think. For accommodations, the 332-room resort offers two options, Bungalows and Villas. Designed in the style of a Tuscan village, with residential streets and scenic pathways, the bungalows range in size from 847 to 2,486 square feet, making the smallest room at The Resort at Pelican Hill larger than my first Dallas apartment. My well-appointed bungalow room included a wood beam ceiling, a fireplace framed by Italian limestone, and a deep soaking tub, as well as a private terrace with an ocean view.

Available in two, three, and four-bedroom configurations, the Villas offer “every imaginable ultra-luxury appointment and the most thoughtful, comprehensive, and personalized service program of amenities, pampering, and individual attention of any resort in the world.” (A big claim, indeed!) Naturally, that includes all the bells and whistles one would expect. The Villas range in size from 2,200 to 3,581 square feet, making them ideal for families or small groups seeking big space. Villa guests receive exclusive access to the Villa Clubhouse and its pool (if you can tear yourself away from the Coliseum Pool!) with pool butlers.

Do As the Romans Do

When in Rome, do as the Romans do. That includes bath culture and eating decadent meals. On my list of resort non-negotiables is a fantastic spa, and I would not be doing my due diligence to you, dear PaperCity reader, if I didn’t explore The Spa at Pelican Hill and (once again, this is for you) indulge in a treatment or two.

In addition to 22 private treatment rooms for massages and facials, the 23,000-square-foot spa includes a Roman-inspired (obvi) Acqua Colonnade, with a 28-foot-high Palladian rotunda, a wall of flowing water, steam rooms, saunas, and saltwater soaking tubs. Sauntering from room to room in my plush bathrobe and slippers, I enjoyed a dip in the saltwater whirlpool. The lounge areas succeed in providing supreme comfort, perfect for a leisurely snack and scroll as you come to following a relaxing massage.

Though I do not golf, I would be remiss not to mention the world-class Pelic an Hill Golf Club, which spans two 36-hole Ocean North and Ocean South courses, “artfully woven through stunning natural terrain and spectacular ocean vistas.” If he wants to spend the entire day golfing, I say you rack up an impressive spa itinerary. Let the folio shock him upon checkout!

Editor’s Note: I’m neither a golfer nor a Disney person, but a friend shared that Pelican Hill makes Disneyland something her whole family can look forward to. They take their two young children to Disneyland for the day (it’s 22 miles away) and then get to come back to Pelican Hill, a win for mom and dad. For your consideration!

Speaking of the folio (and in the spirit of Italian decadence), I properly wined and dined myself, courtesy of the resort’s onsite dining options. As previously mentioned, The Coliseum Pool & Grill overlooks sunbathers and “the scene” and is backdropped by the Pacific Ocean. During my stay, I ordered everything from Caprese avocado toast to arancini. Located at the Pelican Hill Golf Club, Pelican Grill offers classic California fare like wood-fired pizzas and crisp salads. A friend and I enjoyed steak and lobster with a side of caviar French fries, and martinis because, well, when in Rome! (We ordered broccolini, too, for greenery.)

La Dolce Vita

Inspired by the timeless allure of the Italian Riviera, Pelican Hill created a collection of “luxurious yet effortlessly relaxed” summer experiences that allow visitors to experience la dolce vita. Want an elegant European escape without the 10-plus hour flight? Consider Pelican Hill’s “Ciao Bella!” summer programming, which includes everything from Mediterranean-inspired “Pelican Picnics” at the beach to a salon series.

The highlight? A Villa & Vespa experience that starts at $11,000. Guests can purchase a custom-branded Pelican Hill Vespa Primavera 150 “to explore the beauty of the Newport Coast along palm-fringed pathways.” (Upon departure, guests can opt to have their Vespa shipped home.) The Ciao Bella! programming lasts through September, making it the perfect little weekend getaway without the jet lag.

There’s plenty to do in Newport Beach if you’re a Rise & Grind traveler. However, if you’re a Rise & Relax traveler like me, there’s plenty to not do. If you prefer il dolce far niente (“the sweetness of doing nothing”), what’s better than reading your Kindle at the Coliseum Pool in the perfect 72-degree weather while you await your Diet Coke and poolside pepperoni pizza? But enough about me.