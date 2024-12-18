Celebrate the Holiday Season and Ring in 2025 at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas

It’s almost time to say goodbye to 2024 and hello to 2025. With a new year at our doorsteps, it’s time to make the most of these final weeks of the year with our nearest and dearest. However you choose to celebrate, The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas, has something for you to ring in the season all across the luxurious, one-of-a-kind property.

Diamonds & Bowties: A New Year’s Eve Experience

Finish out 2024 and say hello to a fresh start in 2025 with The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas’ New Year’s Eve Experience: Diamonds & Bowties. On December 31, ring in the new year in style. For one evening only, experience ultimate pampering and partying with the Diamonds & Bowties New Year’s Eve Package. Experience a live performance from the Jordan Khan Orchestra, along with access to the Diamonds & Bowties New Year’s Eve Event, a specialty New Year’s themed amenity, and more. Celebrate the New Year in true luxury in ways only The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas can deliver. You deserve it.

Cheers to 2024 — may 2025 be even better for you and yours.

Ski Chalet Cabana Experience

Who said you need to book a last-minute trip to Aspen to be a snow bunny? Enjoy a night under the Texas sky with The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas’ Ski Chalet Cabana Experience. Relax and sip in the privacy of a luxury cabana, inclusive of a firepit, ample seating, warm blankets, and festive sips and bites. Plus, it’s all enhanced by your own hand-selected holiday movie favorite to relish the magic of the season. Whether you book the experience for a romantic date night or an epic girls’ night, it’s sure to be a festive holiday experience to remember.

A Winter Wonderland

Festive tidings abound at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas. Experience the hotel’s transformed winter wonderland inspired by an abundance of holiday cheer this December. Open to both guests and the public, transport you and yours to the North Pole as you immerse yourself in the magic of the season through various hotel activations, including candy carts, fireside s’mores, holiday movie nights, holiday storytimes, and more.

Christmas Day Brunch

If you’re still looking to meet the Big Man himself, have no fear; you have one last chance! Santa is coming to The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas for brunch one last time before he heads back to the North Pole. Enjoy a festive buffet with an array of culinary favorites from 11 am to 4 pm in the hotel’s Grand Ballroom. Gather with family and friends to enjoy strolling visits with Santa Claus, live music, seasonal cuisine, and a festive atmosphere at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas’ inaugural Christmas Day Brunch event. Plus, not having to clean up or do dishes on the big day is a bonus that cannot be overstated. Return home to simply indulge in a holiday nap and enjoy your new gifts.