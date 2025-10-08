The Stoneleigh Guestroom Rendering PC Fettle
Culture / Travel

One of Dallas’ Most Storied Hotels Unveils a Multi-Million Dollar Transformation

Inside The Revitalized Stoneleigh Hotel With a New Michelin-Starred Culinary Program

BY //
In Spring 2026, one of Dallas’ most storied hotels will unveil a multi-million dollar transformation in Uptown. The Stoneleigh, which opened in 1923, is the second-oldest in the city (The Adolphus is the oldest, having opened in 1912). The renovation includes completely reimagined interiors by boutique design studio Fettle and a new culinary program led by Michelin-starred Chef Michael White.

The Stoneleigh will transition from Le Méridien to join Marriott’s Autograph Collection, which includes North Texas hotels, HALL Park Hotel in Frisco, Hotel Drover, and The Sinclair, as well as more upcoming Fort Worth and Flower Mound hotels.

Highlights of the updated hotel will include:

  • Expanded guest rooms & suites with new designs inspired by American design icon Dorothy Draper and featuring “bold textures, vibrant patterns, and timeless elegance.”
  • A revamped pool and terrace
  • A state-of-the-art fitness center
  • New culinary and cocktail destinations from Chef Michael White, as well as new in-room dining and poolside experiences
  • Immersive community programming with live music and entertainment for guests and locals
  • And more options for social and corporate events via updated meeting spaces and exclusive private venues

“The Stoneleigh has always been more than a hotel — it has been a gathering place, a cultural landmark, and a symbol of Dallas’ spirit,” says Shai Zelering, Managing Partner, Global Head of Hospitality at Brookfield’s Real Estate Group (which owns the hotel), in a press release. “This reimagining honors that legacy while introducing fresh, immersive experiences. With Chef Michael White leading the culinary vision, The Stoneleigh will once again be the centerpiece of Uptown.”

Former Head Chef and Owner of the Altamarea Group (New York’s Marea, Ai Fiori, Vaucluse, Osteria Morini, Nicoletta, Costata, and beyond), Chef White is a six-Michelin-starred chef and won the James Beard Award for Best New Restaurant (Marea) in 2010. His most recent restaurant, Levant, opened in San Juan’s La Concha Resort earlier this year. He’ll debut two dining concepts just for The Stoneleigh.

Once called “The Grand Dame of Uptown,” The Stoneleigh hopes to reclaim this title with its grand reopening in the spring.

